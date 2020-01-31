Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 31, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;90;77;Partly sunny;89;78;SW;6;77%;36%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;72;55;Sunshine, pleasant;72;59;NNE;4;57%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, windy;51;34;Decreasing clouds;54;33;N;9;46%;5%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;66;50;Partly sunny, nice;65;51;W;8;69%;18%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;52;47;A little a.m. rain;53;44;WSW;19;87%;60%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;17;1;Periods of sun;8;-2;NNE;3;65%;16%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;61;39;Hazy and warm;66;42;SSW;5;38%;25%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;12;-2;More clouds than sun;16;0;SSE;7;63%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, nice;87;72;A t-storm in spots;89;75;ENE;5;76%;59%;12

Athens, Greece;Abundant sunshine;59;45;Sunny and beautiful;64;46;S;5;69%;3%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;68;Mostly sunny;77;67;SW;13;65%;0%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;69;41;Hazy sun and cooler;59;40;WSW;12;41%;7%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;92;72;A few showers;93;75;E;7;62%;78%;8

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;89;63;Mostly cloudy;86;62;ESE;8;51%;6%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;91;72;Hazy sun;93;74;S;7;53%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;64;50;Partly sunny, nice;64;50;NNW;8;75%;13%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;45;23;Partly sunny;41;25;E;7;31%;55%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouding up, mild;56;41;Mild with hazy sun;60;44;SSW;5;68%;56%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and mild;50;48;A little rain;54;43;W;10;73%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;69;47;A t-storm in spots;68;47;ESE;6;70%;55%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;87;68;Partly sunny;89;68;ESE;6;51%;30%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and mild;59;42;Turning cloudy, mild;54;42;W;7;84%;27%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and mild;53;51;Morning rain;53;44;WSW;12;81%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Inc. clouds;50;40;Mostly sunny, milder;60;43;WSW;5;62%;11%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and mild;53;39;Clouds and sun, mild;54;46;SW;5;77%;57%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;83;65;Plenty of sunshine;88;72;E;7;49%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;81;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;67;NE;6;56%;70%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;53;32;Mostly sunny;52;33;NW;6;55%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;69;45;Mostly cloudy;67;48;N;6;46%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouding up, cooler;75;63;Mostly cloudy;77;63;SSE;14;71%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;83;68;Mostly sunny;83;65;SSE;4;57%;3%;8

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;88;75;Hazy sun;90;75;ESE;7;64%;26%;7

Chicago, United States;Morning flurries;37;32;Mostly cloudy;37;32;SW;11;81%;26%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;90;72;Hazy sunshine;88;73;S;6;65%;55%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers around;46;42;A touch of rain;48;38;WSW;11;90%;83%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;83;69;Sunny and nice;80;69;N;11;54%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;54;33;Plenty of sunshine;63;44;SW;5;44%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;88;77;Showers around;86;76;SE;8;78%;98%;7

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;64;46;Hazy sun;66;45;NW;5;68%;25%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;52;35;Partly sunny, milder;65;38;SSW;7;25%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;76;55;Hazy sunshine;79;55;NNW;6;52%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;A t-storm or two;83;76;WNW;5;83%;72%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and mild;57;42;Cooler;49;41;SW;22;71%;62%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Variable cloudiness;49;31;Mostly sunny, mild;54;35;NNE;7;27%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;67;57;Mostly sunny, nice;69;58;NW;10;76%;7%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;68;59;A little a.m. rain;65;62;E;4;86%;79%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;75;58;Mostly cloudy;81;56;NE;6;45%;30%;14

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;84;69;Showers and t-storms;83;66;NNW;9;65%;82%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;34;32;Rain and drizzle;38;32;SW;14;94%;83%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;88;70;Hazy sunshine;92;70;ESE;5;49%;3%;8

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sun;65;55;Mostly sunny;67;59;E;11;61%;15%;5

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;83;69;Brief showers;81;68;NE;13;64%;71%;2

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;86;65;Hazy sunshine;88;65;SE;6;54%;10%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;62;37;Hazy sun;64;37;NNW;4;62%;2%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning out cloudy;47;45;Clearing;53;44;SSW;9;78%;30%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;84;77;A shower or t-storm;85;76;NNE;6;84%;95%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;79;68;Hazy sun;80;64;N;11;54%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;84;61;Mostly sunny;89;60;NE;7;35%;9%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;37;18;Hazy sunshine;42;18;SSW;6;36%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;76;52;Hazy sunshine;80;54;NE;8;27%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;41;A shower in the p.m.;60;36;NW;5;73%;74%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and delightful;86;57;Sunny and pleasant;87;58;NNW;12;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and snow;39;35;Showers around;44;41;SW;6;82%;82%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;89;74;Mostly sunny;89;75;NNE;13;59%;44%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;75;N;5;71%;65%;6

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;77;53;Hazy sunshine;77;53;N;5;53%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Spotty showers;90;77;An afternoon shower;93;78;ENE;5;69%;69%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy;56;40;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;41;E;7;75%;89%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;92;73;Mostly sunny;90;73;SW;6;73%;1%;9

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;77;71;Clouds and sun;77;71;SSE;6;73%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;63;58;A passing shower;64;52;S;6;91%;55%;1

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;53;50;Partly sunny, breezy;51;43;WSW;16;74%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;81;56;Sunny and very warm;81;54;E;5;34%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;90;77;Mostly cloudy;87;79;WSW;6;75%;55%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;59;50;A little a.m. rain;64;48;WSW;8;71%;59%;1

Male, Maldives;Increasing clouds;89;81;Becoming cloudy;89;81;ENE;12;65%;44%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;E;7;80%;80%;3

Manila, Philippines;Turning out cloudy;82;69;Partly sunny, nice;85;69;ESE;7;59%;6%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;108;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;58;SSW;9;81%;89%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;71;47;Partly sunny;66;45;N;6;49%;44%;7

Miami, United States;Inc. clouds;79;70;Showers and t-storms;78;56;WNW;11;78%;72%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;33;33;Cloudy with a shower;40;38;WSW;5;91%;82%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;87;77;Sunny intervals;88;77;ENE;14;65%;0%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;77;61;Sunny and nice;84;68;NE;8;57%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;23;18;Mostly cloudy;28;21;N;0;77%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;33;26;Low clouds;31;27;SSE;5;88%;68%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;81;69;Hazy sunshine;86;71;NNW;10;42%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;77;59;A t-storm in spots;75;62;N;6;78%;85%;9

New York, United States;Clouds and sunshine;44;37;Mostly cloudy;47;34;W;6;67%;65%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Winds subsiding;56;42;Winds subsiding;63;42;NW;13;57%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-12;Clouds and sun;3;-4;SE;7;85%;26%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;47;36;Clouds and sun;48;31;N;8;48%;2%;1

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;36;34;Partly sunny, mild;44;29;WSW;10;77%;67%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;22;16;Sun and some clouds;30;19;S;5;79%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Inc. clouds;86;78;A thunderstorm;84;76;NNE;6;80%;79%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A shower or t-storm;87;77;NW;13;74%;66%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;87;73;Partly sunny, nice;85;71;ENE;9;72%;26%;8

Paris, France;Cloudy and mild;57;52;A little a.m. rain;57;50;WSW;12;66%;92%;2

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;77;58;Partly sunny;79;63;SE;13;40%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;86;69;Mostly sunny, nice;91;67;SSE;5;57%;4%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;91;76;An afternoon shower;92;76;NNW;11;73%;86%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;90;70;Partly sunny;91;70;SE;5;49%;41%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;53;49;A little p.m. rain;56;43;W;12;62%;81%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;44;20;Hazy sunshine;41;16;NW;5;57%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;71;53;A bit of rain;71;51;WNW;8;58%;68%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;71;45;Mostly sunny;71;47;ENE;6;65%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;More clouds than sun;89;77;Brief a.m. showers;88;78;NNE;7;69%;87%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sunshine;34;23;Chilly with clearing;29;23;SE;3;69%;38%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy with a shower;38;36;Rain and drizzle;45;41;SW;8;93%;81%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;ENE;7;74%;59%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;70;55;Hazy sun;73;45;NNE;11;20%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;59;46;Some sun, a shower;60;50;SE;5;79%;55%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;28;22;Low clouds;34;31;SSE;8;65%;70%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of sun;62;49;Turning sunny;58;50;WNW;7;86%;5%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;81;60;Partly sunny;81;65;ENE;8;67%;34%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;84;74;A stray shower;84;73;SE;11;74%;41%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;78;63;Partly sunny;78;65;N;5;74%;30%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;78;46;Mostly sunny;74;46;S;7;42%;22%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;92;61;Plenty of sun;91;62;SW;6;29%;3%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;85;69;A quick shower;84;68;ESE;6;74%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;63;58;Spotty showers;64;53;ESE;5;82%;64%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain;55;50;Rain;52;36;ESE;7;66%;91%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the p.m.;45;24;Mostly sunny;45;25;WNW;5;62%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sun;46;36;Partly sunny, mild;52;37;SE;5;58%;25%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;91;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;78;NE;13;74%;80%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Milder with sunshine;49;37;Brilliant sunshine;57;32;SW;6;70%;4%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;71;Sunshine, a shower;83;73;E;9;74%;71%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of clouds;39;36;A little a.m. rain;47;38;SW;8;91%;83%;0

Sydney, Australia;Increasingly windy;89;75;Sunny and very hot;97;80;NNE;14;52%;2%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;63;48;Sunshine;66;52;E;10;50%;5%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;36;32;Rain and drizzle;40;37;SSW;9;77%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;55;34;Sun and some clouds;56;37;ENE;5;48%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;54;33;Snow to rain;43;31;NW;16;63%;58%;1

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sunshine;55;36;Showers around;51;30;NNW;6;39%;71%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;64;51;Mainly cloudy;63;52;WSW;10;52%;73%;2

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;62;44;Partly sunny, nice;64;43;ESE;3;64%;26%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;50;38;Mostly sunny;54;38;NNW;13;42%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;32;24;Increasing clouds;34;30;SW;8;78%;87%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;67;53;Sun and clouds;67;55;N;2;58%;13%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, mild;68;50;Nice with some sun;66;52;W;6;68%;36%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;9;-21;Mostly cloudy, cold;4;-30;NW;6;75%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Occasional rain;52;46;A little rain;48;32;S;9;61%;86%;1

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;57;44;Mild with some sun;59;45;W;4;75%;30%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;Sunny and warmer;86;61;ENE;5;52%;4%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;38;34;Spotty showers;45;42;SW;8;87%;88%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;47;44;A bit of rain;52;44;SW;10;91%;86%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;75;61;Very windy;74;65;N;19;68%;2%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and nice;93;64;Sunny and nice;92;63;WSW;5;48%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;47;29;A snow shower;35;20;E;2;70%;86%;1

