Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 30, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;90;78;A stray shower;88;77;S;5;79%;56%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sun and some clouds;77;63;Partly sunny;78;63;SW;7;65%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;54;41;Clouds and sun;52;39;WSW;6;94%;39%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;58;45;Partly sunny;57;41;ESE;5;67%;26%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;46;39;Periods of sun;46;31;SE;5;90%;0%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;36;31;A little snow;42;30;SSW;5;77%;100%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;54;37;Increasing clouds;55;38;NE;6;52%;27%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;9;-1;Snow;9;7;SSW;9;64%;74%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;A t-storm around;97;74;WNW;6;51%;73%;13

Athens, Greece;Cloudy with showers;44;41;Partly sunny, chilly;49;35;N;8;74%;25%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Low clouds breaking;73;62;Partly sunny, nice;75;61;W;7;62%;2%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;71;44;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;WNW;10;59%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;91;74;A t-storm around;88;75;SE;7;72%;47%;8

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;80;63;An afternoon shower;80;64;ESE;7;61%;60%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Plenty of sun;91;73;Warm with sunshine;94;78;NE;8;49%;16%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Low clouds and fog;56;42;Mostly sunny;55;40;WNW;9;76%;4%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and colder;25;10;Sunny, but chilly;28;10;SSW;9;15%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, chilly;33;20;Periods of sun;37;27;W;3;69%;11%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;44;36;Partly sunny;45;31;WNW;12;83%;0%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;53;A little rain;64;52;NW;5;83%;69%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;68;A t-storm in spots;81;68;NNW;5;71%;81%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;37;27;Partly sunny;45;31;NW;10;65%;3%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Brilliant sunshine;48;31;Partly sunny;42;29;E;4;83%;6%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;38;23;Partly sunny;42;28;WSW;10;65%;10%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;34;25;Plenty of sunshine;43;32;NW;7;57%;27%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Heavy thunderstorms;81;75;Morning t-storms;80;68;SE;9;82%;79%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;81;69;A t-storm around;83;69;ESE;5;49%;64%;5

Busan, South Korea;Not as cool;57;21;Sunny, but colder;35;22;NW;10;39%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;64;46;Plenty of sunshine;65;46;N;6;42%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;73;61;Plenty of sun;75;63;SSE;20;55%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Thickening clouds;82;64;Sunshine, pleasant;82;62;S;3;59%;25%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;84;74;A shower or two;85;74;E;7;78%;81%;5

Chicago, United States;Morning flurries;37;27;Mostly cloudy;33;23;W;17;70%;20%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;90;74;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;NE;8;72%;27%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;46;40;Mostly sunny;44;36;W;10;65%;2%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;88;70;Partly sunny, nice;84;69;NE;11;46%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;55;34;Plenty of sunshine;56;40;SSE;5;38%;6%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;88;79;A t-storm around;89;79;NNE;17;76%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Fog this morning;51;39;Cool with hazy sun;59;41;E;4;80%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cold with sunshine;35;14;Mostly sunny;43;26;SSW;5;37%;2%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;78;54;Nice with sunshine;80;57;SSW;5;63%;5%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain and a t-storm;91;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;SE;4;76%;70%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;52;43;Periods of sun;49;38;SSW;7;88%;3%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;48;36;Rain and drizzle;46;29;NNE;4;49%;63%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Low clouds and fog;61;57;Mostly sunny;61;55;E;19;72%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Areas of low clouds;75;67;Rather cloudy;74;64;NNE;7;71%;42%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;90;64;Clouds and sun;90;62;NE;5;38%;11%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;83;68;Partly sunny;81;68;NE;7;68%;16%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rather cloudy;42;34;Partly sunny, breezy;37;27;WNW;15;83%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;73;Mostly sunny;93;73;ENE;6;55%;12%;7

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;65;Mostly sunny, nice;71;61;ENE;10;68%;25%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;84;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;70;ENE;14;60%;34%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;81;63;Clearing, a shower;77;62;SE;5;75%;77%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;60;37;Decreasing clouds;58;39;NNE;3;67%;19%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and windy;49;43;A little a.m. rain;45;37;WSW;12;84%;61%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;NW;8;78%;87%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;81;70;Clouds and sun;82;70;N;9;55%;6%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Inc. clouds;78;63;A t-storm in spots;80;61;E;5;61%;67%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;51;24;Partly sunny;47;29;N;4;42%;81%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;75;52;Plenty of sunshine;76;50;ENE;9;33%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;38;Some sunshine;64;40;S;3;49%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and nice;86;60;Clouds and sun;88;62;NNW;10;20%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;30;28;A passing shower;38;35;NW;15;63%;87%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;74;A stray shower;87;75;N;6;61%;55%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Overcast;90;74;A t-storm around;92;74;SW;5;68%;74%;10

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;73;50;Hazy sun;75;52;NW;5;65%;2%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;94;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;72;NNE;4;71%;68%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain, a thunderstorm;57;41;Showers and t-storms;57;41;ESE;8;72%;88%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, warm;92;72;Mostly sunny;91;72;SW;5;63%;1%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;76;69;Clouds and sun;76;69;SSE;8;73%;31%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sun;59;43;Mostly sunny;57;42;NE;6;87%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;51;40;Mostly cloudy;49;38;ESE;8;90%;1%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A shower in the a.m.;63;49;Mostly sunny;68;46;NNE;6;46%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Plenty of clouds;90;78;A t-storm around;88;78;SSW;6;72%;64%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;54;31;Mostly sunny;55;30;NNW;3;66%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;88;82;Decreasing clouds;88;81;ENE;13;68%;68%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;ENE;5;82%;79%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;90;76;A morning shower;91;77;E;7;64%;53%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Windy and very hot;105;62;Partly sunny, cooler;69;53;SSE;13;49%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine, pleasant;74;46;Partly sunny;75;49;SSW;5;40%;14%;5

Miami, United States;Some sun, a shower;81;72;Partly sunny;80;65;NNE;8;78%;36%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A little icy mix;32;31;Snow and rain;37;26;NW;13;86%;74%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;78;Mostly sunny;88;78;ENE;13;70%;9%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;85;71;Heavy thunderstorms;75;69;SE;9;84%;89%;3

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;29;23;Cloudy with snow;34;27;SW;2;95%;87%;0

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. snow;30;28;Morning snow showers;37;28;WNW;10;89%;74%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;84;69;Hazy sun;83;68;N;7;58%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;76;56;Mostly sunny;78;57;NE;12;61%;35%;9

New York, United States;Breezy with rain;45;41;Clearing;49;34;WSW;19;57%;9%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Periods of rain;59;44;Partly sunny;60;43;SE;5;74%;30%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Flurries and squalls;16;6;A little snow;11;4;SSW;10;89%;78%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Morning rain;54;49;Colder in the a.m.;53;33;NNW;11;50%;25%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;43;31;Partly sunny;35;30;W;4;62%;20%;1

Ottawa, Canada;An icy mix;31;29;Morning snow;34;26;SW;8;94%;91%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;83;80;Downpours;86;81;NW;15;80%;88%;6

Panama City, Panama;Brief p.m. showers;89;76;A shower in the p.m.;87;74;NW;8;79%;80%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;84;72;High clouds;86;72;E;8;70%;3%;4

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;45;27;Periods of sun;41;30;SE;4;92%;1%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;79;59;Mostly sunny;81;62;S;12;42%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;93;74;Mostly sunny;93;73;ENE;7;54%;29%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the a.m.;90;76;A p.m. shower or two;94;76;ENE;13;68%;70%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;88;70;A shower in spots;88;72;ESE;5;60%;55%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;41;33;Clouds and sun;43;29;W;9;57%;4%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;An a.m. snow shower;38;7;Sunny and colder;21;11;ENE;6;34%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;66;52;Cloudy, downpours;66;52;NE;9;80%;96%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;69;42;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;SSE;4;72%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;85;77;A shower or two;87;78;E;8;65%;76%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Morning flurries;39;37;A snow squall;43;37;WSW;7;90%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;A shower in the p.m.;45;40;Snow and rain;42;33;NNW;16;82%;67%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;84;73;Mostly sunny;86;74;NNE;8;66%;11%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;75;55;Mostly sunny, warm;81;53;N;7;25%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sun;50;28;Partly sunny;50;29;NNE;4;76%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Bit of rain, snow;41;36;A snow shower;38;24;NNW;11;74%;78%;0

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;57;43;Mostly sunny;57;47;SSW;5;75%;4%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;81;64;A shower in the p.m.;80;61;ENE;9;66%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;83;75;A shower or two;83;73;ESE;7;80%;74%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;77;65;Periods of sun, nice;77;63;N;5;76%;44%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny;74;42;Abundant sunshine;76;45;NE;5;39%;12%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;94;61;Plenty of sunshine;95;60;SW;7;21%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;85;71;A shower in places;85;71;N;5;80%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and nice;63;36;Mostly sunny;59;36;ENE;2;79%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;48;44;Cloudy, rain;51;47;SW;11;91%;97%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Colder in the p.m.;44;14;Sunny and colder;26;16;WSW;6;27%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;55;37;Cloudy and chilly;43;37;ENE;13;43%;0%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sunshine;91;78;A shower or t-storm;88;78;N;11;74%;66%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;34;16;Mostly sunny;37;24;W;6;64%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;83;75;A shower or two;83;74;E;5;74%;80%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Windy this morning;49;35;Mostly sunny;41;32;WNW;10;56%;5%;1

Sydney, Australia;Windy this afternoon;86;70;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;S;14;33%;27%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;70;62;A little a.m. rain;63;59;ENE;12;78%;76%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;44;37;Mostly cloudy;40;30;NW;15;62%;39%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Low clouds;41;35;Clearing;43;32;NE;4;88%;27%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;46;33;Partly sunny, mild;51;33;NNW;6;63%;35%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;54;37;Spotty showers;51;35;NW;6;52%;66%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;66;49;Clouds and sun;61;52;S;8;60%;19%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;52;26;Mostly sunny;53;29;SE;3;43%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;49;45;Partly sunny;61;35;NNW;13;56%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain this morning;45;34;Snow and rain;36;31;WSW;19;82%;75%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Afternoon t-storms;53;46;Spotty showers;54;51;NE;7;77%;96%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;A couple of showers;56;45;Mostly sunny;56;43;NW;7;56%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and frigid;-11;-24;Sunny, not as cold;11;-11;ESE;5;35%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;45;42;Rain, heavy at times;50;44;SW;6;76%;93%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;37;25;Partly sunny;47;32;NW;12;44%;2%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;87;65;Warm with sunshine;88;65;E;6;48%;15%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;37;33;Snow and rain;41;30;NNW;15;67%;67%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun returning;42;33;A passing shower;42;29;WNW;17;82%;56%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler;60;57;Mostly sunny;70;61;N;7;66%;1%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Nice with sunshine;88;67;Plenty of sunshine;91;68;NNW;6;56%;16%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;44;27;Turning sunny;43;26;ENE;2;47%;31%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather