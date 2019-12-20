Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 20, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;89;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;SSE;6;81%;74%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;77;63;Sunny and delightful;77;60;NNE;10;48%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and nice;62;39;Mostly sunny;59;39;ENE;2;71%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;68;65;Partly sunny;70;63;WSW;13;59%;19%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers;55;42;Periods of sun;49;43;SE;15;88%;74%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;15;6;Decreasing clouds;12;2;N;1;72%;6%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and mild;68;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;48;33;NE;5;66%;5%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;On-and-off snow;22;21;Cloudy with flurries;26;9;SSW;16;58%;90%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;70;Couple of t-storms;86;67;SSE;7;73%;66%;3

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;65;51;Rather cloudy;65;58;SW;5;77%;26%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A bit of p.m. rain;63;55;A shower in spots;70;55;W;12;52%;46%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;68;41;Partly sunny;66;43;NE;4;61%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;ESE;6;78%;67%;2

Bangalore, India;Inc. clouds;79;65;Clouds and sun, nice;80;63;ESE;8;62%;6%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;96;77;Mostly sunny;93;76;S;5;59%;6%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;61;52;Spotty showers;62;55;W;11;79%;60%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;36;21;Mostly cloudy;39;19;NE;5;31%;6%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with some sun;58;48;Showers around;62;46;SSW;13;59%;73%;1

Berlin, Germany;Inc. clouds;51;44;Cloudy;48;37;SSE;5;89%;36%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;69;46;Partly sunny;68;49;SE;7;70%;70%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;67;Clouds and sun;88;69;S;8;54%;29%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;52;47;Mild with rain;49;37;W;8;90%;74%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Showers;55;44;A passing shower;49;45;S;12;69%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;45;37;Mostly cloudy;55;43;WNW;4;78%;20%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;50;48;Mild with rain;54;38;W;8;81%;79%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers and t-storms;78;59;Decreasing clouds;76;51;ESE;9;58%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers and t-storms;80;69;A t-storm or two;79;66;NE;4;53%;85%;6

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;44;28;High clouds;48;36;NNW;4;53%;1%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;73;50;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;NNE;6;56%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;72;61;A passing shower;69;58;SSE;12;62%;55%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;80;68;A shower or t-storm;80;67;SE;3;68%;80%;6

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;88;73;Hazy sun;87;71;ENE;5;72%;4%;3

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;41;30;Mostly sunny;42;31;SW;10;76%;1%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy thunderstorm;83;74;A t-storm around;85;76;NE;5;80%;64%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mainly cloudy;44;42;Cloudy;45;39;S;7;94%;33%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;81;71;High clouds;80;70;NNE;11;52%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;A little p.m. rain;52;43;A morning shower;52;37;E;5;73%;41%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Couple of t-storms;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;84;77;NE;10;89%;85%;3

Delhi, India;Fog will lift;63;51;A morning shower;67;49;NNW;4;75%;44%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;50;31;Mostly sunny, mild;57;34;SSW;6;27%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;69;55;Hazy sunshine;75;54;NW;4;64%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;93;73;A shower in the p.m.;89;74;SSE;5;70%;66%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;45;36;Periods of sun;45;37;WSW;4;93%;38%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;49;36;A shower in the p.m.;47;35;N;6;42%;88%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Windy with downpours;66;64;Spotty showers;67;59;WSW;24;83%;75%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;64;63;Rain and drizzle;73;67;NNE;4;80%;84%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun;89;60;Mostly sunny;85;63;ENE;8;43%;34%;13

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;80;71;Spotty showers;81;70;ESE;12;75%;84%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;39;37;Low clouds;39;37;SE;11;93%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;90;70;Clouds and sun;91;72;SSE;5;57%;3%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;75;63;Low clouds;73;64;E;7;74%;56%;1

Honolulu, United States;A little p.m. rain;81;73;Windy;78;73;ENE;23;62%;66%;1

Hyderabad, India;Partial sunshine;82;59;Hazy sunshine;82;59;ESE;4;56%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;63;40;Hazy sun;66;39;NNW;3;66%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;60;50;Mostly sunny, mild;63;58;SSW;10;67%;16%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;NNW;7;69%;78%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;86;74;Mostly sunny;87;74;N;6;48%;7%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;89;65;A t-storm in spots;88;64;S;7;49%;56%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;48;23;Plenty of sunshine;50;23;SSW;4;23%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;84;60;Hazy sun;80;56;NE;12;33%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;64;43;Episodes of sunshine;68;42;W;4;70%;4%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;90;64;Mostly sunny;90;66;N;10;31%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;43;37;Low clouds and mild;48;41;S;8;76%;66%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief showers;88;76;A few showers;88;75;N;8;64%;75%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Showers and t-storms;85;72;A shower or two;88;74;W;5;73%;85%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;71;51;Hazy sun;74;51;NNW;5;63%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;N;4;72%;79%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;58;40;Showers around;60;40;E;7;63%;85%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;91;77;Partly sunny, humid;85;76;SSW;5;82%;27%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;73;67;Clearing;73;67;SSE;9;76%;44%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Heavy rain, windy;64;61;Spotty showers;65;55;WSW;20;90%;65%;1

London, United Kingdom;A touch of rain;50;45;Afternoon rain;50;44;NE;11;84%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;74;53;Partly sunny;72;51;E;4;37%;18%;3

Luanda, Angola;Showers and t-storms;85;77;Nice with some sun;86;77;SW;6;74%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;57;53;Spotty showers;61;48;WSW;19;72%;85%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;80;An afternoon shower;88;82;ESE;11;71%;77%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;74;E;6;80%;81%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;89;76;Clouds and sun;89;75;E;6;66%;32%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and very hot;111;64;Cooler;70;51;S;15;57%;1%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;69;47;A shower in the p.m.;66;46;NNE;4;49%;82%;4

Miami, United States;Winds subsiding;77;72;A stray shower;79;74;E;15;66%;82%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;37;36;Low clouds;43;40;S;8;91%;70%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;89;76;Mostly cloudy;88;77;ENE;15;60%;27%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers and t-storms;82;63;A shower in the a.m.;68;60;SSE;16;68%;55%;11

Montreal, Canada;Sunny, not as cold;17;11;Mostly cloudy;22;18;E;0;69%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;36;32;Cloudy;37;34;SSE;7;72%;42%;0

Mumbai, India;Partial sunshine;88;75;Hazy sun;89;76;N;7;54%;8%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;79;58;A stray t-shower;76;61;NE;10;69%;74%;9

New York, United States;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;Decreasing clouds;34;28;WSW;4;55%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;69;46;Nice with sunshine;68;47;WSW;6;74%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;25;17;A bit of p.m. snow;27;22;SSE;13;96%;90%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;55;37;Becoming cloudy;53;38;SSE;4;56%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;36;35;Occasional rain;37;32;SW;4;80%;72%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and cold;13;3;Not as cold;20;14;ESE;6;79%;39%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;85;80;A morning shower;84;79;NNW;7;82%;66%;12

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;Showers and t-storms;88;76;ENE;5;83%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;88;74;Showers around;84;75;E;8;83%;92%;8

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;54;45;Afternoon rain;51;46;SW;12;66%;92%;0

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;81;64;Sunny and warmer;90;65;S;12;43%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;94;70;Episodes of sunshine;91;70;WNW;6;55%;5%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;91;73;Some sun;92;74;ESE;12;64%;33%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;88;69;Partly sunny;89;70;SE;5;49%;30%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Inc. clouds;49;41;Showers around;47;34;SW;5;75%;64%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;33;16;Snow to rain;38;23;N;6;91%;61%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;68;51;A downpour;68;50;ENE;8;68%;81%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Showers around;68;57;Occasional rain;69;54;SW;14;79%;60%;1

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;79;A shower or two;87;78;ESE;11;65%;85%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;41;32;Cloudy;38;32;NNE;9;65%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mainly cloudy;40;37;Low clouds;42;39;SSE;10;87%;72%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Inc. clouds;82;74;Clouds and sun;86;76;N;6;72%;40%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;63;43;Plenty of sun;65;42;ENE;5;39%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Cloudy;61;56;A little a.m. rain;64;52;SSE;13;76%;88%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, flurries;36;32;Low clouds;36;34;SE;8;91%;61%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;57;51;Mostly cloudy;60;50;SSE;10;67%;81%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in the p.m.;76;66;Showers and t-storms;73;66;ENE;10;84%;86%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;84;73;A shower or two;82;74;E;10;76%;76%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;63;Partly sunny;77;64;N;8;77%;18%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;71;40;Mostly sunny;71;39;NE;4;52%;8%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;87;57;Sunshine and nice;90;57;SSW;6;20%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;84;70;An afternoon shower;84;70;N;7;74%;72%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain, some heavy;62;59;Windy with rain;63;54;WSW;19;91%;86%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain, heavy at times;53;46;A few showers;47;41;SSE;5;86%;76%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;36;20;Mostly cloudy;43;34;S;5;51%;7%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;50;46;Rain and drizzle;52;48;ENE;10;89%;98%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;N;6;83%;72%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;50;36;Mostly cloudy;51;41;W;5;78%;7%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;83;75;Mostly sunny;84;75;ENE;10;74%;42%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;42;41;Low clouds;43;39;W;6;95%;74%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, cooler;78;69;Mostly sunny and hot;92;66;S;13;48%;18%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;69;66;Warmer with some sun;77;66;N;7;79%;44%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;36;35;Low clouds;38;36;ESE;7;97%;70%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Becoming cloudy;48;39;Cooler, a.m. showers;40;27;SW;9;88%;92%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;63;34;Increasing clouds;47;34;N;4;69%;4%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;57;37;Plenty of sunshine;57;37;SE;5;28%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;74;47;Plenty of sun;70;47;ENE;5;53%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;61;54;Mild with heavy rain;65;59;SSE;8;76%;91%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;56;43;Low clouds;49;41;N;8;70%;31%;1

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;27;22;Not as cold;38;33;WSW;7;79%;7%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;68;52;High clouds;70;57;SW;9;45%;0%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;70;57;Decreasing clouds;71;59;SSW;7;54%;29%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with sunshine;5;-19;Becoming cloudy;8;-15;NW;6;82%;34%;1

Vancouver, Canada;A little p.m. rain;47;42;A little rain;45;40;ESE;4;72%;82%;0

Vienna, Austria;Inc. clouds;55;46;Mild with rain;49;37;WNW;7;78%;66%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;89;66;Clouds and sun;89;64;NNW;4;54%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;41;36;Low clouds;44;40;S;11;81%;74%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mild with some sun;49;42;Mostly cloudy, mild;51;40;NW;8;87%;74%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy, a p.m. shower;56;54;Mostly sunny;62;53;ENE;13;63%;4%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;95;65;Clouds and sun;92;65;W;4;54%;1%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;47;28;Mostly cloudy;45;28;NE;2;40%;0%;2

_____

