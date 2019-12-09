Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 9, 2019
City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;A morning shower;88;77;SW;6;78%;70%;8
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with sunshine;87;69;Partly sunny;83;71;E;6;66%;42%;4
Aleppo, Syria;Afternoon showers;52;43;Rather cloudy;51;41;NE;9;91%;39%;1
Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;62;53;Mostly sunny;58;44;SSE;8;58%;3%;3
Amsterdam, Netherlands;A few showers;48;37;Mostly cloudy;44;40;S;15;76%;74%;1
Anchorage, United States;Rain at times;45;33;Clouds and sun;38;29;N;5;84%;39%;0
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;54;40;Partly sunny;54;39;NNW;5;56%;56%;2
Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;30;18;Low clouds;28;12;SE;5;93%;4%;0
Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;88;69;A t-storm in spots;92;71;ENE;7;50%;45%;11
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;64;52;Showers and t-storms;60;52;N;6;87%;92%;1
Auckland, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;67;56;A stray shower;71;56;S;8;58%;41%;10
Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;63;47;Mostly cloudy;63;49;E;8;64%;44%;2
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;86;73;A shower;86;72;ESE;7;76%;68%;6
Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;79;60;Clouds and sun, nice;79;60;E;8;62%;14%;6
Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;84;60;Sunny and nice;84;61;ENE;6;46%;0%;6
Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;43;Clouds and sun;57;43;NNW;5;61%;1%;2
Beijing, China;Chilly with hazy sun;37;23;Partly sunny;46;27;NW;13;51%;0%;2
Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;58;39;Cooler with rain;45;35;N;7;85%;87%;1
Berlin, Germany;A shower in the p.m.;49;34;Mostly sunny;41;33;S;9;75%;1%;1
Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;68;43;Some brightening;69;47;SE;5;63%;44%;5
Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;79;68;A t-storm in spots;80;68;ENE;7;74%;81%;10
Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;41;36;Winds subsiding;42;24;NNW;15;67%;6%;1
Brussels, Belgium;Rainy times;46;34;Mostly cloudy;42;39;SSW;12;73%;68%;1
Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then some sun;51;30;Periods of sun;44;36;ENE;5;89%;10%;1
Budapest, Hungary;Occasional rain;40;38;Mostly cloudy;45;25;NNW;9;73%;25%;1
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny and hot;91;74;Very hot;97;76;N;9;37%;2%;11
Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;79;66;A t-storm around;80;68;S;5;53%;55%;3
Busan, South Korea;Sunny;52;36;Partial sunshine;58;45;WSW;5;80%;5%;2
Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun, nice;73;58;Sunny and beautiful;76;58;SSE;6;47%;6%;3
Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;81;63;Turning out cloudy;78;62;SE;12;56%;19%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;81;65;Mostly cloudy;81;66;E;4;61%;13%;4
Chennai, India;Partly sunny;88;72;Sunshine and nice;86;71;NNE;7;72%;5%;6
Chicago, United States;Spotty showers;50;22;Much colder;28;16;W;12;45%;27%;2
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;NE;6;78%;72%;5
Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;44;30;Clouds and sun;40;37;SSW;6;72%;63%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;80;72;Partly sunny, nice;82;72;NNE;11;57%;0%;4
Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy, mild;75;36;A little a.m. rain;47;30;ENE;7;68%;61%;1
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast and humid;90;78;A morning shower;90;77;NE;16;74%;82%;11
Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;72;50;Hazy sunshine;73;51;NW;4;54%;0%;4
Denver, United States;Much colder;36;22;Mostly sunny;43;26;SSW;6;44%;2%;2
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;81;60;Hazy sun;81;59;NNE;5;58%;2%;4
Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;96;73;An afternoon shower;91;73;SE;5;63%;49%;11
Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;46;39;Very windy;56;35;WSW;34;88%;64%;0
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;59;44;Cloudy with showers;57;43;NNE;5;47%;89%;1
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning cloudy;67;53;Sunny;65;54;W;5;75%;0%;3
Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;Sunny and nice;75;52;ESE;5;43%;0%;4
Harare, Zimbabwe;Couple of t-storms;80;63;A morning t-storm;74;63;NNE;8;83%;82%;10
Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;85;66;Sunny;87;67;SSE;6;66%;5%;4
Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;43;30;Colder;32;22;WNW;11;82%;41%;0
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;90;69;Sunshine, pleasant;88;69;SSE;4;59%;19%;7
Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;70;53;Hazy sunshine;72;54;ENE;6;55%;2%;4
Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;84;72;Partly sunny;85;72;NE;7;64%;14%;4
Hyderabad, India;Nice with some sun;81;61;Hazy sun;81;61;SE;4;62%;4%;5
Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;70;44;Hazy sunshine;67;46;NNW;4;53%;57%;2
Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;54;42;Plenty of sun;55;42;ENE;6;66%;0%;2
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;NNW;7;71%;67%;9
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;82;72;Sunshine and nice;84;72;N;7;55%;3%;4
Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy and cool;65;56;Cloudy, a t-storm;62;55;NNE;7;93%;86%;4
Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;58;32;Cloudy;51;30;SSW;5;43%;71%;1
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;83;58;Hazy sunshine;82;65;W;6;36%;1%;4
Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;42;Sunny;64;42;W;4;66%;8%;4
Khartoum, Sudan;Fog will lift;89;62;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;N;8;20%;0%;5
Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;45;31;Cloudy;40;35;W;5;83%;65%;0
Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;89;75;A morning shower;91;75;NNE;7;60%;69%;5
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;83;72;A t-storm around;87;72;WSW;6;70%;55%;6
Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;82;64;Hazy sunshine;82;65;S;4;56%;7%;4
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;SE;4;72%;70%;8
La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the a.m.;61;41;Cloudy with a shower;60;41;ESE;8;60%;66%;7
Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;76;Sunshine, pleasant;88;75;SSW;6;75%;70%;8
Lima, Peru;Low clouds;72;67;Decreasing clouds;72;66;SSE;9;77%;32%;8
Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;62;44;Partial sunshine;60;48;W;3;80%;42%;2
London, United Kingdom;Winds subsiding;49;35;Very windy, rain;50;38;WSW;25;88%;90%;0
Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;65;49;Mostly sunny;66;49;NW;4;69%;2%;3
Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;86;74;Clearing;85;73;SW;6;68%;31%;10
Madrid, Spain;Low clouds and fog;56;32;Partly sunny;53;35;SSW;3;70%;7%;2
Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;81;Heavy p.m. showers;87;79;ENE;9;74%;100%;7
Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;89;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;N;5;77%;66%;6
Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;Sun and some clouds;85;75;E;5;66%;44%;6
Melbourne, Australia;Very hot;99;59;Cooler with some sun;67;52;SSE;12;57%;1%;10
Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;76;47;Plenty of sunshine;75;47;NW;4;39%;12%;5
Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;81;75;Partly sunny;83;76;ESE;10;74%;44%;4
Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;38;36;Cloudy;40;31;W;7;80%;30%;0
Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;87;78;Mostly sunny;87;79;ENE;10;73%;36%;9
Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;82;69;Sunny and very warm;90;71;ENE;13;44%;2%;11
Montreal, Canada;Rain;42;38;Showers of rain/snow;44;15;WNW;10;80%;61%;0
Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;38;36;Rain and drizzle;38;34;SW;7;88%;79%;0
Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;77;Hazy sunshine;91;76;NNE;6;57%;5%;5
Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;73;61;A t-storm in spots;73;60;NE;12;79%;74%;11
New York, United States;Mild with rain;56;54;A little p.m. rain;62;34;NNW;10;72%;90%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Cooler;60;48;Showers around;63;49;ESE;7;74%;73%;1
Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;31;23;Low clouds;26;21;SSW;9;91%;34%;0
Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;57;38;Partly sunny;59;38;ENE;3;69%;0%;3
Oslo, Norway;Winds subsiding;36;16;A bit of p.m. snow;33;30;S;4;73%;88%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;39;35;Flurries;41;13;WNW;16;77%;56%;0
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;85;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;79;NNW;7;79%;62%;3
Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;88;75;A passing shower;88;75;NW;5;78%;62%;6
Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;87;74;A morning shower;86;74;ESE;7;80%;66%;8
Paris, France;Spotty showers;49;32;Mostly cloudy;45;41;S;9;71%;70%;1
Perth, Australia;Sunshine;86;64;Turning sunny, warm;91;69;ESE;11;28%;0%;12
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine, pleasant;86;66;Partly sunny;87;66;N;9;55%;2%;6
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;A t-storm around;92;73;NNE;10;71%;55%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;88;71;Sunshine and nice;89;70;SE;6;56%;18%;5
Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;48;35;A shower in the a.m.;41;25;SW;9;61%;55%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;43;32;Low clouds breaking;50;37;E;5;79%;36%;1
Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with a shower;68;53;Showers, mainly late;67;51;ENE;8;71%;93%;7
Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;68;48;Mostly sunny;65;46;SE;6;84%;0%;3
Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;88;76;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;E;8;60%;60%;11
Reykjavik, Iceland;Heavy rain and snow;38;29;Very windy;36;26;NNW;20;75%;94%;0
Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;45;37;Spotty showers;40;26;E;10;87%;64%;0
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy;85;72;Couple of t-storms;84;72;WNW;6;79%;87%;4
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;70;64;A morning shower;72;59;SE;9;77%;58%;1
Rome, Italy;Some sun, a shower;61;42;Spotty showers;57;38;NNE;11;79%;60%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mainly cloudy;43;39;Rain/snow showers;40;20;WNW;9;65%;73%;0
San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;56;48;Mainly cloudy;55;51;SSE;5;86%;75%;1
San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;A t-storm in spots;81;63;ENE;9;69%;44%;7
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;84;76;A shower in spots;84;76;E;14;71%;76%;4
San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;77;64;Partly sunny;77;65;NE;5;79%;39%;6
Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;72;51;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;ENE;6;53%;38%;6
Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;86;54;Plenty of sunshine;87;54;SW;9;35%;3%;12
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;85;71;Afternoon showers;84;70;N;8;79%;100%;3
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Low clouds and fog;60;37;Partly sunny;60;43;SW;3;72%;65%;2
Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;49;40;A little p.m. rain;48;44;S;6;86%;66%;0
Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;43;41;Decreasing clouds;54;45;SSE;5;78%;90%;2
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;59;46;Partly sunny, mild;63;46;W;5;68%;0%;3
Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;81;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;78;NNE;9;81%;75%;4
Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog;36;26;Mostly cloudy;42;31;ESE;4;83%;44%;2
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;76;A shower or two;85;75;ENE;21;74%;82%;5
Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;44;23;Sunshine and colder;30;25;S;6;74%;55%;1
Sydney, Australia;Hazy, breezy, smoky;80;68;Hot with hazy sun;92;66;S;14;55%;56%;11
Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming cloudy;72;62;Clouds and sun, nice;76;63;SW;7;66%;72%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;43;32;Cloudy;38;24;W;11;74%;25%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;57;45;A shower in places;57;40;N;4;65%;80%;1
Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, windy;52;30;Mostly sunny;46;30;NNE;5;72%;22%;2
Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;50;36;Plenty of sunshine;53;37;NE;6;34%;15%;3
Tel Aviv, Israel;Periods of rain;65;59;A morning shower;66;55;E;6;64%;54%;3
Tirana, Albania;Periods of sun;66;50;Cooler with rain;58;46;ENE;2;71%;85%;1
Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;50;44;A little p.m. rain;56;46;NNW;6;91%;56%;2
Toronto, Canada;Rain tapering off;46;38;Colder in the p.m.;39;25;W;17;62%;16%;0
Tripoli, Libya;Windy;64;57;Spotty showers;62;53;WNW;20;65%;100%;3
Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;64;50;Spotty showers;58;50;NW;20;70%;89%;2
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;16;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;12;-15;NW;7;66%;68%;1
Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;46;38;A thick cloud cover;46;42;ENE;4;73%;65%;0
Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;43;38;Decreasing clouds;43;26;NW;14;54%;4%;1
Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;77;47;Sunny and nice;80;46;N;3;47%;0%;5
Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds breaking;43;37;Spotty showers;40;29;NW;8;76%;82%;0
Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;50;36;Colder;39;25;WNW;12;83%;54%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;63;52;Mostly cloudy;66;55;NNE;5;55%;11%;10
Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and pleasant;88;58;Sunny and pleasant;85;58;NNW;5;51%;0%;5
Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;42;25;Partly sunny;40;28;NE;2;65%;38%;2
