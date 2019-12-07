Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 7, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Increasing clouds;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;SSW;6;80%;58%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;84;70;Mostly sunny;82;69;ENE;6;63%;6%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;58;41;Partly sunny;56;45;ENE;6;86%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;66;49;Mostly sunny;61;50;WSW;7;76%;28%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. shower or two;50;44;Rain tapering off;53;42;SW;22;83%;88%;1

Anchorage, United States;Bit of rain, snow;34;32;Inc. clouds;39;34;NE;9;76%;96%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Inc. clouds;49;38;Variable cloudiness;56;44;ESE;6;69%;9%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds and windy;27;27;Low clouds;31;24;SW;14;76%;51%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;92;69;A p.m. t-storm;85;68;ESE;11;53%;100%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;65;49;A passing shower;64;46;NE;4;72%;56%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;76;65;Cloudy, p.m. showers;77;61;WNW;12;72%;98%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Variable cloudiness;63;43;Mostly sunny;62;43;S;6;72%;34%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;86;73;A stray shower;82;74;ESE;5;82%;79%;5

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds, nice;78;65;Episodes of sunshine;78;63;E;8;72%;33%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny and nice;83;61;Sunshine and nice;82;61;NNE;6;45%;4%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;59;44;Fog, then some sun;59;48;NW;8;76%;62%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;43;21;Partly sunny;41;23;N;4;47%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds breaking;52;37;Mostly cloudy;51;34;SSE;5;81%;4%;1

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;49;43;Breezy with rain;50;42;SW;14;74%;83%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Rain this afternoon;67;47;Afternoon showers;65;47;E;5;78%;94%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;80;69;A p.m. t-storm;78;68;ENE;5;75%;71%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and ice;40;35;Mostly cloudy;44;35;ESE;7;84%;64%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;48;45;Rain tapering off;53;42;WSW;16;82%;90%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;38;26;Mostly sunny;43;28;E;3;88%;12%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds breaking;37;33;Low clouds and fog;43;37;SSW;4;90%;11%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;79;64;A t-storm in spots;88;66;NNE;8;47%;42%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;68;A t-storm in spots;78;68;NNW;4;59%;82%;4

Busan, South Korea;Chilly with sunshine;47;27;Plenty of sun;50;27;WNW;4;60%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;72;57;Mostly cloudy;71;60;WSW;7;51%;19%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;77;64;Partly sunny;77;62;SE;19;57%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;80;64;Some sun, a shower;81;64;ENE;3;68%;56%;6

Chennai, India;Brief showers;82;75;A shower in the a.m.;87;74;NE;7;73%;74%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;43;36;A thick cloud cover;46;43;SSW;14;81%;71%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;87;75;A shower in the p.m.;89;75;NE;6;73%;66%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Decreasing clouds;45;39;Periods of rain;47;40;SW;13;81%;87%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;78;70;Mostly cloudy;78;71;NNE;15;63%;1%;2

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;61;48;Clouds and sun, mild;69;60;SSW;13;73%;4%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;Downpours;89;78;NNW;8;78%;87%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;73;52;Hazy sun;75;52;WNW;3;60%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sun and some clouds;58;33;Mostly sunny;56;25;WSW;5;48%;36%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partial sunshine;85;62;Hazy sunshine;83;62;NNE;4;63%;8%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;74;Mostly sunny;91;74;SSE;5;63%;30%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;52;41;Spotty showers;45;40;WNW;29;80%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;57;39;Some sun, pleasant;61;40;NE;5;37%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;63;53;Plenty of sunshine;64;55;W;8;76%;13%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and beautiful;72;50;Sunny and pleasant;72;50;SSE;5;39%;0%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;83;63;Clouds and sun, nice;84;64;NE;6;55%;47%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;80;61;Mostly sunny;82;64;E;9;55%;5%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with rain;43;32;Mainly cloudy;38;34;S;12;85%;67%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;84;68;Increasing clouds;89;68;N;5;54%;12%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;71;51;Hazy sun;69;52;ENE;6;35%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;82;71;Mostly sunny;84;71;NE;4;60%;31%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;81;63;Hazy sun;80;63;ESE;5;64%;26%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;73;43;Hazy sun;72;44;NNE;4;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouding up;53;46;Mostly cloudy;53;42;NNE;7;81%;35%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;WNW;7;75%;76%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and less humid;87;68;Sunny and pleasant;85;69;N;9;42%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy, a t-storm;64;56;Couple of t-storms;72;59;N;8;80%;86%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;59;28;Mostly cloudy;56;30;SW;3;21%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;82;58;Hazy sun;81;60;NE;12;23%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Decreasing clouds;66;43;Plenty of sunshine;67;43;SE;4;59%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;94;65;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;N;15;20%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny intervals;39;32;Mainly cloudy;43;35;SSW;8;75%;40%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;88;76;Showers;88;76;NNE;5;62%;68%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;73;ENE;5;78%;69%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;86;64;Hazy sun;82;64;SSW;4;64%;9%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Some sun, pleasant;90;75;Cloudy, p.m. showers;89;77;NE;4;76%;100%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Heavy p.m. showers;57;41;Some brightening;58;39;E;7;59%;40%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;91;75;Sunshine, pleasant;88;76;SW;5;74%;44%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;72;67;Inc. clouds;72;66;SSE;7;77%;18%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;62;52;Rather cloudy;63;49;NNW;5;84%;70%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;50;46;Very windy, a shower;53;43;SW;27;76%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Spotty showers;65;58;Spotty showers;64;50;SW;5;82%;73%;1

Luanda, Angola;Periods of sun;89;74;Clouds and sun;86;74;SSW;7;70%;16%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;56;37;Inc. clouds;52;41;SE;5;78%;70%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;81;ENE;11;70%;66%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;A morning t-storm;87;77;NE;4;78%;80%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;86;74;Mostly sunny;87;74;ESE;6;61%;32%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Turning sunny;72;54;Mostly sunny;76;61;NW;8;53%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;72;45;Lots of sun, nice;75;46;N;4;39%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;79;69;Partly sunny, nice;79;71;E;9;63%;44%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Showers around;35;32;Inc. clouds;38;36;SSW;10;84%;38%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;79;An afternoon shower;86;78;ENE;10;75%;65%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Thickening clouds;70;57;Sunshine and warmer;84;63;ESE;12;48%;7%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;24;15;Cloudy;32;29;S;8;65%;82%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;35;28;A little a.m. snow;36;33;SW;12;75%;59%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;77;Hazy sun;91;77;N;7;47%;7%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;74;61;A p.m. t-storm;75;61;N;5;71%;77%;7

New York, United States;Sunshine and colder;38;26;Periods of sun;43;40;SSW;6;49%;56%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;66;45;Mostly sunny;68;46;WNW;6;61%;17%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;28;27;A little p.m. snow;31;25;WSW;11;93%;71%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;52;37;Partial sunshine;55;33;NNE;6;68%;2%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;33;21;Morning snow;33;26;SSW;5;94%;83%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;24;12;Cloudy;35;33;SSW;14;68%;68%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;86;80;Brief p.m. showers;85;76;E;8;78%;98%;7

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;A shower;86;75;NNW;5;80%;63%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;86;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;E;6;76%;56%;8

Paris, France;Some sun returning;52;45;Morning rain;55;43;WSW;12;68%;91%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;79;59;Partly sunny;74;60;S;14;49%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and pleasant;83;67;Sunny and nice;84;66;N;11;50%;5%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with sunshine;91;72;Partly sunny;92;74;SE;13;65%;17%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;86;72;A t-storm in spots;87;71;SE;5;65%;73%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;47;41;A bit of p.m. rain;49;42;SW;14;60%;87%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, not as cold;42;8;Mostly sunny;37;23;SE;4;45%;21%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;67;51;Cloudy, a downpour;67;51;NNW;8;75%;92%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;65;47;Partly sunny;65;45;ESE;5;85%;4%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;90;78;A shower in the a.m.;88;78;E;8;69%;67%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;33;26;Mostly sunny;36;24;ENE;8;65%;7%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of rain;41;35;Afternoon rain;41;39;SSW;11;86%;88%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;78;66;Sun and clouds;80;68;ENE;9;64%;8%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;79;56;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;ENE;8;53%;6%;4

Rome, Italy;A shower;61;51;A stray shower;62;51;S;7;70%;64%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;42;34;Rain and snow shower;37;33;SSW;12;76%;88%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of rain;61;54;A shower in places;58;49;NNE;7;87%;50%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;78;64;A t-storm in spots;77;64;ENE;12;72%;48%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;76;Sunny and pleasant;85;76;E;10;71%;81%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with some sun;78;64;Mostly sunny;77;63;N;6;75%;21%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;75;45;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;ESE;5;43%;31%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;83;53;Sunshine and nice;87;55;SW;7;33%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;87;71;Some sun, a shower;86;71;N;7;74%;63%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Fog will lift;60;46;Afternoon rain;58;49;NW;3;97%;65%;1

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;53;46;Partial sunshine;51;41;NE;4;83%;40%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Morning snow showers;42;18;Hazy sun;40;23;E;2;52%;5%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;50;37;Plenty of sunshine;54;41;SSW;4;61%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Winds subsiding;86;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;78;NNE;12;78%;80%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Ice to rain;38;33;Fog to sun;45;26;SW;6;85%;6%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;76;Mostly sunny;87;76;E;12;74%;56%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and snow;45;29;Rain;42;38;SW;10;85%;70%;0

Sydney, Australia;Turning sunny, smoky;79;66;Hazy sunshine;76;67;NE;16;56%;7%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;61;56;Mostly cloudy;65;58;E;10;60%;3%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy with rain;44;35;Afternoon rain;39;35;SSW;12;75%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;45;38;Mainly cloudy;57;39;E;4;65%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;45;33;Cloudy;47;39;NW;4;66%;39%;1

Tehran, Iran;An afternoon shower;50;45;Rain and drizzle;52;38;NW;5;57%;91%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;67;56;Periods of rain;66;58;SSW;8;66%;96%;2

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;63;50;Nice with sunshine;64;43;ESE;3;69%;30%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;45;37;Sunshine;54;38;ENE;6;58%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;31;28;Cloudy;43;39;SW;17;76%;64%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;74;60;Decreasing clouds;75;58;NE;3;50%;27%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;71;53;A shower in places;65;53;W;7;74%;47%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;27;-7;Colder;17;-8;NW;5;80%;29%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A little rain;50;41;Periods of sun;48;37;NE;3;75%;29%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain and ice;44;38;Mostly cloudy;47;33;SE;5;72%;65%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;77;45;Sunny and pleasant;76;47;E;4;41%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;36;34;Inc. clouds;40;38;SSW;10;75%;75%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy with a shower;44;40;Rather cloudy;44;39;SW;13;88%;75%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, a shower;69;61;Very windy, rain;68;56;NW;27;83%;65%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and nice;86;60;Sunny and pleasant;84;57;N;6;39%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;41;25;Cloudy;39;30;ENE;2;69%;44%;1

_____

