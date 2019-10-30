Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 30, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;84;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;SW;7;82%;58%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;100;78;Sunny, low humidity;96;80;N;7;44%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;Nice with sunshine;74;54;W;8;65%;5%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;71;57;Partial sunshine;73;60;W;9;62%;42%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;33;Partly sunny;48;35;ESE;10;78%;11%;2

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;49;35;Spotty showers;44;37;NNE;9;79%;86%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;76;56;Not as warm;69;50;WSW;4;50%;53%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mild with clearing;59;39;Clearing;57;38;SSW;11;65%;24%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy, hot;105;79;Mostly cloudy, hot;99;79;SSE;8;48%;27%;8

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;75;60;Showers and t-storms;71;61;ENE;4;81%;84%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;63;55;Mostly sunny;64;53;SW;15;71%;1%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;79;57;Sunny and pleasant;78;56;WNW;10;64%;2%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or t-storm;87;73;Showers and t-storms;87;73;SSW;5;80%;77%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;75;68;A shower or t-storm;79;66;SW;9;80%;86%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;94;74;High clouds;92;76;ENE;7;45%;70%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;74;59;Clouds and sun, nice;70;57;N;7;74%;29%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny, nice and warm;73;47;Sunny and very warm;74;42;NE;8;31%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in the p.m.;54;39;Mostly cloudy;51;40;NE;4;58%;31%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, chilly;48;29;Periods of sun;45;29;SE;4;71%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Sunny intervals;68;46;Clearing, a shower;68;47;SE;5;62%;56%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Rather cloudy;90;67;Mostly sunny, warm;91;68;SSW;7;41%;8%;14

Bratislava, Slovakia;Chilly with clearing;47;32;Sunshine and chilly;48;26;NE;5;66%;1%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;47;34;Mostly cloudy;50;42;S;5;77%;25%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler with rain;50;40;Mainly cloudy;44;38;NE;8;90%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Showers around;51;30;Sunny and cool;50;27;N;4;63%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Couple of t-storms;69;54;Sunshine, pleasant;73;59;ENE;11;66%;1%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;68;A p.m. t-storm;82;67;NE;6;46%;66%;12

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;67;44;Sunny and nice;71;49;NW;6;58%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;82;64;Nice with sunshine;82;61;N;7;43%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;65;53;Mostly sunny;71;54;SE;15;63%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;66;A t-storm in spots;81;67;SE;4;72%;65%;8

Chennai, India;Morning t-storms;82;74;A shower or t-storm;87;75;S;4;79%;66%;5

Chicago, United States;Snow to rain;44;40;Rain and snow;42;26;WNW;20;94%;81%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Couple of t-storms;85;76;Showers and t-storms;85;75;E;5;82%;83%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sun, some clouds;46;39;Clouds and sun;48;41;WSW;8;74%;27%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sun;91;78;Sunny and very warm;91;79;NNE;9;52%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Rain and a t-storm;47;31;Mostly sunny;51;34;S;9;51%;4%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;73;SSE;10;70%;42%;12

Delhi, India;Periods of sun;86;68;Hazy sunshine;90;68;WNW;6;49%;0%;5

Denver, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;22;8;Sunny, but chilly;46;21;SSW;6;41%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;89;70;Mostly cloudy;89;71;NW;5;67%;20%;5

Dili, East Timor;Spotty p.m. showers;96;72;An afternoon shower;89;72;E;5;58%;64%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;50;46;Spotty showers;54;49;SSE;12;88%;86%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;63;53;Warmer;74;54;NNE;5;48%;79%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, nice;76;65;Some sun, pleasant;77;65;W;12;73%;39%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;83;61;Cloudy;79;65;NNE;7;55%;84%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, warm;92;64;Partly sunny;90;62;ENE;10;25%;11%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;88;72;A shower in spots;87;72;E;6;67%;65%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, chilly;34;29;Showers around;40;29;WNW;10;90%;80%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;93;78;Showers and t-storms;87;73;NNW;8;72%;85%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;83;71;Cloudy;84;73;ENE;8;51%;41%;2

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;87;73;Some sun, a shower;87;73;N;5;61%;57%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;83;70;Clouds and sun, nice;83;70;ESE;6;73%;55%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;87;61;Mostly sunny, nice;87;63;N;6;51%;5%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;65;56;An afternoon shower;66;56;ENE;8;77%;87%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;93;75;Some sun;92;76;W;6;60%;44%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;92;77;Sunny and pleasant;91;75;N;9;58%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;82;55;Periods of sun, nice;82;58;N;9;40%;58%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;68;41;Turning cloudy;69;48;SSW;4;42%;67%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Some sun;93;71;Hazy sun;94;72;WNW;4;51%;18%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;75;56;A t-storm in spots;76;55;S;5;66%;47%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;103;79;Sunny;101;77;N;12;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;45;23;Periods of sun;39;26;WSW;5;67%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;89;76;A shower or two;88;75;N;7;68%;79%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;84;72;Low clouds breaking;87;72;W;6;70%;77%;11

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;87;71;Hazy sun;89;72;N;5;62%;10%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;85;75;A shower or t-storm;86;75;ENE;4;83%;74%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;67;32;Clouds and sun, mild;62;31;E;11;41%;33%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;83;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;WSW;5;80%;76%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;67;61;Mostly sunny;68;61;SSE;7;76%;37%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;70;64;Mostly cloudy, humid;72;64;WNW;4;87%;44%;1

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;54;44;Mainly cloudy;53;48;ESE;9;72%;70%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;75;49;Plenty of sunshine;78;51;N;4;13%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;85;75;Clouds and sun, nice;84;77;SSW;7;71%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;69;54;Mostly cloudy;72;58;WNW;6;57%;44%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;79;Couple of t-storms;87;79;SSE;8;77%;83%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Mainly cloudy;91;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;ENE;5;78%;71%;6

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;E;6;67%;77%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Warm with sunshine;86;61;Mostly sunny, warm;89;70;NNE;15;31%;0%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;74;58;Showers and t-storms;68;51;N;8;67%;82%;4

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;87;79;Sunshine and humid;87;77;SE;8;68%;44%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Chilly with some sun;37;19;A couple of showers;36;30;SW;5;70%;69%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;86;78;Some sun, pleasant;86;79;S;8;73%;63%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers and t-storms;65;57;Mostly sunny;69;57;ENE;12;70%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;57;49;Afternoon downpours;57;42;NNE;2;90%;97%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;33;24;Low clouds and cold;28;24;SW;9;51%;35%;0

Mumbai, India;A t-storm around;95;80;Hazy sun and humid;93;81;NE;5;62%;44%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;75;58;A t-storm in spots;77;59;N;7;62%;65%;11

New York, United States;Drizzle;66;62;Breezy with rain;71;55;SSW;16;83%;94%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;78;58;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;W;6;62%;6%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and colder;38;33;Cloudy;39;33;E;8;87%;57%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;71;52;Turning sunny;71;52;SW;6;65%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, chilly;36;28;Partly sunny;43;26;NNE;3;79%;20%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;50;40;Rain;49;36;NE;7;98%;98%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;84;76;A p.m. t-storm;85;79;E;7;75%;83%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;74;Showers and t-storms;86;74;NW;4;83%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;92;76;Partly sunny;93;76;E;7;67%;44%;6

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;51;47;Mostly cloudy;55;51;SE;6;77%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;73;54;A few showers;61;54;WSW;19;60%;87%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Increasing clouds;92;76;Showers and t-storms;86;72;NNE;8;71%;84%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;86;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;SE;12;80%;75%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;87;72;Partly sunny, nice;88;71;SSE;5;53%;29%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing and chilly;45;26;Chilly with sunshine;44;26;SE;4;65%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and mild;67;47;Sunshine, pleasant;72;40;NNW;7;68%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;69;55;Afternoon showers;70;54;E;10;65%;94%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;73;58;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;SSE;7;79%;39%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;75;Clouds and sun;84;75;ESE;9;62%;63%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief p.m. showers;45;41;Mostly cloudy;45;36;E;7;73%;42%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;37;30;Spotty showers;43;35;W;9;89%;80%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;75;Plenty of sunshine;88;77;NE;6;66%;37%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;97;71;Plenty of sunshine;91;68;E;7;38%;2%;5

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;72;53;A shower or t-storm;72;57;ENE;5;79%;80%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, chilly;32;22;Some glaze;36;32;W;10;63%;84%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;68;48;Plenty of sun;68;45;W;6;35%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;77;63;Showers and t-storms;77;64;ENE;6;82%;83%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Decreasing clouds;87;77;A shower in places;87;77;E;9;68%;64%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;65;Showers and t-storms;76;66;NNE;5;98%;82%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;82;46;Sunny and nice;76;46;NE;6;22%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;80;50;Partly sunny, nice;78;47;SW;6;30%;10%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;88;71;Sunshine and nice;87;72;N;7;68%;14%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;70;61;A shower;72;63;W;4;86%;69%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;34;Partly sunny, cool;51;36;NNE;4;52%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;66;45;Hazy sun;69;45;W;6;73%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Hazy sun;70;54;Sunny and pleasant;77;56;SSE;5;49%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A shower or t-storm;89;79;WNW;5;70%;86%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Inc. clouds;66;44;A little rain;49;37;ENE;5;83%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with some sun;88;77;Sunshine, a shower;88;77;ENE;8;67%;68%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds;40;33;Partly sunny;43;30;WNW;7;84%;12%;1

Sydney, Australia;Some sun;78;65;Brilliant sunshine;81;64;NNE;12;57%;0%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little a.m. rain;76;72;Humid with rain;78;73;E;13;79%;74%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Chilly with some sun;37;29;Showers around;44;35;NW;8;77%;82%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mainly cloudy;73;56;Turning cloudy, warm;75;52;NNW;7;58%;74%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;More sun than clouds;68;47;A little p.m. rain;63;49;NNW;8;63%;88%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;69;51;Mostly sunny;67;50;SSE;6;45%;49%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;80;65;Sunny and nice;79;67;NE;7;56%;5%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;73;58;A passing shower;76;53;ENE;3;59%;64%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;69;58;Clearing;69;56;W;6;73%;2%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cooler with rain;50;45;Cloudy, downpours;53;37;ESE;11;95%;90%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;76;63;Morning showers;72;64;WNW;6;76%;86%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;74;60;Clouds and sun, nice;76;62;WSW;7;68%;72%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;57;23;Sunny and mild;53;20;ESE;5;54%;5%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;50;37;Partly sunny;51;38;NNE;3;64%;8%;2

Vienna, Austria;Some sun returning;49;32;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;31;SE;7;68%;2%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun;89;61;High clouds and warm;89;69;E;6;43%;67%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;37;20;A couple of showers;38;34;W;8;80%;79%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;47;31;Partial sunshine;45;28;WSW;5;72%;22%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;59;51;Partly sunny;60;50;W;13;60%;19%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SW;5;75%;51%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, nice;65;40;Mostly sunny;63;40;NE;3;46%;18%;3

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather