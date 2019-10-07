Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, October 7, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;83;76;A stray thunderstorm;82;76;WSW;13;88%;65%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and warm;102;84;Sunny and very warm;99;82;NE;8;42%;2%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, pleasant;83;59;Partly sunny;86;61;NNW;6;41%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;76;62;Turning sunny, nice;72;58;E;9;51%;1%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;57;52;A shower in the p.m.;63;50;WSW;14;80%;82%;2

Anchorage, United States;Becoming cloudy;47;36;A little p.m. rain;48;40;SE;12;66%;85%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;94;63;Sunny;86;63;ESE;6;33%;2%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;72;41;Sunny and very warm;75;42;E;7;53%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warmer;83;63;Sunshine and nice;89;64;SE;6;48%;0%;11

Athens, Greece;A dangerous t-storm;71;63;A shower or t-storm;72;62;NNE;8;73%;73%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;64;53;Partly sunny;67;51;WSW;8;71%;33%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunlit and very warm;101;72;Sunshine and hot;103;72;N;5;25%;1%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;73;Rain and a t-storm;87;73;S;4;79%;91%;7

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;69;A t-storm in spots;84;69;SSE;4;73%;75%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A morning shower;92;78;E;5;73%;69%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;73;61;Sunny and nice;75;64;SW;11;65%;15%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;Plenty of sunshine;68;48;SW;7;32%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing;60;36;Partly sunny;60;43;SE;4;51%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;55;39;A little rain;56;49;SW;9;81%;69%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;46;Sun and clouds;67;48;SE;6;62%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;67;Clouds and sun;87;67;SSW;6;53%;44%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;53;34;Partly sunny;57;48;S;11;62%;37%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;55;53;A little a.m. rain;59;51;WSW;8;91%;84%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Rather cloudy, cool;54;40;Partly sunny, cool;57;37;ENE;5;53%;4%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Variable cloudiness;54;32;Mostly sunny;58;42;S;6;60%;10%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;Sunny and pleasant;76;55;ENE;7;46%;0%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;84;67;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;NE;6;28%;13%;8

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;71;56;Partly sunny, nice;73;48;NW;7;59%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;90;72;Partly sunny and hot;96;75;ENE;5;28%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning cloudy;68;55;Some sunshine;66;55;SW;14;59%;62%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;66;A shower or t-storm;80;68;SE;4;73%;83%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;95;79;A shower in places;92;79;S;7;70%;65%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;68;51;Plenty of sunshine;66;52;SE;8;60%;1%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;A few showers;86;77;SSW;6;76%;88%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Chilly with some sun;46;35;Occasional rain;56;48;WSW;11;82%;87%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;87;79;Showers and t-storms;87;79;SSW;7;80%;70%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;77;56;Sunny and beautiful;80;60;ESE;7;50%;0%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More clouds than sun;88;71;An afternoon shower;85;73;SE;10;83%;86%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;86;71;Hazy sunshine;93;67;N;7;44%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Sunny and warmer;75;45;Sunny and warm;80;50;SSW;6;13%;0%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;86;78;A t-storm or two;90;75;NE;7;75%;76%;7

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine;97;71;Not as warm;87;71;S;6;58%;2%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;59;46;A shower in the p.m.;56;44;WSW;19;76%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warmer;82;54;Sunshine;81;53;NE;5;30%;1%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;83;69;Partly sunny, humid;75;68;ENE;17;81%;25%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Downpours;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;76;WSW;6;83%;85%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;86;61;Mostly sunny, nice;85;62;ENE;7;38%;27%;11

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;85;75;A shower or t-storm;85;73;SE;7;76%;66%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Rather cloudy;43;32;Spotty showers;42;37;ENE;6;87%;70%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;77;Clouds and sunshine;93;77;SSE;5;68%;44%;7

Hong Kong, China;A downpour;86;79;Mostly sunny;89;79;E;9;68%;42%;8

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;85;71;Partly sunny;85;73;ENE;6;65%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;70;NE;5;78%;58%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;84;60;Sunny and pleasant;86;64;N;7;47%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;65;58;Rain and a t-storm;60;55;ENE;11;90%;85%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;NE;7;63%;72%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;96;85;Sunny and very warm;98;85;NNW;8;59%;3%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;85;55;Mostly sunny;88;57;S;6;9%;0%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warmer;72;50;Sunshine, pleasant;78;47;NNW;7;27%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;94;73;Plenty of sunshine;96;73;NW;5;44%;2%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;82;62;A t-storm in spots;78;61;SE;5;81%;68%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;98;79;Sunshine, less humid;103;79;S;8;30%;9%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, chilly;44;27;More clouds than sun;52;40;SSW;7;65%;23%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;NE;11;64%;73%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;84;73;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;WSW;6;74%;81%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A thunderstorm;90;76;S;6;80%;74%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;87;75;Downpours;89;74;WNW;5;84%;85%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning sunny;56;26;Mostly sunny;57;30;ENE;8;37%;30%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;86;75;A t-storm in spots;82;76;WSW;7;85%;70%;3

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;64;58;Turning sunny;64;57;S;7;75%;0%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;82;64;Partly sunny;81;60;N;9;65%;4%;4

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;58;52;A shower in the p.m.;62;50;SW;14;76%;67%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;88;61;Sunshine;83;61;SSE;5;49%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Considerable clouds;84;73;Clouds and sun, nice;82;75;SW;7;73%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and warm;84;56;Partly sunny, warm;85;55;WSW;4;46%;3%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;85;77;A couple of showers;86;78;SSW;4;73%;95%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;89;75;A morning t-storm;87;73;ESE;4;77%;85%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;92;75;A t-storm around;92;77;E;6;63%;55%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny intervals;66;47;Spotty showers;57;46;SSW;18;69%;86%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;54;Partly sunny;69;55;N;7;59%;44%;7

Miami, United States;Showers, some heavy;86;78;Showers around;84;77;SSW;10;82%;75%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;41;29;A morning shower;43;38;SSW;8;72%;76%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;82;77;Partly sunny;85;77;SSE;8;73%;67%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;69;50;Sunny and nice;70;49;NW;8;59%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;Heavy showers;60;46;Sunshine;62;42;NNW;1;66%;74%;3

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds and cold;39;30;Partly sunny, chilly;41;34;WSW;10;59%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;80;A t-storm around;92;81;E;6;74%;64%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;77;55;Mostly cloudy;80;59;NE;8;45%;42%;7

New York, United States;Spotty p.m. showers;76;58;A few a.m. showers;67;54;NE;16;68%;86%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;87;64;Partly sunny, nice;85;65;WNW;6;53%;25%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine, pleasant;71;41;Sunshine, pleasant;62;36;ENE;4;65%;3%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;81;68;Spotty showers;77;59;NNW;8;69%;68%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and chilly;47;31;Colder with rain;40;37;ESE;5;89%;87%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;63;41;Abundant sunshine;61;38;N;5;63%;55%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;85;78;A t-storm in spots;85;78;ESE;15;73%;90%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;77;Showers and t-storms;86;77;SSE;5;82%;84%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;E;7;72%;57%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;64;54;A little rain;60;50;WSW;7;84%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;77;59;Partly sunny, warm;85;57;S;9;39%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;89;76;Brief p.m. showers;88;76;ENE;5;75%;82%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little a.m. rain;86;75;Mostly cloudy;85;73;SSE;17;79%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;A shower in spots;91;74;SE;4;57%;55%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;51;36;A little p.m. rain;54;51;SW;9;69%;85%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;66;51;Sunny and cool;61;36;NW;8;41%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;68;53;Afternoon rain;69;52;S;9;65%;81%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Turning cloudy;82;56;Sunshine and nice;80;59;SSW;7;63%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;83;75;A shower in the p.m.;84;76;ESE;11;67%;87%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;54;47;Mostly cloudy;55;45;NE;8;72%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;44;33;A morning shower;48;38;S;7;84%;74%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, humid;81;71;Spotty showers;80;72;SSW;7;80%;90%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;100;78;Sunny and pleasant;98;75;E;7;29%;2%;7

Rome, Italy;A heavy thunderstorm;72;48;Sunny and nice;74;51;N;5;59%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;42;30;An afternoon shower;42;37;SSW;6;60%;57%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and beautiful;78;53;Not as warm;69;51;W;9;59%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;78;63;Showers and t-storms;77;62;ENE;4;81%;84%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;90;79;A shower in spots;89;78;ESE;12;72%;44%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;75;65;Showers and t-storms;75;65;SSE;5;100%;78%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;80;55;Mainly cloudy;77;51;NE;11;27%;10%;11

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;79;53;Partly sunny;84;57;SW;4;33%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;88;74;A shower or two;88;75;N;6;75%;78%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;80;56;Partly sunny, nice;79;55;NNW;8;67%;5%;4

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;62;46;Showers around;52;40;NNW;6;72%;85%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Pouring morning rain;65;53;Mostly sunny;67;43;NW;6;57%;25%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;77;66;Mostly cloudy;73;66;NNE;9;68%;30%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Showers;89;80;Rainy times;88;80;ENE;3;80%;97%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny intervals;58;41;Mostly cloudy;57;41;SSE;7;71%;28%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;90;78;Periods of sunshine;90;77;E;13;67%;55%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;48;32;Spotty showers;44;38;E;5;83%;70%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;72;61;Partly sunny, windy;74;52;SW;22;52%;44%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;86;76;Partly sunny, nice;86;75;E;12;65%;13%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;43;35;Spotty showers;46;37;S;7;80%;82%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;82;58;Mostly sunny;79;55;NE;7;35%;6%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as warm;72;51;Partly sunny, nice;73;52;NNE;6;58%;18%;4

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;89;64;Plenty of sun;85;64;E;6;16%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;85;70;Partly sunny;86;70;NNE;7;49%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;78;55;Mostly cloudy;82;57;SE;4;41%;4%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;72;68;Humid and warmer;83;67;N;12;61%;44%;4

Toronto, Canada;High clouds;64;48;Plenty of sun;61;51;NE;5;69%;0%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Clouding up;83;64;Showers around;73;66;SSE;9;69%;76%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Heavy showers;69;65;A couple of showers;77;65;NNE;19;60%;88%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;50;22;Sunny, not as cool;59;27;WSW;8;52%;2%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A little rain;60;40;Spotty showers;53;35;NE;4;51%;61%;2

Vienna, Austria;Variable cloudiness;55;35;Partly sunny;62;48;SSE;6;60%;44%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;93;70;Partly sunny, warm;92;74;ENE;4;59%;66%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and snow shower;39;33;A morning shower;43;39;S;9;85%;76%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, chilly;49;35;Showers around;50;46;SW;10;69%;87%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;58;53;Partly sunny, windy;61;56;NNW;27;78%;15%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;92;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;75;S;5;76%;72%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, nice;78;52;Sun, some clouds;79;53;ENE;3;32%;0%;4

_____

