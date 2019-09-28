Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 28, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;76;A t-storm around;83;76;WSW;11;87%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, very warm;102;86;Sunny, very warm;104;88;NE;8;48%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;91;65;Plenty of sun;91;63;WNW;9;43%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun, humid;80;64;Mostly sunny;81;66;W;5;64%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain, breezy;63;56;Rain and a t-storm;63;55;WSW;20;89%;92%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;51;43;Periods of rain;52;44;NNE;8;82%;88%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, very warm;91;65;Not as warm;82;53;NNW;13;43%;38%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;51;37;Spotty a.m. showers;43;27;NW;13;73%;64%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, hot;96;68;Sunshine, summerlike;98;73;ENE;8;31%;0%;10

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;83;64;Sunny, pleasant;83;66;WSW;6;53%;1%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;61;53;Partly sunny;65;55;N;9;74%;78%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun, hot;109;74;Plenty of sun, hot;108;74;NW;8;20%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;83;73;Downpours;87;74;S;4;80%;84%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;68;Some brightening;84;69;SE;5;67%;44%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;93;77;High clouds;93;77;SSW;5;66%;44%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;75;66;Fog to sun;78;65;WSW;12;75%;0%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;86;63;Partly sunny, warm;84;64;WSW;5;49%;4%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, nice;79;56;Partly sunny;80;58;SE;3;66%;14%;4

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;66;55;Periods of rain;61;57;SW;12;74%;89%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;68;51;Rain and drizzle;66;49;SE;5;73%;82%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;64;A shower;84;64;NW;4;63%;61%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;64;53;Sun and some clouds;72;56;SSW;8;66%;37%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;62;56;Rain and a t-storm;64;54;WSW;17;77%;88%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun, warmer;81;53;Partly sunny, warm;81;53;SSE;5;54%;5%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;72;55;Sun and some clouds;74;57;SSW;5;58%;36%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;71;58;Sunshine, warmer;81;70;NNE;10;61%;2%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;88;69;A t-storm around;87;68;NE;6;38%;65%;9

Busan, South Korea;Brief p.m. showers;79;69;A t-storm around;83;69;E;4;74%;64%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;93;71;Mostly sunny;94;69;N;8;38%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun, warm;77;59;Not as warm;66;55;SSE;26;66%;54%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;65;A shower or t-storm;80;68;SE;5;68%;81%;10

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;ESE;5;72%;57%;3

Chicago, United States;A shower or two;66;62;Clearing, a t-storm;72;68;SE;10;83%;80%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty p.m. showers;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;75;S;5;82%;68%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;61;51;Showers;60;52;S;9;80%;89%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;87;78;Mostly sunny, nice;86;78;SW;8;79%;5%;10

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;Partly sunny, warm;92;74;SSE;10;66%;18%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;91;72;A morning t-storm;89;74;SSE;11;73%;74%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;86;74;A t-storm in spots;86;75;ESE;10;71%;53%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;79;55;Mostly sunny;85;53;SSW;11;29%;9%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a shower;87;74;Morning showers;78;74;E;4;98%;100%;2

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine, very warm;98;71;Partly sunny, nice;89;72;SSE;8;57%;2%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Afternoon rain;62;50;Showers;60;46;W;12;84%;68%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, hot;93;62;Mostly sunny, hot;92;61;NNE;7;20%;19%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;75;69;Mostly sunny, nice;78;67;NW;6;77%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny, very warm;93;73;Sunny, very warm;92;73;S;4;51%;1%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny, pleasant;81;49;Sunny, beautiful;86;55;NNE;5;15%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;NE;11;68%;80%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;56;48;Spotty showers;57;46;SSW;13;91%;84%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;76;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;75;S;6;75%;77%;11

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;89;75;Hazy sunshine;91;76;SSW;5;64%;9%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;88;76;Some sun, breezy;87;76;NE;15;63%;70%;9

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;87;70;A t-storm in spots;84;70;SSW;6;79%;66%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, humid;85;71;Clearing, humid;83;70;NNW;8;80%;55%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;72;57;Sunny, pleasant;78;58;E;5;63%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;76;Morning showers;90;76;NE;7;66%;84%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;97;85;Mostly sunny;95;85;NNW;7;59%;8%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;83;53;Partly sunny, nice;82;53;WSW;10;10%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;96;56;Not as hot;85;57;NNE;6;40%;44%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;96;82;Partly sunny, humid;96;82;W;9;67%;31%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;74;64;Morning showers;70;63;WNW;5;83%;88%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun, some clouds;100;83;Turning out cloudy;103;82;S;8;30%;21%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;62;54;Spotty a.m. showers;67;51;WSW;8;74%;70%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;NNE;5;72%;84%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;85;73;A t-storm in spots;85;73;W;7;69%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;84;75;Cloudy, showers;81;75;SE;6;94%;89%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;74;N;4;77%;82%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, warm;67;29;Partly sunny, warm;65;30;ENE;8;30%;0%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;82;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;SW;5;80%;57%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;60;Periods of sun;65;60;SSE;9;80%;36%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;Mostly sunny, nice;81;61;N;7;65%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Spotty a.m. showers;65;55;Showers and t-storms;65;50;WNW;16;87%;84%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Morning drizzle;72;59;Clouds breaking;74;56;SSE;6;48%;4%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;81;72;Low clouds breaking;81;72;SW;8;76%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Brilliant sunshine;85;54;Mostly sunny, warm;85;55;WSW;5;45%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;86;79;A stray a.m. shower;86;78;E;4;72%;69%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;WNW;4;73%;72%;13

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;WSW;8;77%;69%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;57;46;Clouds and sun;59;46;SSW;8;66%;44%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;58;A p.m. t-storm;70;57;SSE;5;71%;80%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;89;80;Partly sunny;87;79;NE;13;62%;36%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler;55;47;Spotty showers;59;50;SW;8;84%;87%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;85;78;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;SSE;10;71%;31%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and clouds;70;52;Sunny, warm;77;63;NNE;8;65%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;68;45;Sunny;60;42;NNE;4;57%;2%;4

Moscow, Russia;Mainly cloudy;53;43;Rain tapering off;52;49;SSW;8;76%;85%;1

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;86;79;A t-storm in spots;87;78;S;11;81%;78%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;81;53;Clouds and sun, nice;83;59;NE;7;47%;15%;10

New York, United States;Partly sunny;82;68;Turning sunny, warm;77;60;NE;9;57%;1%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny, nice;90;67;Sunshine;90;66;W;6;51%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;45;36;A stray p.m. shower;49;33;SW;10;65%;78%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;84;72;Showers and t-storms;86;73;SW;6;68%;70%;5

Oslo, Norway;Rain;55;47;More clouds than sun;56;42;NW;4;79%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, showers;68;43;Sunny;62;42;NNE;7;56%;1%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, breezy;85;78;Sunshine, pleasant;85;79;ESE;17;75%;4%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;NW;6;80%;82%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;75;A t-storm around;93;76;E;7;70%;48%;12

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;67;56;Spotty showers;68;56;WSW;16;67%;86%;2

Perth, Australia;Fog to sun;73;54;Mostly sunny, warm;82;59;SSW;8;47%;5%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;76;Clouds and sun;91;77;NW;4;67%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;74;A t-storm around;89;75;SSE;14;79%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;ESE;5;65%;80%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;66;53;Partly sunny;68;59;SW;10;51%;66%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine, very warm;85;55;Decreasing clouds;80;58;NW;4;70%;1%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;69;55;Downpours;68;54;E;9;66%;91%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny, nice;83;60;Sunny, pleasant;82;58;SE;7;68%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;84;74;A passing shower;83;75;ESE;9;69%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny;56;41;Becoming cloudy;53;42;SSW;5;70%;30%;2

Riga, Latvia;Cooler, p.m. rain;55;49;Spotty showers;60;49;SSW;7;87%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;72;67;Spotty showers;73;65;E;8;77%;64%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;99;81;Mostly sunny, warm;106;79;SE;7;16%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;80;63;Fog to sun;81;60;SSW;7;69%;27%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;54;39;Rain and drizzle;51;48;S;6;88%;82%;1

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;68;54;Mostly sunny;65;53;WNW;12;55%;9%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;64;A p.m. t-storm;81;62;ENE;6;70%;80%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;87;78;A t-storm in spots;87;78;SSE;2;76%;65%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;73;64;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;N;3;97%;85%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;72;55;A shower or two;76;56;NE;9;59%;66%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, warmer;78;49;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;SSW;5;41%;35%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;ENE;3;79%;83%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;78;49;Sunshine, pleasant;79;57;N;7;59%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;59;47;Mostly cloudy;57;42;ENE;5;63%;35%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and some clouds;83;61;Hazy sun;83;59;NW;4;59%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;82;70;Partly sunny, warm;82;72;SSW;8;62%;30%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A thunderstorm;88;80;SSE;2;79%;73%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;77;51;Sunny, very warm;79;53;S;4;56%;9%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;88;77;A shower in spots;89;77;SE;5;69%;64%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of rain;57;48;Spotty showers;57;45;WSW;5;92%;86%;1

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;65;51;Mostly sunny;69;57;SSE;10;57%;31%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;84;77;A shower or t-storm;89;78;E;12;74%;88%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;61;49;Spotty showers;59;47;S;8;87%;86%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;88;64;Becoming cloudy;83;52;NNW;7;40%;35%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as warm;73;54;Mostly sunny, nice;73;58;ENE;8;54%;63%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;97;71;Sunny, very warm;92;65;SW;8;18%;3%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;88;74;Partly sunny, nice;85;71;ENE;7;60%;26%;5

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;85;63;Plenty of sunshine;87;63;ESE;4;51%;6%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;77;73;A shower in the a.m.;82;71;SSW;8;70%;64%;3

Toronto, Canada;A morning shower;72;54;Cooler;62;54;E;12;64%;5%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;81;69;Mostly sunny, nice;81;69;SE;3;68%;26%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;87;66;Mostly sunny, nice;85;67;SSW;5;61%;1%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;64;40;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;37;ESE;9;42%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;62;43;Sun and some clouds;59;42;NE;5;36%;19%;3

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;65;53;Partly sunny, warmer;74;57;WNW;5;53%;36%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny, less humid;91;71;Mostly sunny, hot;92;72;WSW;4;53%;10%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler;53;46;Spotty showers;58;49;SSW;9;88%;88%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. shower or two;64;52;Variable clouds;63;54;SSW;12;77%;75%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny, breezy;58;53;Partly sunny, windy;61;54;NNW;24;81%;51%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Spotty p.m. showers;92;74;Partly sunny;93;74;WNW;5;69%;33%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;78;50;Mostly sunny, nice;75;50;NE;4;35%;6%;5

_____

