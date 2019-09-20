Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 20, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;81;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;WSW;9;86%;83%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very warm;105;85;Sunny, very warm;104;83;N;9;49%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;93;63;Sunny, breezy, nice;89;59;NW;15;44%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Mainly cloudy, humid;79;74;Mostly cloudy;87;70;W;9;44%;12%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;65;47;Mostly sunny, nice;72;54;ESE;13;58%;1%;3

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;55;45;A little a.m. rain;51;41;E;6;75%;74%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, very warm;95;67;Sunshine, very hot;104;70;WNW;6;19%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, cooler;66;39;High clouds;68;51;ESE;5;48%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;78;58;Sunny, pleasant;81;53;SSE;10;45%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;A heavy thunderstorm;80;64;Mostly sunny, nice;75;60;N;10;49%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun;60;47;Mostly sunny;62;49;SW;7;63%;3%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun, hot;110;76;Sunny, very warm;108;74;NW;8;20%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;73;A stray thunderstorm;91;73;SSE;4;76%;72%;9

Bangalore, India;Some brightening;83;68;A p.m. t-storm;85;70;WSW;7;66%;90%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;79;SW;5;81%;85%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;77;67;Rain and a t-storm;75;67;NNE;12;82%;80%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;81;61;Partly sunny;81;61;SW;6;51%;23%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Brilliant sunshine;66;40;Mostly sunny;69;43;E;4;45%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;61;47;Periods of sun;68;47;SE;5;65%;5%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Some brightening;65;48;Some brightening;65;47;SE;6;64%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, very warm;96;69;Partly sunny, warm;96;67;NE;4;25%;1%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;63;42;Mostly sunny;67;45;SE;8;51%;1%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;67;47;Mostly sunny, warm;76;62;SE;6;47%;6%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;66;42;Mostly sunny;67;41;S;4;32%;3%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;65;41;Mostly sunny;68;42;SE;4;51%;1%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;66;41;Sunny, pleasant;73;43;S;10;48%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;86;68;Partly sunny;87;69;SE;7;28%;11%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;77;66;Heavy rain, cooler;68;65;NE;14;86%;97%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;93;70;Mostly sunny;94;72;NNW;9;37%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, cooler;67;56;Spotty showers;63;54;S;10;73%;68%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;66;A shower or t-storm;80;67;SSE;3;78%;71%;8

Chennai, India;Considerable clouds;90;79;Heavy p.m. t-storms;92;76;SW;5;78%;82%;4

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;83;71;A p.m. t-storm;79;70;SSW;13;79%;82%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, showers;90;77;Cloudy, showers;86;78;SSW;8;80%;96%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;60;48;Partly sunny;65;47;WSW;4;82%;0%;3

Dakar, Senegal;A t-storm around;89;80;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;80;NNW;2;85%;44%;6

Dallas, United States;Thunderstorms;90;75;Partly sunny;91;75;SSE;10;66%;32%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;89;71;A morning shower;88;70;ESE;10;68%;69%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;91;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SE;4;69%;57%;5

Denver, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;86;49;Not as warm;77;45;S;7;27%;44%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;94;79;A t-storm in spots;93;79;WNW;5;75%;70%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;97;68;Sunny, not as warm;86;69;SSE;6;51%;2%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;64;53;A p.m. thundershower;66;58;SE;17;74%;81%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, hot;94;62;Sunny, hot;93;62;NNE;6;20%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy, humid;75;68;Partly sunny;77;68;W;7;79%;15%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;93;75;Mostly sunny;91;76;N;9;55%;28%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny, nice;83;48;Sunny, pleasant;84;54;NE;7;21%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;A passing shower;88;74;Spotty showers;88;74;E;12;74%;86%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, cool;52;41;Spotty showers;52;39;NW;7;92%;82%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;88;77;A t-storm or two;86;76;WSW;5;86%;87%;7

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;90;75;Mostly sunny;90;74;NNE;8;47%;2%;9

Honolulu, United States;Sun, some clouds;88;74;A shower or two;88;76;ENE;15;60%;71%;8

Hyderabad, India;A shower or t-storm;86;71;A t-storm in spots;84;70;WSW;6;69%;55%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, humid;86;72;Sunshine, humid;91;72;ENE;6;62%;18%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Afternoon rain;69;57;Mostly sunny;68;54;NE;10;45%;5%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;94;73;Plenty of sunshine;93;74;ENE;8;52%;3%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, very hot;107;83;Partly sunny;98;84;NW;7;49%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;Mostly sunny;84;56;NNE;8;29%;1%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, hot;96;53;Sunny, very warm;92;54;NNE;5;13%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, hot;100;80;Sunshine, very hot;103;83;WSW;5;46%;2%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;81;63;A p.m. t-storm;82;65;SW;5;76%;74%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;103;83;Partly sunny, warm;105;83;S;11;27%;7%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;An afternoon shower;54;38;Mostly cloudy;58;49;W;8;56%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;89;77;Showers and t-storms;89;80;NW;6;74%;83%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;86;72;Mostly cloudy;89;73;WSW;7;63%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;95;79;Partial sunshine;95;80;S;5;68%;57%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;75;A t-storm around;93;75;E;5;66%;51%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;60;37;Periods of sun, mild;59;35;E;7;60%;42%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;87;76;A thunderstorm;85;76;WSW;5;80%;65%;11

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;64;59;Cloudy;64;59;SSE;9;78%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;74;66;Periods of rain;72;60;WNW;9;82%;84%;2

London, United Kingdom;Plenty of sun;70;53;Mostly sunny, nice;74;64;ESE;11;51%;53%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;82;66;Sunny, warm;88;68;SE;5;39%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;81;71;Partly sunny, nice;80;71;SSW;7;73%;39%;12

Madrid, Spain;A heavy thunderstorm;79;60;Mostly cloudy;76;61;SW;6;63%;66%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;89;81;A.M. showers, cloudy;87;81;W;8;76%;100%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Sun and clouds, warm;97;78;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;WNW;6;51%;60%;13

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;77;A morning t-storm;86;75;WSW;11;77%;84%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;82;67;Spotty showers;71;45;WSW;16;57%;72%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;76;56;A p.m. t-storm;76;56;NNE;6;43%;80%;11

Miami, United States;A shower or two;86;78;Thunderstorms;87;77;ENE;17;73%;89%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;49;33;Spotty showers;52;47;WNW;8;94%;70%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;83;76;Partly sunny, nice;84;76;SSW;12;69%;36%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;62;47;Plenty of sunshine;66;48;SSE;12;55%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;76;60;Partly sunny, warm;77;62;N;0;68%;9%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;49;37;Increasing clouds;50;41;W;7;60%;67%;3

Mumbai, India;Cloudy, showers;84;78;A couple of showers;87;76;SSE;15;83%;87%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;80;53;Some sun, beautiful;81;56;ENE;7;48%;15%;14

New York, United States;Sunny, pleasant;80;63;Sunny, very warm;84;66;SW;5;46%;6%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;Sunny, nice;90;67;NNW;7;48%;3%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;73;43;Cooler;60;43;SE;10;56%;2%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;78;66;A little a.m. rain;79;71;E;11;71%;69%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;65;44;Partly sunny, mild;71;45;SE;4;63%;1%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;78;55;Mostly sunny, warm;81;58;SSW;6;69%;16%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;82;76;Mostly cloudy;82;75;ESE;10;68%;60%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;77;Showers and t-storms;86;76;NNW;9;81%;82%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;94;77;A t-storm around;91;76;E;7;72%;55%;12

Paris, France;Sunshine, nice;74;51;Sunshine, very warm;82;63;SE;6;40%;28%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;64;45;Partly sunny;65;47;ESE;9;55%;1%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;76;A t-storm or two;84;75;SSE;6;84%;80%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;84;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;SSE;17;83%;61%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;ESE;4;69%;74%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun;62;39;Mostly sunny;67;42;ESE;4;52%;1%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;82;51;Mostly cloudy;79;55;SSW;4;67%;1%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;68;55;A shower in the p.m.;68;54;SSW;9;52%;66%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy;77;60;Decreasing clouds;76;60;S;6;68%;12%;6

Recife, Brazil;A shower;81;73;A shower or two;82;72;ESE;11;76%;86%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Morning showers;55;52;A morning shower;55;51;E;15;85%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;54;43;Spotty showers;60;52;WNW;12;83%;69%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, humid;85;73;Low clouds, showers;79;71;SSE;8;76%;86%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;102;78;Sunshine, very warm;107;78;N;8;11%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;80;57;Clouds and sun;80;63;SSE;6;59%;62%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;51;37;Cloudy, a shower;48;38;N;5;72%;79%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny, comfortable;74;58;Sunny, pleasant;77;58;SW;6;57%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;63;Showers and t-storms;74;63;SSE;5;83%;89%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;90;78;Cloudy, a shower;89;78;SE;1;68%;66%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;64;A p.m. t-storm;73;64;ENE;4;100%;88%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;84;54;Mostly sunny;80;52;NE;10;22%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;68;40;Sunshine, nice;77;47;SSW;3;31%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;84;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;N;4;74%;78%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;Rain, cooler;69;54;NW;7;84%;87%;2

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;68;57;Mostly cloudy;69;59;SSW;5;73%;30%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;79;61;Some brightening;78;62;SE;4;65%;17%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;81;72;Rain and drizzle;77;72;NNE;20;74%;91%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;91;80;Partly sunny, warm;91;79;E;9;65%;6%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;65;37;Mostly sunny;67;38;SSE;5;42%;0%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Rain and wind;88;80;A few showers;89;81;E;12;77%;90%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;57;49;Pleasant and warmer;67;47;NNW;9;64%;17%;2

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;71;61;Inc. clouds;76;61;N;15;66%;60%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Downpours;77;73;Morning rain, cloudy;79;72;W;5;73%;100%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;51;43;Spotty showers;57;43;NNW;10;85%;82%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, hot;95;63;Sunny, hot;93;68;E;6;26%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Some sun, beautiful;79;61;Not as warm;70;49;NW;24;54%;63%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;99;76;Sunshine, very hot;98;75;W;7;11%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;90;73;Lots of sun, nice;86;75;SW;7;51%;2%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;78;54;Mostly sunny;83;57;ESE;4;37%;1%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;79;65;Occasional rain;73;65;NE;8;64%;67%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;72;62;Mostly sunny, humid;75;67;SSW;5;85%;55%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;90;75;Mostly sunny, humid;89;76;ESE;9;60%;5%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, humid;85;74;Some sun, very warm;91;76;SE;12;61%;14%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;68;37;Sunshine, warm;73;39;ESE;6;40%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds;65;55;Low clouds;64;57;E;5;72%;76%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;64;42;Mostly sunny;68;50;SE;9;49%;1%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;94;73;A t-storm in spots;90;71;ESE;5;64%;64%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A passing shower;52;36;Spotty showers;57;48;WNW;7;89%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds;55;47;Mostly cloudy;62;46;WSW;11;73%;27%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler;52;47;Mostly sunny;58;47;NNE;5;75%;2%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;88;75;A t-storm or two;88;76;SSE;5;81%;72%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny, very warm;87;61;Sunshine;86;47;E;3;22%;14%;5

_____

