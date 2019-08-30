Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, August 30, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;83;75;Afternoon showers;82;75;WSW;9;89%;88%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;108;87;Sunny and very warm;107;85;WNW;8;40%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;98;71;Sunny and very warm;99;70;W;13;36%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;81;69;Mostly sunny, nice;80;68;ENE;8;61%;19%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;Partly sunny, warm;80;59;W;9;60%;41%;4

Anchorage, United States;High clouds;68;49;A shower in the a.m.;65;51;ESE;9;67%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;91;59;Sunny and nice;88;62;WNW;6;21%;29%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy and cooler;63;46;Mainly cloudy;55;42;W;16;46%;39%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;95;60;A morning t-storm;70;54;S;12;77%;81%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;89;73;Sunny and pleasant;87;71;NNW;13;41%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower;59;50;Mostly sunny;59;45;WSW;12;65%;1%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and hot;118;84;Sunshine and hot;114;81;NW;11;19%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, low humidity;93;72;Cloudy;94;74;SW;5;52%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;69;A t-storm in spots;83;69;W;13;69%;57%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;79;A t-storm around;87;78;SW;8;76%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with sunshine;86;73;Partly sunny, nice;85;72;SW;7;60%;8%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;88;63;Partly sunny;90;64;SSW;6;34%;1%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny and hot;93;64;Partly sunny and hot;95;67;SSE;5;43%;2%;6

Berlin, Germany;A shower or t-storm;82;67;A t-storm in spots;90;70;SSE;6;54%;64%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Becoming cloudy;68;45;Showers and t-storms;67;48;ESE;7;68%;71%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;87;62;Turning out cloudy;90;63;NE;6;35%;1%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, warm;87;67;A t-storm in spots;89;66;SE;6;53%;43%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, nice;74;54;Partly sunny, warm;84;59;WNW;6;54%;42%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and some clouds;89;59;Sunshine and warm;86;56;ESE;6;41%;1%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, warm;93;68;Partly sunny, warm;92;66;E;6;47%;10%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;61;44;Partly sunny;63;46;N;5;55%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;68;Mostly cloudy;86;69;NE;7;34%;44%;11

Busan, South Korea;Nice with sunshine;84;65;Partly sunny, nice;83;68;WSW;7;61%;5%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;98;74;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;N;6;37%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sunshine;60;48;Partly sunny;59;50;NNW;8;59%;29%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;83;67;A shower or t-storm;83;67;S;4;63%;66%;12

Chennai, India;A little p.m. rain;99;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;81;SW;10;68%;72%;4

Chicago, United States;Not as warm;74;63;Afternoon rain;73;65;E;8;58%;90%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;86;78;A t-storm or two;85;78;SSW;12;82%;82%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;72;59;Partly sunny, nice;76;63;SE;8;75%;62%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy;83;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;79;SSW;8;85%;81%;5

Dallas, United States;Sun and some clouds;96;77;Partial sunshine;95;76;ESE;6;57%;37%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;86;70;Some sun, a shower;86;70;ESE;9;72%;51%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;95;82;Showers and t-storms;94;82;SSE;4;77%;83%;5

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;87;59;Partly sunny, warm;92;63;SSE;6;37%;2%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;96;82;A t-storm in spots;95;82;S;5;69%;57%;6

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;94;67;High clouds;86;67;S;5;48%;1%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;67;52;A morning shower;62;46;W;14;71%;58%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;94;61;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;NE;6;22%;2%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;80;73;Humid with some sun;81;71;ENE;10;78%;1%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;88;78;Showers and t-storms;86;76;SE;6;86%;100%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;Sun and clouds;86;57;N;4;29%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;SSE;6;75%;82%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;71;55;Clouds and sun, nice;70;54;WSW;10;73%;7%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;SW;9;80%;69%;9

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;87;80;A heavy thunderstorm;88;79;ENE;8;79%;83%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;89;76;Partial sunshine;90;77;ENE;11;58%;57%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;89;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;71;W;10;75%;73%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;96;81;Clouds and sun;95;79;NW;6;68%;56%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and nice;80;68;Mostly sunny, nice;80;69;NE;11;54%;4%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;91;72;Mostly sunny;91;73;E;9;57%;24%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;97;85;Sunny and pleasant;95;85;N;10;61%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;79;52;Lots of sun, nice;71;40;SSW;8;15%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;99;61;Mostly sunny, warm;94;65;N;5;18%;8%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;A stray thunderstorm;93;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;NW;5;71%;57%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;86;70;A shower or t-storm;85;70;S;6;79%;85%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;101;80;Mostly sunny, warm;102;81;S;7;35%;12%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warm;84;57;Partly sunny, warm;83;61;NE;5;50%;36%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;90;80;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;NE;12;59%;60%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;86;71;Partly sunny;86;70;W;7;59%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;94;79;Some sun, a shower;94;78;S;6;68%;66%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;High clouds;91;73;ESE;6;66%;30%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;63;26;Mild with sunshine;60;29;ENE;8;32%;8%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;84;76;A t-storm or two;83;76;WSW;8;80%;82%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;64;58;Partly sunny;64;58;SSE;9;79%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;87;63;Mostly sunny;83;63;N;8;64%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;74;56;An afternoon shower;72;52;NW;12;64%;55%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;88;67;Plenty of sunshine;87;66;SSE;6;55%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;81;68;Partly sunny, nice;77;68;SW;7;77%;34%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;95;66;Partly sunny, warm;93;70;S;4;41%;6%;7

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;87;83;Partly sunny, nice;89;83;SSW;8;66%;55%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;93;75;Some sun, pleasant;92;76;NNW;5;63%;36%;12

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;84;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;N;9;83%;85%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;61;41;Plenty of sunshine;65;52;N;13;56%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;77;53;A p.m. t-storm;77;52;NNE;5;41%;63%;13

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;88;80;A t-storm in spots;87;78;E;9;72%;73%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun, a t-storm;81;59;Periods of sun;76;53;NE;6;71%;30%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;83;77;A shower in the a.m.;83;77;S;10;76%;73%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Overcast;58;44;Mostly sunny;59;44;NE;5;73%;25%;5

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;76;54;Partly sunny, nice;71;51;NW;4;56%;5%;6

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;Clouds and sun;76;54;NNW;4;65%;17%;3

Mumbai, India;Showery;86;78;Showery;88;80;SW;10;78%;80%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;73;56;A t-storm in spots;76;58;NNE;5;68%;67%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;86;66;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;SE;9;45%;4%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;100;74;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;W;7;38%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm around;84;54;Becoming cloudy;74;47;SSE;11;52%;27%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Heavy thunderstorms;82;72;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;71;WSW;8;66%;80%;5

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;65;58;Rain and drizzle;64;58;ENE;10;80%;85%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;75;51;Mostly sunny, nice;70;48;N;9;57%;4%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;81;76;Mostly cloudy;81;76;SE;17;74%;44%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;75;Showers and t-storms;87;74;NW;6;81%;77%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a shower;91;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;76;E;6;68%;61%;13

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warm;80;58;Partly sunny, warm;87;60;NNW;7;43%;42%;5

Perth, Australia;Winds subsiding;64;54;Clouds and sun;65;54;N;11;54%;10%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A t-storm in spots;90;78;SSW;10;70%;55%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers, not as warm;78;71;Pleasant and warmer;87;70;SSE;17;70%;10%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;ESE;4;55%;66%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;86;64;Partly sunny, warm;88;67;SSE;5;51%;23%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;79;60;Nice with sunshine;81;60;SSW;6;62%;2%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Pleasant and warmer;77;51;A shower in the a.m.;76;54;ESE;9;37%;66%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;91;67;More sun than clouds;81;66;WSW;8;71%;4%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;80;72;A shower in the a.m.;81;73;SE;9;69%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;52;43;Mainly cloudy;51;45;NNW;14;57%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sunshine;73;58;Clouds and sun, nice;72;54;ESE;3;65%;0%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;80;66;Sunny;87;70;N;5;56%;0%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;106;81;Sunny and hot;112;81;S;6;6%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;91;68;A thunderstorm;90;69;NNE;5;58%;80%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;76;60;More clouds than sun;72;55;W;9;72%;12%;2

San Francisco, United States;Some sun;71;59;Some sun;72;61;WSW;9;71%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;64;Showers and t-storms;80;64;ENE;6;72%;76%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A shower in spots;88;78;ESE;7;73%;69%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;65;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;WNW;4;84%;82%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;83;59;Nice with some sun;83;59;E;7;31%;33%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;67;42;Partly sunny;70;41;SSW;4;33%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;E;5;73%;80%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;57;Partly sunny;81;57;NNW;6;66%;1%;7

Seattle, United States;Some sun returning;77;62;A passing shower;74;62;W;5;68%;66%;4

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;80;64;Mostly sunny;83;63;WNW;4;62%;2%;8

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warmer;86;73;Rain and drizzle;86;70;E;9;53%;93%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A downpour;89;79;Decreasing clouds;90;80;SE;10;62%;43%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;88;56;Lots of sun, warm;84;53;SSE;8;45%;2%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;79;A shower in places;88;78;ENE;7;73%;65%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;71;57;Clouds and sun, nice;74;61;S;8;61%;27%;3

Sydney, Australia;Windy with rain;61;54;Spotty showers;63;49;WSW;12;78%;84%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers and t-storms;88;79;A t-storm around;93;79;SE;14;65%;45%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;More clouds than sun;70;56;Periods of sun, nice;72;53;SSW;7;74%;6%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;86;61;Sunny and pleasant;84;61;NNW;8;33%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and cooler;74;61;A couple of showers;73;59;SE;8;80%;72%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;93;72;Sunshine and nice;92;70;SSW;7;19%;4%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;90;76;Sunny and pleasant;89;77;ENE;7;57%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;95;71;Very hot;97;70;SE;5;41%;6%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Heavy showers;83;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;N;9;65%;71%;8

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and breezy;74;56;Mostly sunny;69;59;N;5;60%;8%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;90;73;Mainly cloudy;87;75;ENE;10;64%;11%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;86;73;Clouds, a t-storm;83;71;SSW;4;70%;79%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;75;44;Sunny and pleasant;77;47;ENE;6;40%;1%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;73;60;A shower or two;73;59;E;4;61%;80%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, warm;85;65;A t-storm in spots;89;64;SE;6;60%;42%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Periods of rain;88;74;Thunderstorms;81;75;E;7;89%;82%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Warm with some sun;76;54;Partly sunny;77;55;E;3;66%;27%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;88;64;Partly sunny, warm;88;65;ESE;7;48%;28%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;54;46;Mostly sunny;57;46;N;3;66%;1%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with showers;87;76;A t-storm or two;84;76;SSW;6;88%;88%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;88;63;A morning t-storm;82;61;NE;4;52%;62%;7

