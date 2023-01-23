Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 23, 2023

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;26;Brief a.m. showers;31;26;SW;11;83%;77%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;23;15;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;ENE;11;56%;33%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;15;1;Sunny and pleasant;16;1;ENE;10;69%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;7;2;A little a.m. rain;10;4;ESE;10;75%;82%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;4;0;Cloudy;3;-2;E;13;84%;0%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little icy mix;0;-2;A shower in the p.m.;4;0;NNE;10;74%;87%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, but chilly;3;-6;Sunny, but cold;2;-6;NW;11;61%;2%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A thick cloud cover;-11;-17;Low clouds;-13;-20;SW;11;82%;21%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot with high clouds;36;25;Very hot;39;26;NNE;13;46%;44%;12

Athens, Greece;Rain at times;17;10;Partly sunny;17;11;NE;8;70%;85%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;A morning shower;24;18;NE;22;65%;67%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;19;5;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;NW;14;41%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;27;22;A t-storm around;28;22;SE;10;86%;89%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;25;17;Hazy sun;27;16;ESE;12;66%;10%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;36;22;Cloudy and hot;34;21;NE;18;40%;28%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;2;Chilly with rain;8;3;NNW;14;64%;98%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, colder;-3;-14;Sunny, but cold;-5;-13;SSW;15;12%;28%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain at times;8;3;Rain at times;4;1;SE;18;86%;98%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mainly cloudy;3;-1;Fog early in the day;3;-3;ENE;9;77%;1%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in places;19;9;A little p.m. rain;21;9;SE;12;63%;66%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;25;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;WSW;14;73%;57%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and milder;5;0;Low clouds and fog;6;-2;NW;8;83%;18%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and chilly;3;0;Cloudy and chilly;3;-2;ENE;10;79%;0%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and colder;4;0;Breezy in the a.m.;3;-1;ENE;19;74%;20%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Rain, snow;11;2;Low clouds and fog;9;-2;N;7;81%;20%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and not as hot;31;22;Partly sunny and hot;33;23;E;15;43%;27%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;28;19;A t-storm around;28;19;SE;11;68%;64%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;12;-6;Breezy, much colder;-2;-10;NW;35;25%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;23;12;Decreasing clouds;23;11;NNE;14;62%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;25;16;Cooler;20;15;SSE;23;69%;57%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid with a shower;29;20;A shower in the a.m.;29;17;ESE;6;65%;59%;8

Chennai, India;A morning shower;29;24;Hazy sun;31;23;NE;17;69%;14%;7

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;2;-1;Low clouds;3;0;ESE;11;72%;72%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;30;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;NNE;11;83%;97%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds breaking;2;-1;Cloudy;3;1;WSW;10;82%;15%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;NNW;9;63%;1%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;12;5;Downpours, colder;6;1;NW;18;88%;100%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, very warm;31;25;Variable cloudiness;33;26;NNE;16;64%;24%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;24;12;Partly sunny;21;13;ESE;11;83%;33%;4

Denver, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-10;Turning cloudy, cold;-1;-7;SW;10;77%;40%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;27;15;Nice with sunshine;28;16;N;4;51%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;32;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SE;9;80%;80%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with a shower;11;6;Mostly cloudy;11;7;WSW;12;86%;27%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;3;-4;Cloudy and chilly;2;-4;NNE;11;58%;44%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Plenty of sun;15;8;A couple of showers;13;9;ENE;26;73%;98%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;21;13;Mostly cloudy;20;10;NE;13;41%;5%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, a t-storm;23;16;Couple of t-storms;24;17;N;8;80%;83%;4

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;19;Breezy in the p.m.;29;19;ESE;20;71%;2%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;-1;-1;Cloudy, snow showers;1;0;SW;14;89%;99%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Humid;34;25;Showers around;33;23;NNE;7;64%;65%;7

Hong Kong, China;Breezy in the p.m.;25;11;Winds subsiding;16;7;NE;27;50%;5%;2

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;28;20;Showers around;27;19;NE;8;71%;90%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;29;17;Hazy sunshine;30;15;SE;12;51%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;18;3;A morning shower;17;5;NW;8;61%;80%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and cooler;11;7;Low clouds;9;5;NNE;18;74%;13%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;31;24;A t-storm around;31;25;WSW;21;75%;55%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, humid;29;23;Sunny and pleasant;29;23;NNW;15;59%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Very warm;32;17;SSE;9;33%;2%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, cold;-1;-12;Sunny and cold;0;-13;SSW;8;59%;1%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Sunny and nice;23;7;NW;12;28%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;21;5;Hazy sun and warm;22;7;N;3;36%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot;34;19;Sunny and hot;34;19;NNE;19;35%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;0;-4;Mostly cloudy;0;-5;ENE;11;78%;1%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;31;23;Mostly sunny, warm;32;24;NE;15;59%;6%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thick cloud cover;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;W;10;70%;57%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;29;19;Hazy sun;30;18;S;4;58%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;31;24;Rain and a t-storm;30;23;S;7;76%;100%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy and mild;17;4;Showers around;16;5;WNW;10;60%;96%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;33;26;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;SW;11;78%;27%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;Inc. clouds;24;19;SSE;14;78%;41%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;Mostly sunny;12;3;NNE;15;62%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;4;-1;Fog, then some sun;5;0;SE;8;82%;0%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;18;5;Plenty of sun;17;7;NNE;8;37%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;30;24;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;W;13;72%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;8;-4;Lots of sun, chilly;6;-4;NE;11;64%;13%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;25;A shower and t-storm;30;26;NE;23;79%;99%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;NNE;7;82%;95%;5

Manila, Philippines;Inc. clouds;32;25;Clouds and sun;31;24;ENE;12;64%;11%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;Showers around;26;16;NE;10;63%;83%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;25;6;Partly sunny, nice;26;8;SW;9;39%;2%;5

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;28;21;Breezy;25;22;E;24;70%;35%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of snow;0;-1;Fog early in the day;1;-5;WNW;5;88%;6%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, windy;32;25;Windy with some sun;32;24;ENE;32;64%;7%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;Very warm;31;19;ENE;13;38%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Low clouds;0;-4;A little a.m. snow;1;-12;N;18;72%;72%;1

Moscow, Russia;Considerable clouds;-3;-5;Decreasing clouds;1;-2;SSW;7;77%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;27;18;Hazy sun;28;19;NNW;15;45%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Overcast;26;15;High clouds;27;16;NNE;20;52%;28%;6

New York, United States;Rain/snow showers;5;0;Partly sunny, breezy;7;1;WSW;24;57%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;19;6;Plenty of sun;20;6;NE;17;63%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-10;-12;A bit of a.m. snow;-10;-29;SW;15;47%;97%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain this afternoon;8;4;Snow showers, windy;8;-3;WNW;32;56%;88%;3

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds;-3;-5;Decreasing clouds;2;1;SSW;5;77%;30%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds breaking;-1;-4;A little a.m. snow;1;-15;NNW;24;76%;81%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;30;26;A morning shower;30;26;E;17;81%;90%;12

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;NW;10;74%;57%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;31;22;A shower in the a.m.;29;21;NE;14;70%;56%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny;3;-1;Cloudy and chilly;4;0;NE;14;85%;2%;0

Perth, Australia;Hot, becoming breezy;34;21;Increasingly windy;30;19;SE;22;44%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny and hot;33;24;Mostly sunny and hot;33;22;NNE;16;60%;43%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NE;14;74%;66%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny;33;19;Sunny;33;18;SE;9;50%;2%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds;2;0;Remaining cloudy;3;0;NW;9;77%;12%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder with clearing;-1;-19;Frigid with sunshine;-13;-22;NNW;20;36%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in places;20;8;Mostly cloudy;18;8;ESE;9;64%;44%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;17;2;Mostly sunny;16;3;ENE;11;67%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;32;23;A morning shower;32;24;E;12;62%;73%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;2;-1;A little p.m. rain;7;1;WSW;21;78%;91%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy, cold;-2;-6;Mostly cloudy;0;-1;SW;12;79%;74%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;ENE;12;72%;88%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clearing;17;11;A passing shower;19;12;ESE;14;66%;94%;5

Rome, Italy;A little rain;9;1;Showers around;11;1;NNE;9;75%;60%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-4;-6;Low clouds;1;0;SW;20;72%;17%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and breezy;16;6;Mostly sunny;16;6;NNE;14;56%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A few showers;27;17;A shower in the p.m.;28;18;ENE;19;56%;69%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;Breezy;30;22;ESE;20;63%;26%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;26;19;Sunny and nice;26;17;S;11;53%;4%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;26;5;Sunlit and nice;25;6;ENE;9;33%;26%;7

Santiago, Chile;Very warm;32;15;Sunny and very warm;31;15;SW;12;45%;5%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and nice;29;19;Mostly sunny;30;20;N;12;68%;3%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;13;-1;Mostly sunny;12;0;E;8;65%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;A morning shower;7;4;Mostly cloudy;8;6;E;9;80%;34%;1

Seoul, South Korea;An afternoon shower;6;-16;Sunny, but frigid;-12;-19;NW;19;31%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;8;-1;Partly sunny, colder;0;-4;NNW;20;42%;40%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;N;12;75%;97%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;8;2;Periods of rain;3;0;ENE;11;94%;99%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with some sun;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;ENE;21;64%;41%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Some sun returning;-2;-3;Cloudy and milder;4;4;SW;14;85%;36%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower;25;18;Breezy in the p.m.;27;21;N;20;63%;71%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cooler;18;11;Cooler;12;7;ENE;19;74%;20%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;-3;-4;Snow showers;2;1;SSW;19;95%;99%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;1;-9;Cold with hazy sun;0;-9;NE;9;74%;5%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing and mild;8;-4;Brilliant sunshine;7;-5;S;8;70%;2%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;6;-2;Sunny, but chilly;6;-1;ENE;12;46%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;Nice with sunshine;21;12;N;10;58%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with rain;11;4;Partly sunny, milder;15;2;ENE;6;68%;3%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon rain;8;3;Windy and cooler;10;-4;NW;33;61%;44%;2

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;2;0;Cloudy with flurries;3;-1;NE;21;70%;84%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Episodes of sunshine;15;8;Showers around;16;10;ESE;12;67%;81%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;14;3;Plenty of sunshine;14;4;W;7;53%;4%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-30;-43;Not as cold;-17;-28;NW;8;67%;25%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;6;5;Rain and drizzle;7;5;NE;6;89%;67%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;4;1;Low clouds and fog;4;0;NW;11;89%;30%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, pleasant;31;19;Mostly sunny;26;13;E;12;50%;2%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;-1;-4;Mostly cloudy;-3;-7;SW;9;91%;17%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds;2;0;Fog early in the day;3;-2;E;10;88%;8%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Warm with clearing;28;13;Not as warm;21;13;ENE;20;66%;6%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and hot;33;18;Sunny and hot;35;20;E;12;39%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;7;-6;Plenty of sunshine;5;-7;NE;4;50%;1%;3

