Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 26, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Partly sunny;30;24;SW;16;75%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;29;21;Mostly cloudy;29;19;NW;14;58%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;15;7;High clouds;14;8;ENE;9;69%;14%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;18;12;ESE;9;62%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;10;6;Cloudy, p.m. rain;8;6;S;23;86%;97%;0

Anchorage, United States;Ice fog this morning;-6;-16;Very cold;-12;-20;ENE;5;58%;11%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;21;9;Mostly sunny;22;6;WNW;10;49%;9%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine, but frigid;-18;-24;Sunny, but very cold;-15;-22;E;12;39%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;35;21;Sunshine and hot;34;21;ESE;13;48%;2%;12

Athens, Greece;Increasing clouds;16;11;A thick cloud cover;15;12;N;18;58%;88%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A morning shower;21;14;Showers around;19;13;WSW;15;79%;96%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;Mostly cloudy;23;7;N;13;65%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;32;22;Morning showers;32;22;SSE;8;72%;84%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;28;19;An afternoon shower;27;19;E;8;76%;71%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Brief p.m. showers;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SSE;9;72%;82%;1

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;17;7;High clouds;14;10;W;9;71%;90%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-2;Mostly cloudy;7;0;NNW;9;50%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Freezing fog;6;1;Decreasing clouds;5;-1;E;7;81%;33%;2

Berlin, Germany;An afternoon shower;8;2;Clouds and sun;7;3;SE;10;93%;10%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers, mainly late;18;7;A little rain;18;8;W;8;80%;93%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;26;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;16;NW;10;74%;80%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;A couple of showers;11;3;Becoming cloudy;7;-2;E;7;80%;9%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun returning;10;5;A little p.m. rain;8;7;SSW;19;73%;85%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Turning sunny;7;-2;Cloudy and chilly;5;-1;NE;5;74%;44%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds;6;2;Low clouds;7;-2;SE;7;87%;22%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny and hot;32;21;Very warm;32;21;E;18;56%;4%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A little rain;29;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;19;NE;10;43%;84%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;Mostly sunny;17;9;NE;5;44%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;22;12;Mostly cloudy;22;14;NE;11;40%;2%;1

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasingly windy;22;12;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;SE;34;48%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;21;NNE;6;63%;92%;3

Chennai, India;A p.m. shower or two;31;23;A shower in spots;28;24;ESE;9;80%;49%;4

Chicago, United States;High clouds;13;6;Rain ending, cooler;8;2;NNW;26;75%;97%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Very warm;30;23;Sunshine and nice;31;23;E;10;71%;27%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clearing, a shower;7;3;Low clouds;7;3;SSE;16;88%;32%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;30;24;Breezy in the a.m.;29;23;N;22;52%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Morning rain, cloudy;13;7;Partly sunny, warmer;17;5;NNW;10;68%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;ESE;14;68%;74%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;25;13;Hazy and very warm;30;12;NE;7;40%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sun, then clouds;13;-2;Turning sunny;11;-1;S;9;51%;5%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very warm;31;19;Sunny and very warm;29;20;NNW;7;52%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SSW;9;75%;78%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;13;4;Partly sunny;11;4;SSW;22;78%;15%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing and mild;17;2;Sunny and mild;18;3;NNE;12;39%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;21;15;Decreasing clouds;23;14;W;15;55%;0%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-shower in spots;26;23;Clearing and warmer;30;24;SSE;14;73%;40%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;30;15;A p.m. t-storm;30;16;SE;14;61%;82%;6

Havana, Cuba;Turning cloudy;29;19;Variable cloudiness;29;19;ESE;9;69%;3%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and chilly;-2;-2;A little a.m. snow;-2;-2;SE;12;81%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SE;7;82%;84%;5

Hong Kong, China;A couple of showers;26;23;A shower or two;27;24;E;12;79%;88%;1

Honolulu, United States;Becoming cloudy;27;19;A shower in the p.m.;27;22;E;12;64%;99%;2

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;31;17;Mostly sunny, nice;31;17;E;10;40%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot with hazy sun;32;9;Hazy and very warm;32;9;NE;9;37%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;9;7;Cloudy and breezy;10;8;NE;19;65%;30%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;E;13;69%;88%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and delightful;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;N;11;53%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Inc. clouds;22;12;A p.m. t-storm;22;11;E;9;74%;64%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;21;1;Sunny and warm;21;1;NW;7;24%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;30;19;Sunshine and nice;28;18;WSW;10;62%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun and warm;23;11;Hazy sun and warm;29;10;SSE;7;34%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;35;18;Sunny and very warm;36;19;N;12;30%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;1;1;A little p.m. snow;1;-3;NNW;11;90%;94%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around, warm;31;26;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;NNE;17;63%;77%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy with t-storms;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;SSW;9;71%;96%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;28;17;Hazy sunshine;28;16;NNW;9;53%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;32;24;Afternoon showers;32;24;NNE;8;78%;100%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;11;3;Partly sunny;11;4;NNE;13;41%;44%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;24;A morning shower;30;23;SSW;12;79%;100%;7

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;22;17;Low clouds breaking;22;16;SSE;11;79%;44%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning cloudy;20;12;Low clouds may break;18;9;NNW;9;88%;4%;1

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;13;12;Rain and drizzle;13;7;SW;10;89%;96%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;22;9;Mostly sunny;22;11;SE;9;52%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;28;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;26;ENE;12;75%;94%;5

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;17;6;High clouds;16;5;W;6;55%;26%;1

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, very warm;31;27;Some sun, very warm;30;27;SSW;10;66%;41%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;30;24;A morning shower;31;24;NW;7;75%;75%;4

Manila, Philippines;Hot, a p.m. shower;33;24;Very warm;32;24;ENE;10;65%;13%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;29;15;Cooler with a shower;21;9;WSW;21;59%;84%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;24;9;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;WNW;8;42%;16%;6

Miami, United States;A shower in spots;29;24;Partly sunny;30;22;SSW;15;74%;41%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;0;-4;Low clouds;-1;-1;NNW;7;86%;92%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and warm;37;25;A shower in the a.m.;36;25;SE;16;54%;74%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and warmer;28;17;Breezy in the p.m.;27;18;ENE;20;68%;6%;11

Montreal, Canada;Sun and some clouds;7;3;Cloudy, p.m. rain;7;0;NNE;8;71%;93%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cold with low clouds;-4;-5;Low clouds;-4;-9;ESE;16;81%;20%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;23;Hazy sunshine;33;22;N;11;58%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;27;13;Some brightening;27;14;ENE;18;52%;28%;5

New York, United States;Plenty of sunshine;13;7;P.M. rain, breezy;13;10;W;17;70%;96%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;19;11;Rather cloudy;19;10;ENE;14;59%;9%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;-28;-31;Very cold;-26;-28;WSW;13;58%;30%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;18;7;Plenty of sunshine;16;8;NE;11;58%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;1;1;Occasional rain;2;1;SE;14;94%;96%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;8;0;Cloudy, p.m. rain;6;-1;N;9;69%;96%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;ESE;25;74%;88%;11

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. shower or two;31;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;ESE;9;79%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;25;E;10;79%;100%;2

Paris, France;Cloudy;9;7;An afternoon shower;11;8;SSW;12;68%;96%;0

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;25;13;Windy in the p.m.;28;14;SE;23;40%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Brief p.m. showers;31;26;A downpour;31;26;W;7;74%;76%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little p.m. rain;35;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;NNE;17;64%;73%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;19;Mostly sunny;34;19;ESE;9;54%;10%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;8;-2;Partly sunny;3;-2;SE;8;87%;18%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and cooler;5;-5;Milder;9;5;ENE;7;39%;76%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;18;8;Times of rain;18;9;ESE;8;79%;100%;3

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;27;15;Sunny, nice and warm;26;12;N;9;49%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;31;26;A little a.m. rain;31;27;ENE;14;64%;80%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;8;4;Rain and drizzle;5;0;NNW;20;79%;62%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;-1;-4;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-3;SE;6;86%;43%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;23;A little p.m. rain;26;23;E;17;73%;86%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;28;17;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;SSE;10;27%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Cloudy;15;5;Mostly sunny;16;7;NE;13;64%;9%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A flurry;-4;-6;Cloudy;-2;-3;ESE;14;69%;90%;0

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;17;5;Partial sunshine;16;7;WNW;11;70%;5%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;19;A couple of t-storms;22;18;ENE;9;88%;96%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;29;23;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;E;21;70%;83%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Brief a.m. showers;27;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;NW;7;86%;94%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;25;5;Mostly cloudy;25;5;E;10;33%;3%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine, very hot;38;15;Sunshine, very hot;38;14;SSW;13;33%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;30;21;Sunshine, pleasant;31;22;N;11;74%;27%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy this morning;18;11;Rain and drizzle;16;7;NNW;9;77%;88%;1

Seattle, United States;Low clouds and fog;9;4;A shower or two;8;1;SW;13;73%;97%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and cooler;9;-1;Partly sunny;13;6;E;5;37%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Mild with some sun;20;15;Mostly cloudy, mild;21;16;SSE;20;69%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Showers;31;25;NE;9;75%;91%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;7;-1;Cloudy and colder;3;1;ENE;6;75%;96%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, pleasant;32;22;Some sun, a shower;32;21;E;21;68%;86%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;2;-1;Low clouds;2;-2;ESE;6;90%;23%;0

Sydney, Australia;Nice with some sun;24;18;A passing shower;28;19;S;20;54%;85%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid, a.m. showers;23;21;A couple of showers;28;23;S;11;71%;86%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;P.M. snow showers;0;-2;A little a.m. snow;0;-3;SE;11;76%;75%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;14;4;Mild with clearing;18;8;NE;8;55%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with rain;13;8;Rain, windy, mild;15;8;NW;34;61%;92%;1

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;19;9;Partly sunny, nice;17;6;NW;13;34%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy;22;8;Mostly cloudy;23;12;NE;10;56%;2%;1

Tirana, Albania;Cloudy;19;8;A little rain;14;4;NE;6;52%;97%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Morning rain;18;8;Breezy in the a.m.;13;7;ESE;18;59%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;10;4;Periods of rain;6;2;NW;14;85%;96%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Downpours;22;12;Downpours, cooler;17;13;NNE;29;79%;100%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;A couple of showers;17;9;Clouds and sun;17;8;N;11;68%;9%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Afternoon flurries;-13;-19;A bit of snow;-16;-26;NNW;19;76%;96%;0

Vancouver, Canada;Heavy p.m. showers;8;1;A shower in spots;6;-1;N;7;54%;55%;1

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;9;-1;More sun than clouds;6;-1;ESE;7;77%;6%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Brief a.m. showers;32;22;A morning shower;26;22;N;7;79%;66%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;-1;-4;Cloudy and chilly;-2;-3;E;6;90%;43%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and chilly;1;-1;A morning shower;2;-1;SE;8;90%;55%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;19;13;Downpours;17;12;SSW;14;77%;100%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Humid with rain;29;24;Humid with showers;29;23;SSW;10;82%;99%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Periods of rain;10;3;Periods of rain;10;0;NE;4;73%;92%;1

