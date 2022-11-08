Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, November 8, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning shower;31;25;A couple of showers;30;25;SW;15;74%;97%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;36;22;Sunny and hot;36;23;E;12;31%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;18;12;Becoming cloudy;17;11;ENE;10;70%;44%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Warm with hazy sun;25;15;High clouds;24;15;WNW;9;59%;11%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and breezy;15;10;A shower and t-storm;13;9;WSW;26;75%;97%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little icy mix;1;-3;Snow;1;-5;NNE;12;77%;88%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and cool;12;-1;Plenty of sunshine;15;0;E;12;48%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow, cold;-3;-9;A little a.m. snow;-2;-5;WSW;18;70%;81%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunlit and pleasant;31;16;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;E;13;40%;4%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;22;13;Sunny;20;13;NNE;10;69%;2%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower;19;15;Some sun, a shower;21;15;S;16;76%;56%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;A stray p.m. shower;26;12;Turning sunny, nice;27;13;NE;11;35%;2%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;ESE;9;79%;92%;4

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;28;18;Clouds and sun;29;17;ENE;13;50%;5%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;34;25;Sun and some clouds;34;24;N;10;49%;2%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;22;14;A shower in the p.m.;22;13;ENE;12;66%;66%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;16;3;Rain and drizzle;14;5;N;7;62%;66%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds and fog;15;7;Clouds, then sun;19;8;SSE;9;72%;3%;2

Berlin, Germany;Inc. clouds;16;11;Showers around;14;8;SW;14;79%;76%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with showers;20;9;Cloudy with showers;18;9;NW;8;84%;99%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;28;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;NNE;12;68%;87%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;14;6;Fog, then some sun;13;7;NW;11;77%;78%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy;15;11;Partly sunny, breezy;14;7;SW;23;72%;37%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;17;5;Fog, then sun;17;5;E;7;68%;6%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;14;5;Some sun, fog early;14;8;NW;10;81%;43%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;Very warm;26;17;NE;19;53%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray t-shower;29;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;19;NNW;12;46%;94%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;20;6;Thickening clouds;20;9;W;10;56%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun, pleasant;26;16;Nice with sunshine;25;15;N;13;46%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;19;14;A shower;18;12;SSE;18;65%;82%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A little rain;29;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;20;NNW;5;70%;88%;4

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A shower;30;24;NNE;15;73%;92%;2

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;12;7;Partly sunny, mild;19;14;S;16;46%;6%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;NE;10;85%;66%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;13;10;Showers around;12;8;SW;18;77%;94%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Humid;30;26;Mostly sunny, humid;31;26;NNW;20;74%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;28;19;Mostly sunny, warm;28;18;SSE;14;63%;6%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Hot, an a.m. shower;32;24;A little a.m. rain;31;24;ESE;16;65%;87%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;28;19;An afternoon shower;27;17;SW;6;60%;57%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;5;Breezy in the p.m.;21;2;SW;18;23%;24%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;31;24;Hazy sun;31;22;NNW;9;56%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;25;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;SSE;8;70%;75%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A stray p.m. shower;12;8;Periods of sun;12;9;SW;21;76%;83%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Colder with rain;6;-6;Sunshine and warmer;13;-2;NNE;10;42%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;24;16;Mostly cloudy;21;15;W;15;78%;29%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with sunshine;32;20;Hazy and very warm;31;21;SSE;8;59%;26%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;16;A t-storm in spots;26;16;S;12;73%;71%;7

Havana, Cuba;Breezy with a shower;29;20;Showers;27;20;NNW;28;74%;95%;2

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;8;4;Showers around;11;8;SSW;10;93%;92%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun returning;33;24;Showers around;33;25;SW;8;70%;79%;4

Hong Kong, China;Periods of rain;27;21;Sunny and humid;27;21;E;12;73%;13%;5

Honolulu, United States;Breezy this morning;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;ENE;19;56%;64%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;31;18;Hazy sun;31;17;ENE;12;39%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;30;13;Showers around;23;11;NNE;11;54%;71%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;High clouds;17;11;Some sun;15;10;NE;13;66%;2%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;ESE;11;77%;69%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;32;25;N;13;51%;7%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;12;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;14;E;10;51%;5%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler;13;3;Sun and clouds;15;1;NNW;7;45%;4%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;31;20;Sunny and less humid;32;20;WNW;11;46%;1%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;High clouds;23;12;A t-storm around;25;11;SSW;6;50%;42%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;38;20;Brilliant sunshine;35;19;NNW;17;15%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Rather cloudy;9;4;Clouds, then sun;12;3;SSW;10;81%;5%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Variable clouds;31;24;Sunny and nice;30;24;NE;7;59%;7%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;A little a.m. rain;30;24;N;11;68%;89%;5

Kolkata, India;More sun than clouds;32;23;Hazy sun;32;22;N;10;53%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;8;80%;90%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;19;2;An afternoon shower;15;1;SSE;13;38%;80%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;34;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;SW;13;76%;75%;9

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;20;15;Partly sunny;19;15;SSE;15;73%;9%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Occasional rain;19;14;Fog, then some sun;20;13;NNW;8;76%;15%;3

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;14;10;Sun and some clouds;13;9;SW;18;70%;24%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Rain and a t-storm;19;9;Turning sunny, cool;17;8;NE;10;50%;26%;3

Luanda, Angola;Some sun returning;29;24;Decreasing clouds;29;24;SW;16;67%;39%;11

Madrid, Spain;Cloudy;16;10;Clouds breaking;16;7;E;7;69%;28%;3

Male, Maldives;Showers around;30;26;A couple of showers;30;26;WNW;16;74%;98%;2

Manaus, Brazil;An afternoon shower;33;24;Variable clouds;33;24;N;8;62%;55%;10

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;E;9;72%;55%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;27;15;Partly sunny, warm;28;18;NE;21;51%;3%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Decreasing clouds;23;8;Sunshine, pleasant;24;8;NNE;9;42%;5%;6

Miami, United States;A couple of showers;29;22;Wind and rain;26;22;WSW;47;82%;100%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;10;6;Periods of sun;10;5;SSW;15;88%;9%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;37;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ESE;17;62%;57%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;21;13;Breezy in the p.m.;24;14;NE;18;62%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine and cooler;7;-2;Plenty of sunshine;10;3;SSW;8;63%;1%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;5;4;An afternoon shower;9;5;SW;15;85%;66%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;35;24;Hazy sun;34;24;NE;12;48%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;Sun and clouds, nice;27;16;NE;17;51%;28%;9

New York, United States;Cooler;15;4;Mostly sunny;12;8;SSW;10;38%;1%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A stray a.m. shower;22;12;Showers around;21;13;NNW;11;67%;65%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;1;-6;Cloudy;-4;-6;SW;14;54%;85%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;19;7;Sunshine;20;8;SSE;8;59%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;5;4;A couple of showers;10;3;SW;14;86%;85%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;6;-4;Plenty of sunshine;9;2;SSW;10;57%;1%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers, some heavy;29;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;N;17;78%;96%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;28;23;Overcast, a t-storm;29;23;S;11;80%;88%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. shower or two;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;E;8;76%;70%;4

Paris, France;Breezy this morning;17;10;Sun and some clouds;16;7;WSW;16;71%;10%;2

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;23;13;Sunshine and nice;22;12;SW;19;63%;30%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;33;26;Clouds and sun, hot;33;25;NNW;13;62%;21%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;SE;18;67%;59%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A brief shower;31;19;Mostly sunny;33;19;SE;9;45%;3%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;14;5;Some sun, fog early;12;9;SW;9;79%;75%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Pleasant and milder;15;5;Plenty of clouds;16;9;SE;7;83%;31%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;19;9;Afternoon showers;18;9;N;9;75%;99%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Some brightening;23;13;Cloudy;22;13;ENE;8;75%;17%;1

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;ESE;14;64%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A morning shower;8;4;Turning cloudy;7;4;E;9;69%;42%;0

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;13;9;Variable cloudiness;13;9;SW;16;82%;93%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;21;WNW;10;77%;53%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;32;19;Mostly sunny;32;19;SSE;11;18%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;22;9;Partly sunny;20;12;ENE;8;74%;20%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;9;3;Rain and drizzle;9;7;SW;9;84%;96%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower and t-storm;11;9;Periods of sun, cool;14;9;N;15;64%;34%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy, t-showers;24;18;A couple of t-storms;24;18;ESE;10;79%;99%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;32;24;Showers around;30;24;SSE;12;73%;78%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;25;19;Humid, p.m. showers;25;19;NW;8;90%;92%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;28;7;Sunny and nice;27;7;E;8;26%;3%;8

Santiago, Chile;Considerable clouds;26;11;A p.m. shower or two;20;9;SSW;14;60%;75%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;31;22;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;SW;15;78%;74%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;17;13;Fog, then some sun;18;11;NNE;8;81%;28%;2

Seattle, United States;Turning sunny, cold;6;0;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;1;SE;8;66%;11%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Nice with sunshine;18;7;Cloudy;17;7;W;6;70%;2%;1

Shanghai, China;Sunny, nice and warm;22;16;Cloudy and warm;23;17;ESE;15;64%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;N;8;83%;87%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Low clouds and fog;15;5;Fog, then sun;17;4;ESE;5;67%;7%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Turning cloudy;28;25;A t-storm around;31;25;ESE;16;68%;55%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;Brief showers;9;8;More clouds than sun;11;7;SW;11;86%;57%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;Nice with some sun;23;13;NE;22;57%;26%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;26;22;A stray t-shower;29;22;ESE;19;70%;45%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;9;6;An afternoon shower;11;8;SSW;15;93%;95%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A couple of showers;5;-1;Sunshine, but chilly;9;0;NE;8;62%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;11;2;Thickening clouds;14;6;SE;10;54%;36%;3

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;14;6;Sunny;16;7;S;11;29%;4%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;A little a.m. rain;23;15;A shower or two;22;13;WNW;11;68%;72%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and nice;22;10;Sunny and nice;22;11;E;5;63%;3%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;19;9;Sunny;19;10;NNE;14;54%;4%;3

Toronto, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;9;4;Periods of sun;11;8;SSW;11;62%;0%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;Partly sunny;25;14;ESE;10;53%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and warm;25;14;High clouds and warm;28;14;SSE;7;46%;1%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, mild;10;-14;Clouds and sun, mild;8;-7;E;11;65%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;7;-1;Mostly sunny;7;-1;ENE;5;53%;3%;2

Vienna, Austria;Fog early in the day;13;7;Some sun, fog early;13;6;NW;8;78%;71%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;Sunny and very warm;30;20;NW;7;49%;1%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A morning shower;10;6;Partly sunny;10;7;SSW;18;86%;73%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;15;5;Periods of sun;13;6;SW;14;77%;71%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;18;12;Sunshine, pleasant;19;11;S;16;68%;2%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;34;22;Sunny and hot;34;22;NNW;9;57%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;13;4;Becoming cloudy;13;4;NE;4;49%;42%;1

