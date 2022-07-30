Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, July 30, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Periods of sun, nice;28;24;Clouds and sun;28;24;SW;18;84%;70%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, warm;41;34;Mostly sunny, warm;42;35;NE;16;39%;6%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Hazy sun, very hot;40;24;Sunny and very hot;39;24;W;18;32%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Humid;29;25;Increasingly windy;29;24;ENE;27;66%;2%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Becoming cloudy;23;17;Humid with rain;22;16;WNW;18;81%;99%;2

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;17;12;Low clouds;18;12;WNW;8;82%;89%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;34;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;E;14;34%;10%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;A stray p.m. t-storm;20;15;Mostly cloudy;24;14;NNW;17;59%;33%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;High clouds;23;10;Nice with sunshine;27;16;ESE;7;54%;4%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;36;26;Sunlit and very warm;36;27;NNW;12;32%;1%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;15;10;A morning shower;13;9;SW;27;63%;41%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;47;26;Sunny and very hot;48;28;NNE;11;11%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some brightening;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;S;9;74%;57%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;NNW;9;73%;71%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray t-storm, hot;35;27;A heavy thunderstorm;36;27;ENE;14;65%;95%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm around;29;23;Sunny and pleasant;30;24;WSW;14;63%;7%;9

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;31;24;Very warm and humid;32;25;SE;11;71%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;33;17;Partly sunny;27;16;NNW;16;51%;7%;8

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;25;14;Very warm;27;18;NW;10;51%;55%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A morning shower;19;10;A shower in spots;19;11;SE;9;70%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;29;13;Mostly sunny;29;14;E;10;33%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;23;16;Breezy;25;16;NW;26;53%;22%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;26;16;A p.m. t-shower;23;16;W;15;77%;92%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny and hot;35;20;A shower and t-storm;29;17;NE;12;74%;89%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;24;14;Breezy;25;14;NW;23;58%;44%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and nice;18;10;Decreasing clouds;17;8;ENE;10;80%;4%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;19;More sun than clouds;28;19;NE;12;42%;54%;10

Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;A t-storm, very warm;30;26;E;12;72%;100%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;35;25;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;NNW;13;39%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Variable cloudiness;15;7;Mostly sunny;15;7;SSE;17;61%;1%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;A touch of rain;28;20;SSE;8;63%;85%;7

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;Mostly cloudy, humid;33;27;SSW;14;83%;44%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny;30;23;SSW;14;52%;24%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SSW;15;78%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;21;15;S;13;68%;66%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;26;SW;18;81%;95%;3

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;37;27;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;SSE;16;41%;16%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;28;20;Some sun, pleasant;29;20;SE;13;69%;31%;5

Delhi, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;A couple of t-storms;32;27;SSW;9;82%;100%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;32;18;Mostly sunny;33;18;SW;11;33%;25%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Afternoon showers;34;28;A t-storm or two;32;28;S;12;80%;96%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;21;Some sun, very warm;32;22;SSE;10;62%;29%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;20;13;More clouds than sun;19;12;SE;12;75%;39%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with hazy sun;33;22;Mostly sunny;33;21;NNE;16;25%;6%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid;28;24;Uncomfortably humid;28;24;ENE;19;81%;44%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SE;9;79%;93%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;23;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;E;7;28%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;ESE;18;65%;36%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;20;11;Clouds and sun;21;13;WSW;15;70%;33%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Hot, p.m. t-storms;34;26;A couple of t-storms;34;26;SE;13;78%;83%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray t-storm, hot;32;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;36;28;SW;11;62%;48%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;32;25;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;NE;27;54%;71%;12

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;NNW;10;75%;97%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds breaking;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;NNW;13;75%;88%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Very warm;29;22;Humid;30;22;NE;19;69%;5%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;32;25;Partly sunny;33;25;ESE;15;63%;11%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;38;32;Sun and some clouds;36;32;N;18;49%;1%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;20;8;Mostly cloudy;21;8;NE;12;36%;7%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Thickening clouds;32;20;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;N;14;20%;6%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;30;27;Increasingly windy;31;28;WSW;27;71%;85%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;27;21;A shower and t-storm;26;21;N;7;84%;100%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Some sun;36;28;A t-storm around;36;26;SSW;20;41%;66%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy, nice;28;18;Variable clouds;28;18;E;16;38%;13%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;Becoming very windy;33;27;NE;33;63%;68%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;Partly sunny;28;19;W;12;56%;7%;10

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;35;28;A t-storm or two;34;28;S;14;74%;85%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;ESE;9;69%;90%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Increasing clouds;18;-1;Sunny and pleasant;18;-2;SSE;10;17%;2%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;29;24;Breezy in the p.m.;28;23;SW;21;77%;85%;3

Lima, Peru;Sunshine;16;15;Sun and clouds;17;15;S;13;79%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and hot;34;20;Sunny and hot;35;20;NW;11;47%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;26;18;A morning t-shower;25;16;NW;19;73%;64%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;30;19;Partly sunny;29;18;SW;12;64%;12%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;26;19;Clearing;24;19;SSW;11;78%;26%;4

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;36;24;Sunny and very hot;37;25;WSW;8;36%;3%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;Cloudy, downpours;29;26;WNW;29;81%;100%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Sun and clouds;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;8;71%;66%;10

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;26;A couple of t-storms;30;26;SW;13;77%;97%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;15;8;Cloudy and windy;14;9;NNW;32;62%;69%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;23;13;Showers around;24;14;N;13;54%;98%;10

Miami, United States;A couple of showers;32;28;A t-storm around;32;28;E;23;60%;65%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;23;14;Breezy in the a.m.;24;16;ESE;18;63%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;31;23;Mostly cloudy;31;24;SSW;21;65%;72%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;15;7;Partly sunny;15;7;NE;11;84%;6%;3

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;26;18;Mostly sunny;28;20;SSW;7;56%;8%;8

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;23;14;Partly sunny;24;14;NE;10;44%;2%;5

Mumbai, India;A morning shower;31;27;Occasional rain;31;27;W;10;84%;89%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A little p.m. rain;22;13;A stray t-shower;23;15;E;10;66%;84%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;30;22;Turning out cloudy;29;24;S;12;46%;26%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Sunny and very warm;36;23;W;14;44%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;27;16;Mostly sunny, warm;27;16;SSW;8;61%;9%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;33;27;A t-storm around;35;27;W;10;57%;45%;10

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;21;14;A shower and t-storm;20;14;SSE;17;72%;99%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;Mostly sunny;29;18;SSW;13;59%;8%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers this morning;28;25;A shower or two;28;25;E;27;77%;98%;7

Panama City, Panama;A morning t-storm;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;NW;8;82%;88%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;ESE;8;79%;78%;11

Paris, France;Warm with some sun;30;18;Very warm;28;18;NNW;12;57%;16%;7

Perth, Australia;Windy with showers;16;9;Mostly cloudy;16;11;NNE;12;67%;30%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;34;26;A t-storm or two;35;26;SW;15;67%;85%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SE;19;73%;52%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;35;24;A t-storm around;35;25;ESE;12;51%;41%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;21;14;Clouds and sun;25;17;S;11;55%;55%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;ESE;11;85%;100%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;23;11;Showers around;20;11;SSE;13;64%;91%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;29;20;Very warm and humid;31;21;SW;9;72%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;27;23;A little a.m. rain;28;23;SSE;18;75%;95%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;An afternoon shower;12;9;Breezy in the p.m.;11;8;WNW;19;68%;44%;3

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;21;13;Afternoon rain;22;15;ESE;7;64%;98%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cooler but pleasant;22;18;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;ENE;13;63%;5%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;40;32;A t-storm around;39;30;SW;12;28%;46%;12

Rome, Italy;A thunderstorm;33;22;Mostly sunny;34;23;SW;13;38%;2%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;18;13;Partly sunny;21;13;SW;14;65%;30%;5

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;17;14;Low clouds;17;14;WSW;21;82%;10%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;26;19;A t-storm around;27;17;ENE;20;63%;45%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;31;26;Partly sunny, breezy;31;27;E;24;77%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy, a t-shower;26;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;18;N;10;92%;57%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;25;15;A heavy thunderstorm;22;15;WSW;11;72%;95%;9

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cooler;15;5;Mostly cloudy;15;5;SW;8;64%;5%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;7;78%;43%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very hot;36;19;Sunshine, very hot;37;19;NNW;11;35%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Sunny and hot;33;19;Very warm;32;17;N;11;40%;1%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;Rain and a t-storm;27;25;ESE;11;92%;100%;2

Shanghai, China;Heavy morning rain;32;27;Clouds breaking, hot;34;27;WSW;20;65%;44%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;32;27;A morning t-storm;31;26;SSE;12;72%;78%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;31;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;W;15;66%;20%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;31;27;A morning shower;31;27;ENE;25;71%;58%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Nice with some sun;24;13;Clouds and sun, nice;23;14;S;15;47%;13%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;9;Cloudy;18;13;N;17;63%;29%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;36;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;28;SW;11;55%;56%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;An afternoon shower;19;13;Partly sunny;23;14;E;14;63%;14%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;35;22;Plenty of sun;34;22;N;11;29%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny and hot;33;22;Hot, becoming breezy;33;21;NNE;17;48%;55%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;34;23;NNW;13;27%;72%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Abundant sunshine;33;23;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;NW;16;58%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;37;22;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;SE;12;49%;3%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Humid;34;28;Hot and humid;34;28;S;17;64%;34%;11

Toronto, Canada;Some sun, pleasant;26;16;Sunny and nice;27;19;WSW;15;68%;5%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;33;24;Plenty of sun;32;25;N;8;61%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;37;25;Breezy in the p.m.;35;23;NW;21;41%;1%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, nice;24;9;Mostly sunny;27;12;NE;13;41%;2%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Warm with sunshine;30;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;N;9;52%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;24;16;Partly sunny;27;17;W;19;43%;13%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Brief p.m. showers;35;26;Hot, an a.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;9;73%;87%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy;23;13;Breezy with rain;20;16;SE;23;70%;93%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;22;16;Rain, breezy, cooler;18;14;WNW;24;97%;99%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers, some heavy;13;7;Morning showers;11;7;NNW;34;74%;95%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon t-storms;34;27;A couple of t-storms;32;26;SSW;11;73%;83%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;Mostly sunny and hot;34;21;NE;8;34%;11%;10

