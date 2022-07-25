Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 25, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Nice with some sun;28;24;Cloudy with a shower;28;24;SW;16;81%;65%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;39;34;Breezy in the p.m.;40;29;SE;19;46%;57%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;38;23;Sunny and very warm;39;24;W;16;20%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and very warm;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;ENE;14;56%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Not as warm;23;16;A stray shower;20;12;N;20;67%;45%;5

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;17;10;Breezy in the a.m.;16;9;N;18;58%;15%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;38;27;Sunny;35;27;E;15;35%;9%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;16;Very warm;32;19;NE;14;30%;2%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot with clearing;32;20;Sunny and hot;32;20;ENE;14;50%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and hot;36;28;Sunny and very warm;36;27;N;14;34%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;15;13;A little a.m. rain;16;12;NW;21;76%;97%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;43;25;Very warm;44;26;NW;20;11%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;SSE;8;78%;97%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;27;20;A t-storm around;26;20;WNW;14;72%;86%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;S;11;73%;66%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;29;24;Breezy in the p.m.;29;24;SSE;18;62%;15%;9

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;33;24;Rain and drizzle;31;23;ENE;11;72%;87%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and hot;33;19;Mostly sunny and hot;35;20;N;8;32%;72%;9

Berlin, Germany;Very hot;34;18;Cooler with a shower;24;13;NW;17;57%;63%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;18;10;A little a.m. rain;18;10;SE;11;74%;69%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;Sunny and beautiful;27;11;ESE;15;47%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and hot;34;21;Thunderstorms;26;17;WNW;16;81%;99%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Not as warm;24;15;A shower in spots;20;12;N;13;70%;48%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, cooler;31;19;Hot with sunshine;34;20;SSW;9;41%;1%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;A p.m. t-storm;30;15;NNW;15;49%;59%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy;16;15;A t-storm around;21;18;E;12;86%;95%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Breezy in the p.m.;29;17;Mostly cloudy;30;18;E;14;32%;12%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;31;23;A thunderstorm;31;24;NE;13;70%;81%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;36;25;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NE;11;22%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;20;10;Mostly cloudy;19;10;S;10;51%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;28;19;A stray thunderstorm;28;18;SSE;7;63%;49%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;35;26;Decreasing clouds;32;26;SW;12;86%;66%;5

Chicago, United States;Not as warm;26;19;Some sun, pleasant;26;21;S;13;57%;81%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;30;25;Mostly cloudy;31;26;WNW;17;75%;90%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A bit of rain;25;15;Not as warm;19;12;W;22;64%;55%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Humid;31;26;A morning shower;30;27;SSW;17;81%;55%;5

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and warm;39;27;Sunny and hot;39;27;SSE;16;38%;5%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;30;20;A shower in the p.m.;29;20;SSE;18;67%;68%;5

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;33;28;A t-storm around;33;28;ESE;13;69%;77%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;32;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;17;ESE;13;39%;45%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;A t-storm in spots;32;28;SW;9;76%;57%;4

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;21;High clouds;32;21;SSE;9;59%;3%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Winds subsiding;19;9;Variable clouds;18;10;SSE;13;63%;35%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very hot;41;25;Sunshine, very hot;42;26;NNE;12;16%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, warm;30;26;Hot, turning breezy;33;23;WSW;22;42%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;35;26;A t-storm around;36;27;SE;14;65%;44%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;22;9;Sun, some clouds;21;9;ENE;11;55%;11%;6

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;SE;12;71%;61%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sun, some clouds;24;17;A little p.m. rain;23;15;SSW;22;73%;84%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;26;A t-storm or two;33;25;WSW;7;77%;79%;3

Hong Kong, China;Hot;37;27;Hot;36;27;SW;13;59%;27%;13

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;Showers around;31;25;ENE;26;59%;64%;13

Hyderabad, India;A little rain;30;23;A shower and t-storm;28;23;W;13;78%;93%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;29;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;ENE;13;69%;66%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;28;20;Breezy in the p.m.;30;20;E;18;60%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;31;25;A little p.m. rain;32;24;E;11;67%;66%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;36;32;Sunshine and warm;38;32;WSW;14;48%;2%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;18;6;Mostly sunny;19;7;NW;9;59%;30%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;29;22;Mostly sunny;31;21;ENE;12;43%;17%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;A morning t-storm;30;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;WSW;15;74%;66%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;Couple of t-storms;27;20;SE;8;82%;94%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Partial sunshine;36;28;High clouds;37;27;SSW;22;32%;17%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;23;14;Partly sunny;25;15;ENE;10;54%;7%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;Increasingly windy;31;26;NE;30;67%;55%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;28;21;Low clouds breaking;28;20;W;13;64%;14%;7

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;SSW;10;81%;66%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;SE;9;74%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-3;Periods of sun, mild;16;-4;E;11;38%;26%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;WSW;16;81%;95%;3

Lima, Peru;Low clouds may break;17;15;Clouds and sun;17;15;SSE;17;79%;10%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Very warm;31;19;Breezy in the p.m.;29;18;NNW;21;53%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;A shower in spots;24;14;Mostly cloudy;22;14;NNW;8;61%;30%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;27;17;Mostly sunny;27;17;SSW;12;60%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;24;20;Partly sunny;24;19;SSW;10;79%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;37;22;Sunny and hot;36;22;W;11;28%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;27;A morning shower;31;26;WNW;24;71%;96%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;NNE;6;66%;17%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;34;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;SSW;11;68%;90%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Showers around;17;9;A little a.m. rain;11;8;WSW;26;68%;62%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;14;A shower in the p.m.;24;14;N;11;47%;87%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;32;27;A t-storm around;31;27;ESE;21;68%;89%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;23;12;Partly sunny;25;16;S;10;65%;65%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds breaking;30;23;A morning shower;31;23;SSW;21;66%;90%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;16;14;Showers around;20;14;NE;14;89%;97%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;SW;7;56%;8%;8

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;27;17;Mostly sunny;29;18;N;13;60%;29%;6

Mumbai, India;Showers;29;27;A shower;30;26;WSW;13;85%;97%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;12;Rather cloudy;24;12;ENE;11;53%;24%;8

New York, United States;A severe t-storm;32;21;Clouds and sunshine;29;21;W;13;45%;7%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;38;24;Sunny and hot;38;25;W;14;25%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A few showers;19;12;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;SSW;11;66%;33%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;34;26;A t-storm in spots;35;26;NE;6;62%;99%;10

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;17;14;A passing shower;19;13;NW;10;57%;85%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;25;15;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;SSW;15;57%;5%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;28;24;A stray shower;28;24;ESE;22;77%;69%;7

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;N;7;83%;73%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;32;24;Afternoon showers;31;24;ENE;9;78%;98%;11

Paris, France;Not as warm;27;16;Variable cloudiness;25;15;NNE;12;56%;5%;4

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;18;10;A p.m. shower or two;18;10;SE;19;73%;71%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSE;9;70%;57%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;30;24;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;SE;27;70%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;35;24;A t-storm around;36;24;SE;13;50%;43%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny and hot;32;19;A shower and t-storm;27;16;N;15;49%;71%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;31;21;Hot and humid;33;23;W;9;66%;18%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;19;11;A little p.m. rain;19;11;NW;13;69%;86%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Very warm;32;20;Lots of sun, nice;30;19;W;11;65%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;21;A shower;27;21;SSE;15;71%;96%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;13;10;Brief p.m. showers;13;11;SSE;22;74%;96%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;25;17;A little p.m. rain;25;14;SW;20;67%;78%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;ENE;12;71%;4%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Seasonably hot;45;31;Mostly sunny;43;31;ESE;16;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and hot;35;22;Sunny, low humidity;33;23;SSW;16;48%;3%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;22;14;Mostly cloudy;27;18;E;12;56%;30%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;18;13;Low clouds, then sun;19;13;WSW;21;67%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;26;16;Couple of t-storms;25;17;SSE;14;69%;94%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;Partly sunny, breezy;30;25;E;23;74%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a shower;25;18;Humid with some sun;24;18;E;10;97%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy, cool;21;16;Downpours;23;15;SE;11;66%;95%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;16;6;Partly sunny;16;6;SW;7;52%;37%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Clouds and sun;32;24;NNE;8;73%;60%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny;28;15;NNW;17;53%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Sunny;29;18;Very warm;33;19;N;11;49%;1%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;32;23;Hot and humid;33;24;NNW;8;67%;44%;10

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;29;Rain and drizzle;37;29;SSE;15;60%;66%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of t-storms;29;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;SSE;11;71%;93%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine, very warm;31;15;Sunny and hot;34;17;S;7;45%;1%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;31;26;Partly sunny;31;26;ENE;19;69%;60%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;23;16;A couple of showers;21;12;SW;16;79%;88%;4

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;22;12;Windy in the p.m.;18;9;WSW;23;59%;22%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Hot with some sun;36;28;Partly sunny and hot;37;27;WNW;12;49%;44%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;23;17;A little p.m. rain;25;15;SSW;22;63%;64%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;26;Sunshine, very hot;43;28;N;13;19%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;30;17;Some sun, pleasant;30;20;N;18;51%;32%;9

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;36;24;Plenty of sunshine;36;27;NNE;12;22%;4%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;33;23;Sunshine;32;23;NNE;14;51%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;39;25;Sunshine, very hot;39;25;SE;10;34%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Humid;32;26;Humid with a t-storm;31;26;S;23;75%;96%;10

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;25;16;Turning sunny, nice;26;18;NE;13;62%;3%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;Plenty of sunshine;32;24;SSE;6;50%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very hot;39;24;Sunny and hot;39;25;WSW;12;31%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;22;11;Mostly cloudy;18;10;N;15;59%;44%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sun;28;19;Very warm;31;21;NE;9;53%;1%;7

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;Thunderstorms;26;17;WNW;14;79%;98%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny and hot;35;26;Very hot;36;26;WNW;8;58%;64%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Becoming cloudy;23;14;Variable cloudiness;26;14;W;13;58%;92%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warmer;27;17;A shower and t-storm;24;15;NW;16;67%;91%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;A couple of showers;11;10;A little a.m. rain;16;11;ENE;22;87%;91%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Hot, an a.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;8;78%;68%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;Sunshine and nice;31;20;NE;10;35%;5%;10

