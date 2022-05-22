Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 22, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Plenty of clouds;28;24;Showers;30;24;SSW;13;82%;97%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;37;27;Sunny and very warm;39;28;NNW;9;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Windy this afternoon;32;15;Windy;27;17;W;35;46%;5%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and warmer;33;17;Breezy in the p.m.;26;17;WSW;17;60%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;21;13;A shower and t-storm;21;12;W;11;71%;85%;3

Anchorage, United States;Nice with some sun;19;8;Breezy in the p.m.;17;9;SE;19;40%;17%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;19;SE;16;28%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasingly windy;15;6;Warmer;22;7;SSE;24;29%;4%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning sunny;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;ENE;12;62%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;30;17;Partly sunny;29;18;NE;12;44%;8%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;18;14;A morning shower;17;11;SW;19;62%;41%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hotter;40;25;Winds subsiding;33;20;W;27;21%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;34;24;Clouds and sun;35;24;S;12;58%;14%;8

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;29;20;Low clouds breaking;28;22;W;20;68%;44%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;29;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;WSW;16;74%;90%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;27;19;Breezy in the a.m.;24;19;ESE;20;67%;66%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;35;20;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;S;15;32%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;25;14;Partly sunny;26;16;ESE;9;38%;26%;9

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;19;10;Clouds and sun, nice;22;14;ESE;16;48%;66%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;20;9;A bit of rain;20;10;SE;8;72%;85%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;13;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;E;11;50%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;Periods of sun, nice;24;16;ESE;11;43%;66%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;A shower and t-storm;20;10;WSW;11;84%;99%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;A passing shower;22;12;ESE;12;42%;81%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Periods of sun, nice;23;11;Some sun, pleasant;23;15;SE;9;38%;65%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds breaking;19;10;High clouds;20;13;NNE;10;80%;17%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;32;19;Variable clouds;28;19;NE;10;41%;74%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;30;17;Clouds and sun;26;17;SW;13;52%;2%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Winds subsiding;28;19;Breezy in the p.m.;31;20;NNW;18;21%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;19;12;High clouds;20;14;NNW;15;67%;28%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;29;20;A few showers;29;19;SSE;8;61%;75%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;36;28;Partial sunshine;38;29;S;15;63%;7%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;16;11;Clouds and sun, cool;15;12;NE;19;50%;13%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning t-storm;31;27;A couple of t-storms;32;27;WSW;20;75%;96%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A sprinkle, warmer;17;8;Mostly cloudy;16;11;ESE;17;70%;68%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;26;22;Mostly sunny;26;22;NNW;22;75%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Inc. clouds;19;16;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;20;ESE;12;78%;100%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;33;22;A shower in spots;32;23;SSE;14;68%;45%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;40;27;A shower and t-storm;35;25;E;23;59%;75%;12

Denver, United States;Inc. clouds;12;3;Cool with low clouds;15;4;NNW;14;60%;93%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;S;12;72%;62%;11

Dili, East Timor;More sun than clouds;35;23;Becoming cloudy;32;25;SSE;9;62%;21%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;18;9;Thundershowers;14;6;WNW;13;78%;94%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain this afternoon;16;12;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;13;NNE;12;38%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Hazy sunshine;25;18;Warm with hazy sun;26;18;WSW;26;67%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;27;24;Periods of rain;27;24;NW;12;88%;100%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clearing;24;10;Partly sunny;23;8;S;11;38%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;Warm, turning breezy;33;23;A couple of t-storms;32;23;ESE;19;58%;83%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;14;5;Mostly cloudy;17;6;WNW;15;46%;4%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;33;26;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;SSW;16;81%;100%;3

Hong Kong, China;A little a.m. rain;30;23;Cloudy with a shower;28;24;E;19;83%;86%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;Mostly sunny;29;22;ENE;19;54%;34%;13

Hyderabad, India;Breezy this morning;37;25;Breezy in the a.m.;35;26;SW;23;48%;3%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very warm;37;22;Downpours;25;20;NE;19;69%;99%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;A morning shower;23;12;ENE;13;69%;55%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;30;24;A t-storm or two;33;25;ESE;13;75%;97%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;35;28;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;N;28;49%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Overcast and cool;14;7;Mostly sunny;17;7;SSW;13;65%;10%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Windy this afternoon;23;10;Nice with sunshine;21;11;N;17;20%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, windy;34;29;Breezy in the p.m.;39;28;W;24;31%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Morning rain;25;16;Couple of t-storms;26;16;SSE;8;71%;94%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;39;28;Hazy sunshine;39;27;NNW;22;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy and cooler;13;8;A shower in the a.m.;16;6;N;12;52%;61%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Strong winds;31;26;Very windy, a shower;31;26;NE;40;61%;73%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;32;22;Rain and drizzle;30;21;ESE;11;61%;70%;4

Kolkata, India;P.M. thunderstorms;34;28;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;SE;13;68%;74%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. shower;35;26;A t-storm around;34;26;NNE;8;67%;64%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;15;-5;Sunny;14;-4;ENE;11;13%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;30;23;Heavy p.m. showers;29;23;SSW;10;84%;87%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;19;16;Clouds and sun;19;16;SSE;12;77%;2%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Hazy sunshine;23;16;Mainly cloudy;22;14;NNW;18;58%;2%;3

London, United Kingdom;Sun and clouds, nice;22;12;A t-shower in spots;17;10;WSW;11;70%;88%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;22;13;Fog to sun;24;14;SSW;12;54%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;21;Variable clouds;28;22;SSW;13;72%;5%;7

Madrid, Spain;Not as hot;28;14;Inc. clouds;27;13;NW;12;50%;4%;10

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;29;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;29;W;21;69%;74%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;ENE;6;71%;51%;9

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with showers;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSW;12;63%;75%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;13;6;Decreasing clouds;17;5;NNE;10;73%;0%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;A p.m. t-storm;27;13;NW;12;43%;91%;11

Miami, United States;Breezy this morning;31;27;Partly sunny, breezy;30;27;E;23;58%;21%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;15;4;Mostly cloudy;16;4;N;14;47%;2%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Overcast and breezy;33;26;Sun and clouds;33;26;SSW;22;67%;30%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;19;9;Some sun;20;12;N;12;75%;9%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;9;Cloudy and cooler;17;9;N;4;41%;2%;4

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;13;5;Breezy in the p.m.;14;5;NW;21;39%;27%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;29;Hazy sun;33;29;WSW;21;66%;8%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Variable cloudiness;27;15;A t-storm around;27;15;NNW;10;58%;55%;10

New York, United States;Very warm and humid;32;15;Cooler;24;15;ENE;13;40%;32%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;A stray t-shower;30;15;Sunny and windy;29;18;W;30;35%;2%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rather cloudy, warm;29;12;Mostly sunny, cooler;21;9;NW;18;37%;0%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;Mostly cloudy;28;16;NE;11;40%;0%;11

Oslo, Norway;Clearing;15;8;A shower in the p.m.;15;10;ESE;16;64%;66%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;6;Clouds and sun;17;7;NNE;11;46%;2%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and breezy;30;26;A morning shower;30;26;E;28;75%;95%;6

Panama City, Panama;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;NNW;8;83%;97%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain this morning;30;22;A few showers;31;23;E;11;81%;84%;11

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;25;15;A shower and t-storm;19;10;WSW;14;87%;98%;2

Perth, Australia;P.M. showers, windy;23;14;Windy;18;15;WNW;37;77%;100%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;SW;16;77%;66%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly sunny;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;15;73%;50%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;35;22;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;E;11;55%;63%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;20;9;Partly sunny;23;15;SE;12;36%;89%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;30;14;Sunny and very warm;33;13;S;14;46%;2%;10

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;11;Heavy p.m. showers;20;11;SSE;13;72%;95%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Some brightening;24;14;Decreasing clouds;24;15;WNW;11;71%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;29;24;Periods of rain;27;23;S;16;79%;98%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;11;4;Increasing clouds;12;7;SW;12;64%;35%;4

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;17;6;Partly sunny;17;6;ENE;7;43%;4%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;24;15;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;NE;11;68%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warm with hazy sun;42;30;Hazy and hot;45;28;NNE;15;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny;28;14;Plenty of sunshine;29;15;SSE;13;47%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny, but cool;13;7;Cloudy;17;7;WNW;16;39%;25%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;12;Clouds and sun;21;12;SW;18;51%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;27;18;Rain and a t-storm;26;18;ENE;10;81%;100%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;E;19;74%;75%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain and a t-storm;22;17;Rain and a t-storm;20;17;ENE;9;100%;100%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Partly sunny;29;16;ENE;15;9%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;14;9;Cloudy;14;7;SSW;6;60%;44%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;N;5;76%;75%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Hazy and not as warm;22;13;Mostly cloudy;22;10;NNW;15;59%;26%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;21;11;An afternoon shower;16;9;NE;10;62%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;26;13;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;SW;12;53%;1%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;28;19;Clouds and sun;24;19;SE;18;63%;82%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;33;27;Some sun, a t-storm;33;26;SE;12;67%;94%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm around;24;10;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;WSW;16;51%;5%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Sunshine and nice;30;25;E;16;65%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;15;0;Cloudy;17;4;S;13;40%;2%;3

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy with showers;19;13;Morning showers;19;13;ESE;16;75%;100%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief p.m. showers;25;22;A morning shower;29;22;ENE;11;78%;99%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy and cool;12;6;Partly sunny;15;8;W;12;48%;4%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and cooler;19;11;Warmer with sunshine;24;15;NE;9;43%;1%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warmer with sunshine;25;13;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;12;NW;20;54%;75%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and beautiful;27;17;Mainly cloudy;31;20;SSE;15;13%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, cooler;24;20;Breezy in the a.m.;25;19;S;22;52%;2%;11

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;30;16;Partial sunshine;31;17;E;9;49%;32%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A stray shower;23;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;ESE;14;63%;27%;11

Toronto, Canada;Winds subsiding;17;8;Partial sunshine;14;9;ENE;16;60%;5%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;ESE;4;34%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;32;18;Sunshine and hot;35;19;S;10;28%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as warm;22;3;Breezy in the p.m.;27;6;N;19;20%;2%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;19;11;A morning shower;17;9;SSW;10;51%;45%;6

Vienna, Austria;Sun and clouds;24;12;Partly sunny;24;16;SE;14;42%;67%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;S;9;71%;99%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rather cloudy;15;6;Sunny intervals;17;4;ENE;11;46%;2%;7

Warsaw, Poland;An afternoon shower;16;9;A shower in the a.m.;18;9;ESE;8;58%;60%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;17;10;Mostly sunny;15;10;NNW;17;64%;3%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;33;25;Rain and a t-storm;30;25;SSW;15;80%;99%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunlit and warmer;26;12;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;9;SW;15;47%;92%;10

