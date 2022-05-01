Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 1, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable cloudiness;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;SW;14;79%;53%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;33;25;Sunny and hotter;39;28;NW;17;33%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;26;15;Mostly cloudy;27;16;W;19;59%;27%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Turning sunny;20;13;Some sun, a shower;19;14;SW;12;63%;92%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;14;5;Periods of sun;16;7;N;10;61%;58%;6

Anchorage, United States;A morning shower;12;4;Mostly cloudy;12;3;NE;14;44%;70%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A shower and t-storm;23;16;A shower in the p.m.;20;16;NNW;9;83%;96%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;8;Sunny, not as warm;19;3;NNE;16;43%;1%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid, p.m. showers;29;20;Rain and a t-storm;25;14;S;12;85%;94%;2

Athens, Greece;Turning cloudy, nice;23;14;A couple of showers;18;11;N;10;74%;92%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;19;14;Some brightening;21;11;NE;11;64%;13%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Fog will lift;33;20;Hazy and breezy;32;19;NW;23;36%;2%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;35;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;25;SSW;10;73%;93%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;33;22;Partly sunny;34;23;WSW;11;50%;17%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A few p.m. showers;33;26;A couple of t-storms;29;24;ENE;9;75%;87%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;20;14;A couple of showers;19;14;ENE;14;68%;88%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;27;10;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;SSE;12;28%;29%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in the p.m.;21;12;Mostly cloudy;20;11;ESE;15;45%;8%;4

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;17;9;Partly sunny;18;7;NNW;7;53%;13%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;20;10;A little a.m. rain;21;10;SE;10;66%;67%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;28;16;Partly sunny;29;18;E;10;47%;5%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;19;11;A shower and t-storm;21;10;NNE;7;58%;90%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;14;5;Sun and clouds;17;6;NNE;8;54%;15%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;20;6;Partly sunny;18;7;ESE;14;52%;5%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Thickening clouds;20;9;A shower and t-storm;21;10;NNW;8;58%;89%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;19;8;Overcast;18;9;SE;12;65%;37%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;30;17;A stray thunderstorm;26;16;NE;9;55%;100%;9

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;20;10;Sunshine;21;9;NNW;14;45%;2%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;Partly sunny;33;25;ENE;14;19%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;21;12;Turning out cloudy;23;15;S;9;53%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;28;19;Clouds and sun, nice;30;19;SSE;5;52%;6%;13

Chennai, India;Very warm;39;29;Sunny and very warm;38;29;SSE;12;72%;6%;13

Chicago, United States;Cooler;12;9;Becoming cloudy;14;9;E;10;57%;88%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;WSW;12;71%;96%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sun and clouds;13;3;Fog to sun;14;5;W;15;62%;57%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;25;20;Sunshine and nice;25;20;NNW;17;82%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Thickening clouds;29;22;Humid with a t-storm;28;21;S;23;76%;95%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;A t-storm around;30;23;S;20;70%;53%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;40;28;Mostly sunny and hot;42;29;E;10;32%;1%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;18;3;A little a.m. rain;10;1;ENE;16;91%;58%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;33;25;A strong t-storm;32;25;S;15;73%;73%;12

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;35;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;S;8;56%;36%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;13;5;Low clouds and fog;14;7;SE;8;86%;88%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and very warm;32;18;Very warm;30;17;E;12;32%;78%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, warm;23;15;Mostly sunny;20;15;W;29;62%;56%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief a.m. showers;22;20;Clearing;26;19;NNE;15;52%;21%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;SE;12;59%;16%;7

Havana, Cuba;A stray shower;29;21;A shower in places;30;22;E;18;58%;45%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A few showers;11;1;Increasingly windy;10;2;WSW;29;64%;66%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A couple of t-storms;32;26;N;11;76%;94%;3

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;25;17;Morning rain, cloudy;21;18;NE;12;80%;82%;3

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;28;22;A little p.m. rain;28;22;ENE;26;60%;89%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;40;28;Mostly sunny;39;27;ESE;11;23%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;26;Very hot;39;26;NNE;20;24%;1%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;18;10;Breezy in the p.m.;19;10;NE;24;68%;66%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;31;25;Cloudy, p.m. showers;34;25;SSW;11;75%;100%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;35;28;Sunny and less humid;33;27;NNE;15;52%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;22;9;Mostly sunny;22;9;NW;7;53%;6%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun, some clouds;27;18;A t-storm around;25;15;W;9;29%;69%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;38;29;Sunny and windy;35;28;SW;30;46%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;28;16;A thundershower;24;16;S;7;74%;82%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and warm;42;29;Sunny and very warm;42;30;NE;16;11%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;16;7;Partly sunny;17;9;SSW;11;46%;81%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A few showers;30;25;A couple of t-storms;28;25;ENE;40;71%;93%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;34;23;Some brightening;31;23;E;8;71%;100%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunny intervals;35;28;Partly sunny;34;27;ESE;16;57%;75%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;W;6;76%;80%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;14;1;A shower in the p.m.;16;1;NE;12;40%;55%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;SSW;12;71%;64%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;16;Sunny intervals;19;15;SSE;11;81%;13%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as warm;21;14;Showers around;20;13;NNW;13;61%;70%;5

London, United Kingdom;Cooler with a shower;15;8;A shower in spots;16;9;NNW;5;66%;55%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;23;13;Partly sunny;23;13;SSE;11;54%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;SSW;12;72%;23%;9

Madrid, Spain;Nice with sunshine;24;11;A shower and t-storm;20;11;NE;7;70%;91%;6

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;34;28;A t-storm in spots;34;28;NW;27;63%;72%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;ENE;7;84%;68%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clearing, less humid;35;26;High clouds and warm;36;26;ESE;13;45%;28%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;19;13;Inc. clouds;21;13;NNE;12;66%;23%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Cloudy;25;13;Mostly cloudy;27;15;WSW;10;25%;0%;14

Miami, United States;A morning shower;28;24;A passing shower;29;25;E;20;62%;96%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;14;6;Partly sunny;14;5;WNW;12;68%;30%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SSW;15;66%;65%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;17;13;Low clouds;17;14;E;14;45%;26%;1

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;18;7;Showers around;15;9;SSE;6;56%;72%;5

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;12;3;Rain and drizzle;12;8;SSW;11;59%;94%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;33;29;Sunny and humid;33;29;WSW;13;71%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;15;A t-storm in spots;24;16;NNE;13;67%;88%;10

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;20;11;A couple of showers;14;12;N;12;73%;88%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;29;14;Turning cloudy;29;14;N;17;50%;66%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and warm;18;10;A shower in the a.m.;17;2;NW;17;61%;58%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain tapering off;18;10;An afternoon shower;19;10;N;11;48%;50%;8

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;15;3;Partly sunny;16;2;NE;12;40%;2%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;18;6;Rain and drizzle;13;8;S;16;74%;96%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;NW;8;73%;74%;5

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;31;25;A shower and t-storm;30;25;NW;10;84%;97%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;29;24;A morning shower;30;24;E;11;76%;87%;12

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;17;8;Partly sunny;18;9;NNE;12;52%;28%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;S;14;65%;3%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;33;26;A couple of t-storms;32;25;N;9;80%;94%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;31;24;A t-storm around;33;24;E;16;73%;55%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Rain;29;20;Cloudy with a shower;29;20;ESE;11;67%;42%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in places;17;7;A shower and t-storm;18;7;E;7;70%;90%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. shower or two;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;19;3;SSW;13;36%;1%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;10;A little p.m. rain;21;11;SW;13;64%;89%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;25;12;Not as warm;21;12;W;15;71%;72%;7

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;30;23;Morning showers;29;24;SSE;12;79%;100%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;8;1;Rain and drizzle;8;4;ENE;14;69%;95%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;10;2;Fog to sun;14;6;SW;7;52%;57%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;28;22;Sunlit and nice;28;22;NE;10;73%;9%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;NNE;14;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A t-storm around;20;7;A t-storm around;21;9;SSW;12;59%;42%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds breaking;10;2;Cloudy and cool;11;5;SW;12;57%;64%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;18;10;Breezy in the p.m.;17;9;NW;30;58%;4%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;26;18;A shower and t-storm;28;18;ENE;10;78%;97%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain this morning;28;24;Breezy with a shower;28;25;E;23;82%;64%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;25;18;A t-storm in spots;25;19;WNW;9;88%;93%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;Mostly sunny;26;15;ENE;11;24%;3%;15

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;SSW;6;55%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Periods of rain;26;22;Cloudy with a shower;28;21;NE;4;87%;66%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;20;10;Variable cloudiness;19;9;NW;14;66%;44%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;9;A couple of showers;12;9;SE;10;81%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;19;7;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;WSW;11;36%;0%;10

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;20;14;Some sun, pleasant;25;15;SSW;10;47%;44%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;S;12;73%;94%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;18;7;Mostly cloudy;16;8;SE;19;51%;71%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly cloudy;29;25;Clearing, a shower;29;25;E;21;71%;73%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;14;4;Partly sunny;16;5;NW;18;42%;12%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;Lots of sun, nice;22;14;NNW;14;70%;7%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;19;17;A little rain;20;17;ESE;16;78%;97%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning sunny;11;2;Breezy in the p.m.;13;4;WSW;21;55%;63%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with some sun;34;20;Warm with some sun;33;19;W;13;41%;44%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. thunderstorm;22;12;A little rain;16;8;NNW;24;72%;83%;2

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;26;15;Cloudy, a t-storm;21;15;W;14;53%;83%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with some sun;22;18;Inc. clouds;25;22;NNE;12;51%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;Cooler with rain;16;13;S;8;75%;97%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A few showers;19;11;A shower in the p.m.;18;10;NE;12;62%;73%;8

Toronto, Canada;Showery;9;8;An afternoon shower;12;6;WNW;19;79%;62%;2

Tripoli, Libya;A p.m. shower or two;20;15;Hazy sunshine;21;15;SSE;13;63%;26%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy this morning;25;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;S;16;50%;26%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;21;-1;High clouds and warm;23;4;ESE;14;24%;0%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;15;9;Rain and drizzle;14;8;SE;8;63%;84%;3

Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;17;10;A shower and t-storm;21;10;S;7;65%;90%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;33;21;Not as hot;29;20;E;11;46%;39%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in places;14;2;Partial sunshine;14;3;SW;10;68%;29%;4

Warsaw, Poland;An afternoon shower;18;6;Partial sunshine;18;7;WSW;9;51%;28%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;18;16;Cloudy and breezy;19;16;NNW;34;82%;40%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm, p.m. t-storms;36;26;A t-storm around;35;27;S;9;55%;66%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mainly cloudy;24;11;Cooler with rain;14;8;NW;7;71%;93%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather