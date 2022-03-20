Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 20, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;26;High clouds;32;25;SW;16;77%;44%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;WSW;10;52%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, but chilly;10;-2;Mostly cloudy, cool;11;1;WNW;12;37%;18%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sunshine;15;14;Becoming cloudy;19;12;SE;15;45%;67%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;8;1;Not as cool;15;6;ESE;11;62%;9%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;5;-5;Brilliant sunshine;2;-7;N;6;62%;5%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;12;5;Cloudy and colder;7;4;SE;10;77%;58%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and very cold;-9;-15;Increasingly windy;-7;-9;SW;30;75%;91%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;Breezy in the a.m.;33;23;ENE;20;55%;65%;9

Athens, Greece;Cold with a shower;7;4;Cold with a shower;8;5;NNE;24;54%;97%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Very windy;20;19;A little a.m. rain;24;19;NNE;16;82%;80%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;17;8;Mostly cloudy;21;10;NNW;20;16%;26%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of showers;34;24;Mostly cloudy;33;23;SSE;7;69%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;32;20;Clouds and sunshine;30;19;W;10;52%;19%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon rain;31;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;27;S;15;72%;91%;3

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;15;11;A couple of showers;14;11;E;37;77%;98%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;11;1;Partly sunny, cool;12;1;NE;12;32%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;9;-4;Mostly sunny;11;-3;WNW;7;49%;1%;4

Berlin, Germany;Plenty of sun;11;1;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;SE;14;46%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;21;10;A little p.m. rain;21;11;ESE;9;74%;89%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;Clearing;28;19;ESE;12;57%;31%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;10;-3;Plenty of sunshine;12;-2;NNE;11;36%;0%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;9;2;Mostly sunny, milder;18;5;SSE;6;65%;7%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-2;Partly sunny;10;4;N;17;38%;28%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;-4;Plenty of sun;13;-1;NNW;8;35%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;21;14;Mostly cloudy;23;17;E;21;62%;72%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;19;NE;8;49%;97%;6

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy, cool;11;4;Clouds and sun;13;6;NE;12;48%;7%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy this morning;18;11;Lots of sun, cool;18;10;N;17;39%;4%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;SSE;20;77%;1%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;28;20;Low clouds;28;18;E;6;57%;26%;6

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;35;28;Mostly sunny and hot;37;28;SSE;12;64%;9%;11

Chicago, United States;Abundant sunshine;14;5;Clouds and sun, warm;19;8;S;19;58%;61%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;30;27;A morning shower;31;27;SW;12;69%;42%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;8;3;Mostly sunny;8;2;SSE;18;59%;0%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;NNW;17;79%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;Severe thunderstorms;20;11;SSE;20;75%;100%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast and warm;35;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;S;12;75%;52%;7

Delhi, India;Sunshine, very hot;37;22;Mostly sunny, warm;35;21;NW;11;47%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;18;-1;Colder with snow;4;-5;N;15;70%;99%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very warm;35;22;Hot with hazy sun;37;23;SSW;9;47%;1%;9

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;S;7;70%;62%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;10;6;Clouds and sun;12;8;SE;17;78%;37%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;13;5;Cloudy;18;9;N;16;38%;29%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Afternoon rain;16;13;A shower and t-storm;17;13;SW;7;77%;91%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with clearing;30;24;Very warm and humid;32;24;SSE;14;73%;44%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;23;13;Low clouds;24;12;ENE;10;57%;18%;6

Havana, Cuba;A stray shower;30;22;A shower in places;29;20;E;24;64%;57%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and mild;10;-2;Sunny and mild;8;-3;W;15;63%;0%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SE;17;67%;55%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;26;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;21;E;11;77%;95%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;20;An afternoon shower;29;22;NE;8;59%;74%;10

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;37;25;Turning cloudy, warm;37;25;SE;10;22%;3%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;30;17;Sunny and very warm;31;16;N;15;37%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Cold;4;2;Inc. clouds;6;3;NE;20;59%;28%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;35;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;19;72%;61%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;29;23;Sunny and beautiful;29;22;N;17;53%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;24;14;A thundershower;22;13;ENE;8;65%;88%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;21;5;Mostly sunny;18;7;WNW;9;29%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;34;21;Sunshine;32;22;WNW;15;53%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;28;15;A t-storm around;29;15;S;10;51%;41%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;36;20;Plenty of sunshine;37;22;N;14;7%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny;10;-2;Mostly sunny;11;-1;NNE;12;66%;1%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;30;24;A stray shower;31;25;NNE;14;58%;85%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;34;24;A t-storm around;32;23;WSW;9;66%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny;36;25;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;SSW;9;46%;2%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with a shower;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;SSW;8;71%;66%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A couple of showers;13;4;A little p.m. rain;14;4;ESE;10;77%;85%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;34;26;A t-storm around;33;27;SSW;12;66%;48%;11

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;22;18;Cloudy;22;18;SSE;11;76%;36%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Cooler with rain;15;11;A couple of showers;17;12;SW;12;74%;97%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;10;1;Fog, then some sun;15;8;E;10;68%;38%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;24;11;Partly sunny;25;14;ENE;9;44%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;30;26;Low clouds;30;26;WSW;10;72%;85%;5

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;14;10;Rain;12;10;NE;7;71%;99%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;28;Mostly sunny, nice;32;28;WNW;17;63%;2%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A shower and t-storm;28;24;N;7;85%;94%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;35;26;High clouds and hot;37;26;E;13;48%;44%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;Clouds and sun;27;16;SSW;11;61%;13%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. shower or two;25;12;Mostly cloudy;26;11;SW;11;28%;0%;11

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;28;22;Breezy;26;22;ENE;24;61%;18%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;9;-2;Fog to sun;12;-2;NNE;10;70%;0%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;SE;16;58%;2%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;19;13;Partly sunny;26;16;NE;20;46%;80%;6

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;1;Clouds and sunshine;7;-3;WNW;13;51%;10%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunshine;6;1;Turning sunny;7;-1;NW;13;68%;1%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;30;26;Partly sunny;34;27;NNW;11;56%;1%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;30;15;Partly sunny;30;15;ENE;17;46%;44%;14

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;16;6;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;7;NW;24;34%;25%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cold;10;0;Decreasing clouds;12;1;W;15;43%;6%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;-5;-11;Cloudy and breezy;-4;-9;SSW;25;79%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;13;6;Not as cool;14;7;ENE;10;48%;77%;6

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;10;-4;Mostly sunny;8;0;SE;7;64%;55%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and snow shower;6;-1;Breezy with sunshine;7;-4;NW;23;55%;1%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;34;26;A morning shower;34;26;ENE;20;65%;88%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;NNW;18;64%;64%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;28;24;A morning shower;30;24;ESE;12;72%;86%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny;13;6;Mostly sunny;18;6;ESE;11;62%;13%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;28;18;Sunshine, pleasant;27;15;ESE;17;53%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;S;13;73%;93%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;15;75%;89%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;20;A shower in places;33;21;ESE;11;50%;47%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Winds subsiding;12;-1;Plenty of sunshine;14;-3;ESE;14;29%;0%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;10;-5;High clouds;11;-1;W;9;50%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;12;Periods of rain;18;12;SE;11;74%;98%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny intervals;19;10;Mostly sunny;19;10;N;13;72%;19%;6

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;SE;11;78%;91%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;3;-1;A shower in the p.m.;3;1;ESE;10;79%;78%;0

Riga, Latvia;Fog;10;0;Fog to sun;9;-1;N;7;60%;0%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;Not as warm;25;22;SSE;14;59%;79%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;Partly sunny;32;20;SE;13;8%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Showers around;15;4;Mostly sunny;16;0;N;11;44%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine;4;-3;Plenty of sunshine;2;-1;W;15;82%;0%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, milder;17;8;Mostly sunny;19;10;WSW;14;57%;1%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;26;18;A stray thunderstorm;28;17;ENE;21;62%;64%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;28;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;E;17;67%;2%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower in spots;27;18;Clouds and sun, nice;26;18;SSW;12;67%;57%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun, pleasant;25;12;Mostly sunny;23;14;WNW;12;36%;26%;11

Santiago, Chile;Clearing;25;10;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;SSW;9;41%;3%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in spots;30;21;A shower in spots;30;20;NNE;11;73%;68%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain this afternoon;18;10;A passing shower;16;9;SE;13;69%;97%;1

Seattle, United States;A p.m. shower or two;9;6;Rain tapering off;9;8;S;13;81%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;9;-4;Mostly cloudy;10;-1;W;6;45%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Heavy morning rain;8;7;Heavy morning rain;10;7;NE;20;91%;96%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;33;26;A t-storm around;32;27;E;11;67%;55%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and cold;4;-5;Variable cloudiness;5;-3;W;17;46%;50%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;Some sun, a shower;28;23;ENE;16;65%;88%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and mild;15;-1;Partly sunny, mild;12;-2;SSW;11;55%;0%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;26;18;Nice with some sun;24;18;NNW;16;65%;27%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer with clearing;29;19;Partly sunny;30;19;WNW;10;71%;74%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Abundant sunshine;11;-2;Fog, then sun;8;0;WSW;15;74%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and cool;10;2;Becoming cloudy;11;4;NNE;12;61%;78%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;A little snow, cold;4;-1;Snow;2;-5;N;12;82%;81%;1

Tehran, Iran;Clouding up;17;12;Cloudy;20;12;ENE;11;25%;28%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun, cool;14;9;A morning shower;14;10;NNW;11;48%;45%;7

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;15;0;Partial sunshine;15;0;ENE;7;28%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;13;6;Cloudy;11;6;SE;11;59%;27%;3

Toronto, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;9;1;Becoming cloudy;9;-1;NNW;16;65%;30%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;16;11;Showers around;14;9;ENE;20;62%;61%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing;14;8;A shower or two;15;7;ESE;8;63%;83%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Squalls in the p.m.;-3;-21;Plenty of sunshine;-1;-15;ESE;12;35%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and snow;8;5;Rain and drizzle;8;6;ENE;10;70%;95%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sunny;11;0;Plenty of sunshine;11;-1;SE;14;36%;0%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Hot, a p.m. shower;34;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SSE;9;63%;77%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and mild;11;-3;Fog, then sun;13;-2;NE;9;65%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Plenty of sunshine;10;-3;Mostly sunny;12;-1;ESE;8;45%;0%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;18;15;A little p.m. rain;19;17;ENE;17;85%;87%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;An afternoon shower;35;25;Rain and a t-storm;32;26;ESE;9;73%;99%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and cold;3;-4;Cloudy and cold;3;-4;NE;5;58%;85%;2

