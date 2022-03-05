Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 5, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;30;25;Partly sunny;31;25;WSW;15;85%;39%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds breaking;33;20;Sunshine, pleasant;28;20;WNW;9;63%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Inc. clouds;13;5;A little p.m. rain;12;6;ENE;16;73%;91%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;14;7;A couple of showers;14;6;E;8;71%;77%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Brilliant sunshine;8;1;Partly sunny;6;-1;ENE;21;64%;2%;2

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-4;Mostly sunny;1;-9;NNE;8;65%;2%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, cooler;18;7;Clouds and sun;17;7;ENE;11;42%;43%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;2;0;Snow and sleet;2;-3;SW;46;67%;86%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;37;26;Partly sunny and hot;38;27;NE;19;45%;14%;10

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;15;9;A little a.m. rain;16;6;NNE;9;74%;97%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;ENE;17;49%;27%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;22;9;Turning cloudy;23;12;ESE;9;30%;28%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;35;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SE;10;70%;64%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;31;18;Becoming cloudy;30;18;ENE;14;34%;1%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;34;28;Mostly sunny;34;28;S;15;65%;24%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Variable cloudiness;14;9;A couple of showers;13;8;ENE;18;72%;93%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;11;-2;Partly sunny;11;-1;NE;10;24%;28%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Chilly with some sun;7;1;A couple of showers;3;0;ENE;12;79%;97%;1

Berlin, Germany;More clouds than sun;4;-2;Variable cloudiness;3;-2;NNE;7;61%;5%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;19;11;Cloudy, a t-storm;16;10;NW;9;86%;85%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;18;ENE;16;67%;85%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable clouds;7;-3;Variable clouds;6;-3;NNW;11;50%;19%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Brilliant sunshine;11;-1;Partly sunny, cooler;6;-2;NE;10;62%;1%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;8;-2;Breezy in the a.m.;7;0;E;22;53%;66%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;8;-5;More clouds than sun;9;-5;NNW;8;52%;39%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid with a t-storm;26;19;A t-storm around;27;21;NNE;15;76%;92%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;30;19;Partly sunny;28;19;ENE;11;46%;78%;13

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;12;0;Abundant sunshine;11;1;ENE;16;29%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and warmer;24;18;Winds subsiding;29;14;N;28;13%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;26;17;Sunshine and nice;26;20;S;15;68%;1%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;29;22;Clearing, a shower;28;20;NNE;6;59%;83%;9

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;A little rain;30;25;NNE;22;79%;100%;3

Chicago, United States;Warmer;20;6;Windy and cooler;8;2;NNE;32;57%;77%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;Nice with sunshine;31;24;ENE;15;67%;44%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;4;-2;Partial sunshine;5;-2;N;9;69%;3%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;24;17;Breezy in the p.m.;23;17;NNE;24;67%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Low clouds breaking;24;18;A severe t-storm;26;9;S;19;72%;98%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;33;25;Mostly cloudy;33;25;ENE;16;65%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;25;16;High clouds;28;17;SE;7;52%;0%;3

Denver, United States;A little a.m. snow;2;-6;A little snow;-5;-12;N;13;92%;99%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing;30;18;Hazy sun and warm;33;17;N;10;35%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SSW;7;73%;70%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;9;2;Partly sunny;7;2;S;13;71%;0%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with rain;12;10;A shower in the p.m.;20;10;NW;14;40%;89%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mainly cloudy;17;11;A couple of showers;16;11;SSE;6;67%;98%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;23;21;A little a.m. rain;26;19;E;14;84%;100%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;ENE;12;48%;17%;12

Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;29;21;An afternoon shower;30;21;E;24;60%;45%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;2;-4;A snow shower;3;-3;WNW;18;80%;74%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;26;An afternoon shower;34;25;SSE;16;52%;57%;6

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;25;17;Inc. clouds;22;17;E;18;81%;72%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;NNE;11;54%;15%;8

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;32;21;SE;13;36%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;23;14;An afternoon shower;21;14;N;11;53%;100%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;9;5;Cloudy;9;5;ENE;24;78%;88%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;SW;17;79%;74%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;24;S;10;57%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;24;13;Turning cloudy;25;15;ENE;10;56%;85%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;14;5;Cooler with a shower;8;4;N;8;67%;84%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;32;19;Sunshine and nice;30;19;W;16;44%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;23;10;Hazy sun;26;11;ESE;8;47%;1%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;38;23;Sunny and hot;39;24;N;12;18%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable cloudiness;2;-2;Variable cloudiness;2;-2;WSW;8;60%;8%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;31;24;A shower in spots;30;24;NNE;14;60%;60%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;33;24;A t-storm around;34;24;SW;9;64%;55%;13

Kolkata, India;Clearing;33;20;Hazy sun;33;18;NE;8;35%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;30;24;A downpour;30;24;NE;6;77%;98%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;15;4;A passing shower;16;4;ENE;14;62%;85%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;33;28;A stray thunderstorm;33;28;SW;12;68%;55%;10

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;24;19;Mostly cloudy;24;19;SSE;8;83%;55%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;14;6;Partly sunny;16;5;N;10;50%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;7;2;A morning shower;7;1;NE;21;65%;47%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A shower in places;15;5;Mostly sunny, cool;17;6;SE;10;50%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;More clouds than sun;31;26;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;SSW;11;72%;42%;11

Madrid, Spain;More clouds than sun;11;2;Variable clouds;12;5;NE;10;52%;85%;4

Male, Maldives;Sunny and pleasant;31;26;Sunny and nice;31;26;NNE;12;65%;2%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;28;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;N;6;82%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;23;Mostly cloudy;34;23;E;9;54%;1%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;24;17;A morning shower;21;15;SE;20;81%;59%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;26;10;Mostly sunny;26;11;SSE;9;34%;2%;10

Miami, United States;Breezy with a shower;27;24;Partly sunny, breezy;27;24;E;25;54%;9%;7

Minsk, Belarus;More clouds than sun;0;-7;Partly sunny;1;-5;WNW;9;55%;50%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;33;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;25;E;24;57%;0%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm around;27;20;Sun and clouds;27;20;NE;15;68%;75%;8

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-2;-4;Rain, mainly early;8;0;WSW;22;78%;90%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;0;-4;Low clouds;1;-2;W;16;54%;26%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;Hazy sun;34;26;N;9;42%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;29;14;Breezy in the p.m.;30;14;NNE;19;42%;4%;13

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;7;6;A couple of showers;21;12;WSW;24;61%;91%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A stray shower;17;8;A shower in the a.m.;14;8;NNW;20;72%;58%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;-5;-7;Rain and ice;2;0;SSW;26;91%;91%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and breezy;16;3;Breezy and cooler;9;2;NW;23;41%;2%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;2;-6;Partly sunny;4;-4;NW;8;59%;4%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A thick cloud cover;-2;-4;Rain, a thunderstorm;9;-1;WSW;31;82%;69%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Mostly cloudy;32;25;NE;11;67%;57%;12

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;32;23;A shower in spots;31;24;NNW;11;69%;47%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little p.m. rain;28;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;28;23;E;10;85%;100%;3

Paris, France;Partly sunny;12;1;Partly sunny;9;-1;NE;12;57%;2%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy this morning;33;20;Plenty of sun;32;20;SE;16;43%;2%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sunshine;35;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;SSE;11;55%;38%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;NE;14;78%;77%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Afternoon showers;33;20;Showers around;33;20;ESE;10;55%;80%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;4;-6;Variable clouds;3;-4;N;7;53%;6%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Winds subsiding;6;-4;Plenty of sun;7;-8;WNW;16;28%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Rain;18;12;Periods of rain;18;12;N;13;76%;98%;4

Rabat, Morocco;An afternoon shower;17;8;A little a.m. rain;15;7;W;12;83%;96%;2

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;A morning t-storm;30;25;SE;14;69%;86%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;P.M. rain, windy;6;0;Partial sunshine;2;0;SW;25;64%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;1;-4;A snow shower;4;0;WNW;12;72%;92%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;31;24;Sunny and very warm;33;24;NNE;12;60%;3%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;26;15;Clouds and sun;30;20;SSE;16;29%;2%;8

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;13;-2;Mostly sunny;12;-1;NNE;12;56%;4%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Colder;-4;-9;Decreasing clouds;1;-4;WNW;17;73%;34%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;14;6;Mostly sunny, cool;16;6;WNW;14;61%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;26;17;Showers around;27;17;ENE;18;65%;62%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of showers;28;23;A shower or two;27;23;ENE;23;77%;97%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Nice with some sun;25;19;NNW;11;69%;6%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;26;10;High clouds;24;11;E;10;10%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;28;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;SW;10;37%;21%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Afternoon showers;29;21;A few showers;29;21;N;17;78%;90%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;13;1;Partly sunny;16;0;NNE;10;44%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Low clouds breaking;10;1;Mostly sunny;11;2;NNE;8;69%;12%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;6;-2;Mostly sunny;7;-8;W;12;32%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;15;6;Cloudy and chilly;9;6;ESE;14;49%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Afternoon showers;30;25;NW;8;79%;100%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy and chilly;6;1;Cold with rain;3;-2;SE;21;74%;99%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;30;23;A shower;28;23;ENE;26;68%;95%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;5;-3;Partly sunny;6;0;NW;8;54%;4%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy, humid;28;22;Rain and a t-storm;25;22;SSE;23;83%;100%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;23;19;A p.m. shower or two;22;17;E;25;70%;87%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;2;0;A snow shower;3;0;WNW;17;73%;92%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler with showers;13;9;Showers around;17;8;ESE;13;65%;98%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;9;0;Increasingly windy;9;-2;NNW;26;49%;3%;4

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;15;8;Breezy;15;8;N;23;22%;62%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brilliant sunshine;19;13;A morning shower;24;12;NNW;11;48%;65%;5

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;15;6;Occasional rain;13;3;ESE;9;62%;97%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;16;6;Breezy in the p.m.;13;5;NW;20;29%;0%;5

Toronto, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;3;3;Very windy, a shower;13;1;WSW;44;70%;61%;4

Tripoli, Libya;A shower in the p.m.;16;11;Becoming cloudy;16;11;ESE;5;63%;10%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;A couple of showers;15;6;Cloudy;15;9;ESE;7;66%;85%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;2;-19;Decreasing clouds;-1;-17;E;11;56%;2%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;11;1;Mostly cloudy;10;3;ENE;6;56%;12%;3

Vienna, Austria;Variable cloudiness;7;-4;Variable cloudiness;7;-3;NW;9;53%;23%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very hot;36;25;Very hot;38;24;WSW;8;45%;54%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;1;-7;A snow shower;3;-3;WNW;9;48%;74%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;3;-4;Variable cloudiness;3;-3;WNW;7;55%;5%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;21;16;Windy;22;17;NW;37;74%;6%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;38;20;Clouds and sun, warm;37;22;SW;10;50%;4%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and clouds;10;-3;Partly sunny;7;-3;NE;4;48%;67%;5

