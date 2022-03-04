Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 4, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;WSW;14;85%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with hazy sun;34;21;Clouds and sun;31;21;N;11;32%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Thickening clouds;13;4;Inc. clouds;13;5;NE;7;70%;39%;4

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;14;8;A little a.m. rain;12;6;SE;9;75%;89%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny;10;-1;Mostly sunny;8;0;NE;15;66%;1%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;5;0;A little p.m. rain;2;-5;SSW;9;81%;91%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and very warm;26;9;Not as warm;19;7;NW;15;38%;9%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds may break;-4;-7;Rain and drizzle;2;-1;SW;19;79%;88%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouding up, hot;36;24;Partly sunny and hot;37;25;NE;14;53%;14%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;15;7;A couple of showers;15;8;NE;8;66%;97%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;23;18;Some brightening;25;19;E;17;46%;6%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;20;7;Hazy sun;23;8;W;14;30%;3%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;37;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;ESE;10;72%;57%;5

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;32;17;Clouds and sunshine;30;18;ENE;15;40%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;An afternoon shower;35;28;Partly sunny;35;28;S;12;64%;36%;10

Barcelona, Spain;An afternoon shower;16;9;Variable cloudiness;13;9;W;16;72%;88%;1

Beijing, China;Breezy, blowing dust;13;-1;Partly sunny;11;-2;E;18;16%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;9;-4;Partly sunny;8;1;E;9;59%;30%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;5;-1;More clouds than sun;4;-2;E;8;66%;3%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;20;11;Showers around;19;11;N;8;81%;98%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;E;17;66%;82%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;7;-2;Variable clouds;6;-3;NNE;12;50%;25%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny;13;-1;Mostly sunny;9;-1;NE;6;63%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;7;0;Mostly sunny;8;-2;ENE;12;62%;35%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;7;-6;Plenty of sunshine;7;-5;NE;9;51%;27%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;Humid with a t-storm;27;20;ESE;11;81%;85%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;A t-storm around;30;19;ENE;9;41%;73%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;14;8;Plenty of sunshine;12;0;WNW;24;26%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;20;13;Decreasing clouds;25;18;E;15;36%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;Plenty of sunshine;27;18;SSE;16;61%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy;30;20;Cloudy;29;20;ENE;6;57%;31%;7

Chennai, India;Tropical rainstorm;32;26;Mostly cloudy;31;26;NNE;24;73%;85%;6

Chicago, United States;Not as cold;5;4;Variable cloudiness;17;6;SSW;18;64%;88%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;NNE;16;69%;44%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;4;-2;More clouds than sun;4;-2;WSW;8;54%;5%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sun and breezy;25;17;Breezy in the p.m.;24;17;NNE;26;60%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;22;16;A t-storm around;25;17;S;19;64%;64%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;A shower or two;32;25;NE;17;69%;87%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;24;14;Hazy sun;27;16;WNW;16;51%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;18;1;A little a.m. snow;3;-6;ENE;12;72%;81%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;29;18;Warm with hazy sun;34;18;NNE;9;45%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;7;73%;66%;9

Dublin, Ireland;An afternoon shower;8;0;Mostly sunny;8;2;NNE;14;74%;0%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;18;14;Mild with rain;18;10;NNE;16;56%;99%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;17;11;More clouds than sun;16;10;WSW;23;61%;89%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;25;20;Mostly cloudy;24;20;SSE;15;84%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;ENE;11;54%;44%;12

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;28;21;Breezy with a shower;29;21;E;25;62%;81%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;1;-10;Variable cloudiness;1;-4;WSW;14;80%;49%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;SE;12;57%;48%;5

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;24;16;Mostly sunny, humid;25;17;E;10;78%;10%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;ENE;12;53%;14%;8

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;33;20;Partly sunny;33;20;ESE;11;38%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and warmer;23;10;Mostly cloudy;23;14;NNE;11;44%;7%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;8;3;Mostly cloudy;10;5;ENE;12;76%;70%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning shower;31;25;Afternoon showers;31;24;WSW;14;77%;87%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Not as hot;30;23;Sunshine and nice;30;23;N;14;59%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;16;Inc. clouds;25;15;ESE;8;70%;60%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;14;4;Cloudy;13;5;NNW;6;42%;81%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;31;18;Mostly cloudy;32;19;NW;9;33%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;23;9;Hazy sun;24;10;SE;10;41%;25%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun and warm;38;23;Mostly sunny and hot;38;23;N;20;18%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A snow shower;3;0;Variable cloudiness;1;-1;N;14;64%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;30;24;A shower;30;24;N;16;64%;83%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;S;9;65%;64%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunny and less humid;31;19;Hazy sunshine;33;20;SW;7;43%;1%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A heavy thunderstorm;32;24;NNE;6;76%;93%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A couple of showers;14;5;A little a.m. rain;15;4;ENE;14;68%;74%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;33;28;A t-storm in spots;33;28;SSW;13;68%;64%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;24;19;Mostly cloudy;24;19;SSE;12;86%;51%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, breezy;15;7;Showers around;16;6;NNE;11;64%;65%;3

London, United Kingdom;Cooler with rain;9;4;A couple of showers;8;3;NE;18;83%;94%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A couple of showers;17;10;A shower in places;15;5;NNW;15;43%;43%;5

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;30;27;A t-storm around;30;26;S;10;73%;55%;13

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;14;0;More clouds than sun;11;1;ENE;4;53%;6%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;NNW;11;66%;1%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;29;24;Couple of t-storms;28;24;NE;6;86%;95%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;33;23;Partly sunny;34;23;ESE;10;59%;27%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;33;18;Cooler;22;17;S;14;75%;95%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Mostly sunny, nice;26;10;SW;10;29%;2%;10

Miami, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;26;24;Sunshine and breezy;26;23;E;27;55%;3%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Snow showers;3;-3;More clouds than sun;-1;-6;NNE;13;65%;5%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, windy;33;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;25;ENE;25;55%;0%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;21;A shower and t-storm;26;20;ESE;14;70%;93%;2

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;-6;-15;Mostly cloudy;-3;-4;E;1;65%;91%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;1;-2;Low clouds;0;-3;N;18;59%;8%;1

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;36;25;Hazy sunshine;35;26;N;13;38%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun, some clouds;30;14;Breezy in the p.m.;29;14;NNE;19;39%;3%;13

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;4;-1;More clouds than sun;8;6;SSE;10;36%;62%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Becoming cloudy;15;5;Mainly cloudy;16;8;ESE;9;67%;44%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-4;-10;Low clouds;-4;-7;S;13;88%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;11;4;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;3;WNW;22;46%;4%;5

Oslo, Norway;Turning out cloudy;3;-3;Partly sunny;2;-5;NNW;7;62%;16%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;-4;-15;A thick cloud cover;-2;-5;E;11;66%;85%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;32;25;Nice with some sun;32;25;ENE;10;66%;85%;12

Panama City, Panama;Nice with some sun;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NNW;17;63%;30%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;A little p.m. rain;28;23;ENE;9;81%;94%;3

Paris, France;Cloudy;13;0;Partly sunny;12;1;ENE;8;58%;25%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;30;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;SE;16;46%;2%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;36;26;Mostly cloudy;35;26;S;10;55%;38%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NE;13;74%;58%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A couple of showers;33;20;Showers, mainly late;32;20;SE;11;60%;100%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow showers;2;-2;Mostly cloudy;4;-4;E;7;56%;4%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Winds subsiding;15;-2;Breezy and cooler;5;-4;NW;23;30%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;18;12;Mostly cloudy, rain;18;12;ENE;14;79%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;17;5;Some sun, a shower;16;8;SSW;11;71%;96%;5

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;E;13;75%;100%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;4;2;P.M. rain, windy;7;0;SW;37;71%;99%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;1;-6;Mostly sunny;1;-4;SW;4;64%;1%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;N;13;63%;9%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy and cooler;24;15;Nice with some sun;28;15;E;12;25%;3%;7

Rome, Italy;Rain this afternoon;14;2;Partly sunny;13;0;NNE;17;56%;26%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;1;-9;Mostly cloudy;-4;-7;SW;8;79%;4%;2

San Francisco, United States;Windy this afternoon;14;8;Breezy and cool;14;5;NW;26;58%;17%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower;25;18;Breezy in the a.m.;27;17;ENE;22;60%;12%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Humid with a shower;29;24;A couple of showers;28;23;ENE;18;77%;98%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny;26;17;NW;12;59%;3%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;26;11;High clouds;25;11;ENE;8;11%;0%;5

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;Mostly sunny;27;12;SW;10;45%;9%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Times of rain;29;21;Showers, mainly late;28;21;N;14;83%;100%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;14;4;Showers around;12;1;NNE;8;72%;61%;3

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;8;4;Low clouds breaking;10;1;N;11;64%;18%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A quick p.m. shower;14;0;Cooler with sunshine;5;-2;WNW;18;34%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Some sun, pleasant;19;8;Plenty of sunshine;13;6;NE;18;50%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;NW;11;78%;67%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;8;-3;More clouds than sun;5;1;ESE;12;70%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;29;23;A shower in spots;29;23;ENE;23;68%;86%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine;4;-4;Variable cloudiness;4;-2;WSW;9;61%;25%;2

Sydney, Australia;Humid with showers;26;22;A little p.m. rain;27;21;NE;13;76%;100%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;25;19;Some sun, pleasant;25;18;E;19;65%;25%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;1;-6;Partly sunny;2;0;SW;10;73%;49%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;23;14;Showers, not as warm;19;8;NE;16;68%;98%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming very windy;7;0;Breezy in the p.m.;8;0;NW;24;50%;4%;3

Tehran, Iran;Very windy;16;6;Breezy in the p.m.;15;8;WNW;19;17%;0%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Periods of sun;17;10;Plenty of sun;18;15;NE;10;57%;4%;5

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;13;3;Periods of rain;15;6;ENE;9;56%;99%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;10;5;Breezy in the p.m.;18;7;N;20;50%;3%;5

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;2;-3;Breezy in the p.m.;3;3;E;23;66%;93%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;Breezy in the p.m.;17;11;WNW;16;68%;27%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;19;11;A couple of showers;15;7;NW;13;78%;90%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder with sunshine;-7;-24;Mostly cloudy;-1;-21;E;17;53%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;9;1;Plenty of sunshine;12;0;NE;6;50%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;6;-1;Variable cloudiness;6;-4;NW;9;53%;30%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;35;24;Sunshine, very hot;39;25;NNW;7;40%;10%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;2;-6;Mostly sunny;0;-7;E;8;62%;4%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Rain/snow showers;4;-3;Variable cloudiness;2;-4;E;9;61%;2%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;18;15;Partly sunny, nice;21;16;N;19;68%;2%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and warm;38;21;Sunny and hot;38;20;SW;7;41%;2%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and cooler;9;-2;Sun and clouds;7;-2;NNE;9;44%;55%;4

