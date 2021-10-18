Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Monday, October 18, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy in the p.m.;30;25;Showers around;30;25;SW;23;84%;78%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;36;30;Very warm;36;27;NNW;21;49%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;Mostly sunny;26;15;W;14;50%;5%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Nice with sunshine;22;13;E;15;54%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;14;13;A couple of showers;19;15;SSW;23;94%;65%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;6;1;A little p.m. rain;5;2;W;19;79%;90%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and nice;26;14;Nice with sunshine;25;13;WNW;10;27%;18%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mild with hazy sun;14;-2;Sunny and mild;15;-2;SSE;11;59%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy this morning;28;15;Sunny and nice;29;16;ESE;12;56%;1%;11

Athens, Greece;A shower in places;21;13;Partly sunny;21;12;NNE;11;68%;25%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning sunny;18;14;Clouds and sun;20;12;SW;15;70%;1%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;31;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;NW;10;37%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;32;24;Afternoon showers;33;24;ESE;8;67%;92%;6

Bangalore, India;A heavy thunderstorm;27;19;Partly sunny;27;19;NNW;9;72%;42%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain and drizzle;27;23;Warmer with some sun;32;26;NNE;8;71%;44%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny intervals;22;15;Partly sunny;22;17;SW;14;81%;7%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;16;4;Partly sunny, cool;13;1;SSW;9;39%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;16;6;Periods of sun;16;6;SE;5;69%;5%;3

Berlin, Germany;Milder;16;8;A couple of showers;15;13;SSW;11;81%;76%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;18;7;A little p.m. rain;18;8;SE;9;72%;68%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;26;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;18;W;10;84%;67%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;14;4;Partly sunny;16;8;SSE;13;71%;25%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;16;14;Partly sunny;19;15;SSW;15;92%;27%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Considerable clouds;15;8;Partial sunshine;15;4;S;8;67%;21%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;14;1;Periods of sun;16;5;S;8;72%;16%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;23;10;Mostly sunny;23;13;E;12;62%;2%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A couple of t-storms;29;21;A thunderstorm;30;21;ENE;11;46%;71%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;21;8;NW;12;52%;4%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;N;13;39%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;13;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;SE;17;55%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;27;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;ESE;6;65%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;34;27;Partly sunny;35;27;SSW;10;64%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;Sunny;21;12;Mostly sunny;22;13;SSW;15;53%;5%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;12;76%;79%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;8;7;Occasional rain;13;11;SSW;12;91%;88%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;32;27;Sunny;32;28;WNW;13;74%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;26;15;Partly sunny;27;18;S;15;56%;6%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;30;22;A couple of showers;31;22;SE;21;68%;72%;11

Delhi, India;A t-storm or two;25;21;Warmer with hazy sun;29;21;W;14;76%;2%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;24;8;Cooler;17;1;E;11;34%;20%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A shower and t-storm;27;25;ESE;11;92%;89%;2

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;36;25;A p.m. shower or two;33;24;ESE;8;64%;72%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A little a.m. rain;19;14;Periods of rain;19;9;WSW;17;89%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;22;9;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;NNE;7;20%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;23;19;Partly sunny, breezy;22;19;ENE;29;82%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A touch of a.m. rain;21;20;Morning showers;24;23;W;6;87%;100%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. thunderstorm;22;13;A stray t-shower;23;12;E;14;68%;55%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;ENE;18;60%;55%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;5;-1;Mostly cloudy;5;3;SE;12;73%;66%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;32;25;A couple of t-storms;33;25;ENE;10;77%;84%;7

Hong Kong, China;Nice with some sun;29;22;Mostly cloudy;29;24;E;11;67%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy this morning;30;23;Breezy in the a.m.;30;22;NE;19;50%;16%;7

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;32;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;20;NNW;11;51%;6%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;Sunny and nice;31;17;N;17;42%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;16;12;Partial sunshine;17;11;ENE;14;70%;27%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;28;24;A couple of t-storms;33;24;S;11;75%;82%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;28;Plenty of sunshine;35;28;NNW;13;48%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;23;11;Clearing;20;10;NNW;11;57%;33%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;Sunny and nice;27;8;NNW;10;13%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;34;20;Hazy sunshine;34;21;SW;14;45%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;20;A shower and t-storm;22;19;ESE;10;87%;98%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;42;27;Sunny and very warm;40;27;N;17;15%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower in places;11;2;Partly sunny;11;-1;W;13;61%;16%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm or two;32;26;A shower and t-storm;32;26;NNE;11;72%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;Cloudy;29;23;WNW;10;72%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;28;25;A shower and t-storm;28;26;S;11;85%;87%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm or two;34;24;SE;7;76%;84%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny intervals;19;3;Showers around;18;3;E;12;49%;76%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SSW;9;79%;76%;4

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;17;15;Decreasing clouds;18;15;SSE;11;77%;38%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;WSW;9;70%;3%;4

London, United Kingdom;Rain this afternoon;17;16;A little a.m. rain;20;16;SSW;24;83%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Occasional a.m. rain;19;9;Mostly sunny, cool;21;10;WSW;8;53%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;23;Decreasing clouds;28;24;SW;12;66%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;24;12;Sunny and very warm;26;12;SE;5;61%;9%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;26;A p.m. shower or two;31;27;W;17;72%;88%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;24;Partly sunny;31;25;NE;7;75%;44%;10

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;Some sun, a t-storm;34;26;E;8;60%;63%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Inc. clouds;15;8;A shower in the a.m.;16;8;ESE;15;65%;55%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;23;12;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;N;9;56%;65%;7

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;28;24;Partly sunny;28;26;ENE;18;51%;23%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;8;-1;Partly sunny;8;1;WSW;13;68%;29%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;34;25;A p.m. shower or two;31;26;SSE;15;69%;81%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;20;12;NE;12;71%;2%;9

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;11;4;Breezy;12;8;E;24;68%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;A morning shower;8;3;Mostly cloudy;6;1;NW;14;56%;68%;1

Mumbai, India;Breezy this morning;32;26;A shower;32;25;NNW;11;69%;57%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;29;15;Breezy in the p.m.;27;15;E;18;55%;44%;8

New York, United States;A shower in the p.m.;16;8;Sunny and breezy;19;14;WSW;25;45%;1%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;27;15;Mostly cloudy;27;16;W;13;49%;6%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;11;1;Partly sunny, mild;10;0;SSE;13;73%;7%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;19;16;A little p.m. rain;20;14;W;10;53%;100%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunny, but chilly;6;0;Chilly with rain;4;3;NE;5;91%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A couple of showers;10;3;Breezy and warmer;17;8;W;23;66%;41%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;31;25;A passing shower;30;25;SE;28;74%;83%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NNE;8;80%;84%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;31;24;Showers around;31;23;E;9;78%;90%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;18;15;Clouds and sun, warm;23;17;S;11;64%;10%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and nice;24;15;Downpours;18;14;W;31;78%;94%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;30;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SE;8;70%;64%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;32;23;A t-storm around;33;25;SE;16;73%;64%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;A shower and t-storm;32;22;E;9;70%;71%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;15;5;Periods of sun;15;11;SW;9;73%;36%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun and clouds;17;8;Cooler with sunshine;12;-3;NNW;16;55%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;20;11;Afternoon showers;19;11;SSW;13;68%;88%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;15;Mostly sunny;28;15;SSW;7;53%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;31;25;A morning shower;31;25;E;14;65%;66%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Morning rain, windy;11;5;Decreasing clouds;7;0;NNE;25;60%;17%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;10;4;A couple of showers;9;6;SSE;6;74%;88%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain this afternoon;23;20;Periods of rain;22;17;SE;16;83%;90%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;21;Sunny and very warm;37;22;SE;9;14%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;22;6;Nice with some sun;23;6;NNW;9;60%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A morning shower;7;2;Inc. clouds;4;-1;NW;12;60%;17%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;17;9;Mostly cloudy, cool;18;14;SSE;14;63%;77%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;23;17;A shower and t-storm;25;17;E;9;79%;72%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;30;25;A passing shower;30;26;ESE;9;77%;81%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;Couple of t-storms;23;17;NE;8;99%;82%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;25;13;Sunshine and nice;23;12;NNE;14;20%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;29;11;Sunny and nice;29;12;SSW;11;35%;3%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm or two;31;24;A shower and t-storm;31;24;N;12;80%;72%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer with some sun;23;16;Partly sunny, warmer;28;14;ENE;9;67%;8%;4

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;13;6;Mostly sunny;16;10;NNE;6;73%;61%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer;15;9;A shower in the a.m.;13;3;NNE;9;70%;55%;4

Shanghai, China;Some sun returning;18;14;Cloudy;20;14;NNE;15;56%;29%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;30;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;ESE;10;70%;83%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;14;5;Partly sunny;14;2;SSW;11;67%;6%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;25;A passing shower;30;25;ESE;9;73%;82%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;8;0;Chilly with rain;7;6;SSW;11;89%;88%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;Afternoon showers;20;13;SSW;29;70%;98%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;25;22;Areas of low clouds;28;23;E;15;58%;44%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy this morning;7;2;Mostly cloudy;6;3;SSE;8;56%;69%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;22;10;Mostly sunny;24;13;E;8;30%;3%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;20;12;Breezy in the p.m.;17;10;NW;20;65%;42%;3

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;26;15;Sunny and delightful;26;13;WSW;10;15%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Some sun, pleasant;26;20;A shower in the a.m.;24;20;NW;12;54%;59%;5

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;27;10;Partly sunny;25;9;E;7;54%;4%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Clouding up, warmer;17;13;Cloudy and cool;16;12;W;13;74%;78%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain this morning;12;8;Breezy and warmer;19;13;WSW;22;70%;4%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;24;19;Showers around;23;18;E;11;66%;77%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;SE;11;68%;26%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;5;-11;Abundant sunshine;7;-10;N;10;50%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;12;7;Some brightening;15;9;NNE;6;69%;58%;2

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;14;4;Periods of sun;16;8;S;6;78%;32%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A morning shower;30;23;Mostly cloudy;31;23;WNW;6;69%;44%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable clouds;8;0;Periods of sunshine;8;4;SSE;9;73%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;11;8;Partly sunny;14;9;SSW;12;85%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;16;13;Increasingly windy;17;9;S;38;69%;57%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;32;25;A thunderstorm;31;24;SSE;10;74%;63%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A shower in the p.m.;21;8;Partly sunny;17;6;E;5;52%;33%;4

