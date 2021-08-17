Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 17, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;29;23;Partly sunny;29;24;SW;15;80%;42%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with hazy sun;41;33;Sunny and very warm;42;33;NNW;13;48%;6%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunny and very warm;36;24;W;22;36%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Windy and humid;27;25;Breezy in the p.m.;26;22;ENE;22;61%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon rain;17;15;A shower or two;21;16;WSW;19;77%;73%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;14;11;Mostly cloudy;17;11;SW;8;71%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;35;23;Plenty of sun;34;23;ESE;12;15%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, warm;29;13;Warm with sunshine;31;16;SSW;12;47%;8%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very hot;36;22;Sunshine, very hot;37;23;NNE;16;32%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;Brilliant sunshine;34;24;SSW;11;41%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy, p.m. rain;13;11;A little a.m. rain;14;9;SW;20;68%;77%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy this morning;42;26;Breezy in the a.m.;43;26;WNW;19;21%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A morning shower;33;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;SSE;7;70%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;26;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;WSW;15;78%;65%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;35;26;Partly sunny and hot;36;26;SSW;9;60%;55%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;26;21;Mostly sunny;26;21;SSW;16;63%;6%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;Cloudy;29;23;SSE;8;62%;34%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;28;16;Partly sunny;24;14;WNW;10;35%;4%;5

Berlin, Germany;Windy this morning;17;14;A shower or two;20;16;WSW;17;59%;67%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;19;11;A t-storm in spots;19;11;SE;11;70%;55%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;ENE;19;38%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy and cooler;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;WNW;16;56%;24%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Afternoon rain;15;15;A shower or two;19;16;WSW;12;76%;73%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine and hot;35;18;A p.m. t-storm;31;17;NNE;14;55%;84%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, cooler;21;14;Partly sunny;23;12;NW;11;48%;7%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;18;12;Sunny and nice;23;16;SSE;9;80%;58%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;20;Mostly cloudy;31;20;ENE;10;33%;23%;8

Busan, South Korea;Brief a.m. showers;27;22;Mostly cloudy;30;23;NNE;18;64%;44%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;26;Sunny and very warm;36;25;N;12;32%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;17;11;Downpours;16;10;SE;14;83%;89%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;19;A stray thunderstorm;27;20;SSE;7;69%;57%;10

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;33;27;Mostly cloudy;35;28;SW;13;65%;55%;6

Chicago, United States;More humid;27;22;A t-storm around;27;21;ESE;10;76%;55%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;30;26;Rainy times;28;26;WSW;15;81%;94%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and a t-storm;18;13;Variable cloudiness;18;14;W;22;73%;66%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;Mostly cloudy;30;26;W;13;79%;63%;11

Dallas, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;SSE;13;77%;86%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy and humid;28;20;A morning shower;30;20;SSE;19;67%;43%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;37;28;Hazy sun and warm;36;28;SE;7;62%;18%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;35;18;A shower and t-storm;36;17;N;9;27%;70%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;29;26;SE;16;86%;67%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;SSE;9;53%;14%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Winds subsiding;18;12;Mostly cloudy;18;11;W;18;78%;60%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;Sunny;34;20;NNE;10;13%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cooler with some sun;27;22;Sunshine, pleasant;26;21;NE;13;84%;25%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;35;27;A t-storm in spots;35;27;SSE;7;72%;83%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Sunny and beautiful;24;10;NNE;7;43%;1%;8

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Rain and wind;31;25;SE;30;78%;84%;11

Helsinki, Finland;P.M. rain, breezy;21;14;A couple of showers;16;14;SSW;34;85%;90%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;25;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;34;25;SE;7;72%;66%;11

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;32;27;A t-storm around;32;26;SSW;9;73%;55%;6

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;Mostly sunny;31;25;ENE;15;49%;32%;12

Hyderabad, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;23;A stray thunderstorm;27;23;WNW;12;70%;55%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;37;24;Sunny and hot;37;25;N;14;40%;3%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;30;21;Mostly sunny, humid;30;20;ENE;14;65%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;An afternoon shower;33;24;ENE;11;66%;72%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;37;30;Plenty of sunshine;36;31;N;14;57%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;20;10;Sunny and beautiful;21;9;NNW;14;30%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;18;Mostly sunny;33;18;NNE;9;22%;5%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;32;27;Breezy in the p.m.;31;27;WSW;23;61%;20%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;28;21;Humid with t-storms;27;21;SW;7;84%;94%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;38;29;Partly sunny, warm;39;28;SSW;19;33%;8%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Hot;34;15;Thunderstorms;21;13;N;10;84%;85%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Tropical storm;28;25;Rain and wind;32;26;ENE;31;69%;62%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;29;22;Low clouds;28;22;W;11;70%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;30;28;A thunderstorm;30;28;S;12;83%;81%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;30;24;Afternoon showers;29;24;NNW;7;84%;100%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;17;-2;Sunshine and mild;16;-1;ENE;13;25%;27%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;29;25;Rather cloudy;29;24;SW;13;75%;63%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;16;Partly sunny;18;16;SSE;14;73%;8%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and beautiful;31;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;NNW;14;46%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;19;14;Mostly cloudy;20;14;W;16;71%;24%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds and fog;30;20;Low clouds and fog;25;19;SSE;9;67%;33%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;24;21;Mostly sunny, nice;25;21;W;9;75%;25%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Sunny and very warm;35;19;SW;8;30%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Mainly cloudy;31;27;An afternoon shower;31;29;W;20;67%;76%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;31;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;NE;8;68%;38%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;9;71%;86%;13

Melbourne, Australia;A stray shower;15;9;Mostly cloudy;15;9;NNE;9;68%;34%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;NNW;10;53%;78%;14

Miami, United States;A few showers;31;28;A p.m. t-storm;32;28;E;17;64%;63%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Thunderstorms;28;11;Cooler;20;10;SW;17;60%;17%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;A couple of showers;29;24;Nice with some sun;30;24;SW;22;63%;27%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and clouds;17;11;Clouds and sun;21;15;S;12;81%;60%;4

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;25;21;A morning t-storm;28;21;S;6;72%;73%;6

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;31;19;A t-storm around;30;17;SW;12;57%;74%;5

Mumbai, India;A t-storm around;29;27;Downpours;29;27;WSW;7;86%;91%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;23;13;Rather cloudy;23;13;SE;10;62%;44%;7

New York, United States;Heavy showers;26;23;A downpour, humid;27;22;SE;11;79%;88%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;23;Sunny and very warm;36;23;W;13;40%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;High clouds and warm;26;13;Becoming cloudy;24;14;W;6;62%;27%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A heavy thunderstorm;25;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;23;ENE;10;80%;83%;7

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;19;11;More clouds than sun;19;11;NW;9;57%;30%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Afternoon rain;22;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;SSW;10;82%;64%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine, pleasant;28;25;A morning shower;27;25;E;23;83%;98%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;NW;10;80%;82%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;31;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;E;9;74%;60%;12

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;21;16;Mostly cloudy;21;16;WNW;12;67%;42%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;26;13;A morning shower;20;12;NNW;11;74%;69%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with clearing;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSW;8;68%;74%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm around;30;24;SSE;24;76%;78%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Wind and rain;33;22;A t-storm around;35;23;SE;10;51%;48%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;18;13;A shower or two;21;15;WSW;15;52%;66%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm around;28;18;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;ENE;8;61%;24%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;10;A shower or two;20;9;SW;13;57%;67%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;SW;9;72%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;26;21;A little a.m. rain;26;21;SSE;17;77%;72%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;13;11;Rain and drizzle;13;11;SE;6;85%;79%;1

Riga, Latvia;Heavy morning rain;20;13;A little rain, windy;18;14;SSW;31;76%;87%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and humid;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;NE;10;75%;0%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;43;30;Sunny and very warm;43;28;NE;11;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;WSW;12;55%;44%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;Cloudy;23;16;S;15;68%;29%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;21;14;Lots of sun, nice;22;15;WSW;15;59%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;27;17;A couple of t-storms;27;18;E;9;76%;71%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;31;26;A t-storm around;30;26;ESE;22;76%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;23;17;A t-storm or two;24;18;SSW;9;99%;78%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny;29;18;NE;12;19%;9%;14

Santiago, Chile;A shower in the p.m.;17;6;Cloudy, p.m. rain;14;5;SW;7;84%;98%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;13;75%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;NNW;10;46%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Some sun, pleasant;21;14;Mostly sunny;26;14;NNE;9;53%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;31;21;Mostly sunny;32;21;ENE;8;45%;43%;9

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;29;24;Partly sunny;31;24;SE;15;65%;32%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Showers, some heavy;30;25;A couple of showers;29;25;W;12;72%;92%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Hot;35;16;Partly sunny;30;14;NW;13;57%;57%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;31;26;A passing shower;31;26;ENE;23;70%;81%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Cool with rain;16;9;Occasional rain;16;10;W;16;84%;75%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, cooler;18;9;Partly sunny;18;8;NNW;15;55%;2%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;35;27;A t-storm around;31;25;SE;7;71%;55%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;22;13;Showers;17;14;SSW;26;82%;90%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;SE;13;23%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;Sunny and very warm;33;20;NE;18;32%;8%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;35;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;SE;10;19%;3%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;WNW;14;50%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Hot with sunshine;37;22;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;35;22;NE;9;48%;53%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;25;25;Breezy and warmer;31;26;SSW;27;67%;20%;9

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;25;21;Humid with a shower;25;22;NE;10;87%;63%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;34;26;Plenty of sunshine;33;26;ENE;9;56%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warm;36;24;Breezy in the p.m.;34;22;W;22;40%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;27;13;Not as warm;20;7;NW;15;81%;84%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;24;14;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;ESE;8;59%;30%;6

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;20;15;Partial sunshine;20;15;W;14;57%;22%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;24;Very hot;36;24;WNW;8;54%;47%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Not as warm;20;12;Mostly cloudy;18;12;SSW;18;66%;42%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy and cooler;19;12;Breezy in the a.m.;20;14;SW;21;62%;37%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers;13;9;Increasingly windy;11;7;S;28;81%;59%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;28;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;SW;9;82%;86%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and warm;33;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;NE;7;27%;3%;9

