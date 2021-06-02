Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 2, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;31;26;A t-storm around;31;25;SW;13;78%;65%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;43;29;Sunny and hot;42;30;NNW;9;46%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy and cooler;29;17;Plenty of sun;31;18;W;15;29%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;Breezy in the p.m.;24;20;ESE;19;74%;3%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, warm;26;16;A shower and t-storm;24;14;W;15;70%;64%;6

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;15;9;A shower in the a.m.;15;8;S;12;61%;67%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;40;27;Sunlit and very hot;44;26;NNW;10;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;27;14;A shower in the a.m.;25;13;NNE;19;58%;59%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;28;19;Humid;29;20;ENE;10;71%;36%;3

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;25;16;Sunny and nice;25;16;W;11;51%;4%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;14;11;An afternoon shower;16;9;WNW;8;77%;59%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Very warm;42;25;Hazy sunshine;41;24;NW;21;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;Rain and a t-storm;31;24;S;6;82%;74%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;SW;10;76%;85%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny and hot;37;29;Partly sunny and hot;38;29;S;11;50%;35%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;23;18;Periods of sun, nice;23;18;ENE;19;79%;33%;10

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;27;14;Sunny and beautiful;29;17;W;17;16%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;22;11;Partly sunny;22;11;N;11;40%;1%;9

Berlin, Germany;A thunderstorm;24;14;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;ESE;14;43%;5%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;12;A shower and t-storm;20;11;SE;8;71%;84%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;ESE;14;51%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;23;10;Clouds and sun;24;12;SE;12;48%;11%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;28;17;A shower and t-storm;24;16;N;10;78%;67%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, cool;18;9;Mostly cloudy, cool;18;11;WSW;9;71%;44%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Variable clouds;21;11;Partly sunny;22;10;SE;8;41%;4%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;18;7;Partial sunshine;18;11;N;12;64%;5%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;30;19;Partly sunny;30;18;NE;9;36%;33%;7

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;27;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;21;20;W;9;81%;82%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;33;20;Sun and some clouds;33;20;N;18;25%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;13;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;SSE;10;57%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;An afternoon shower;27;19;SSE;6;67%;71%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;37;27;Partly sunny;34;27;S;11;62%;51%;12

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun;21;13;Partly sunny, warmer;26;19;SW;9;53%;16%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;32;27;Showers;30;26;SW;15;79%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;20;12;Partly sunny;20;13;E;18;53%;12%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;27;22;Breezy in the p.m.;27;23;N;22;73%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;27;19;A t-storm around;28;20;SE;10;65%;76%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;29;21;A morning shower;31;21;SSE;15;69%;41%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;36;26;A t-storm in spots;36;26;W;10;50%;44%;12

Denver, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;24;11;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;SW;9;36%;16%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Afternoon showers;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;SW;11;77%;84%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;34;22;Nice with some sun;32;23;SSE;8;66%;8%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;16;11;Showers around;18;9;S;34;60%;64%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;35;22;Sunshine, very hot;37;23;NNE;12;17%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;Partly sunny;23;19;SE;9;73%;28%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, hot;38;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;39;26;E;10;55%;73%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;Nice with sunshine;24;9;SE;8;40%;6%;5

Havana, Cuba;A heavy thunderstorm;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;SSE;9;73%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;22;10;Variable cloudiness;18;11;E;14;58%;12%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;Afternoon showers;34;27;SSW;11;70%;82%;10

Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;28;A morning shower;33;28;SW;12;70%;47%;9

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;NE;24;59%;44%;6

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;22;N;7;83%;78%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun and some clouds;34;25;A strong t-storm;35;24;NE;20;47%;42%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Rather cloudy, cool;16;13;A shower in spots;20;14;N;10;63%;55%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;ESE;13;75%;68%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;38;29;Brilliant sunshine;35;30;NNW;15;54%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and cool;14;4;Partly sunny;15;3;ESE;13;56%;42%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot, becoming breezy;35;18;Hot, becoming breezy;34;18;N;20;11%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;35;30;Breezy in the p.m.;35;30;SW;22;55%;5%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;29;18;Sunshine and nice;29;18;SW;10;62%;8%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;43;31;Mostly sunny;41;30;SSW;14;20%;2%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Windy this morning;18;13;Variable cloudiness;19;12;NNE;19;52%;27%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Thunderstorms;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;NE;24;65%;76%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;33;23;Partly sunny;34;23;SW;9;55%;36%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;28;S;12;74%;63%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Spotty p.m. showers;34;26;Humid with a t-storm;33;26;ESE;8;80%;78%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-2;Mild with sunshine;15;1;E;9;25%;16%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;SW;9;72%;71%;11

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;19;16;Mostly sunny;18;16;S;10;76%;6%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;20;13;A refreshing breeze;21;13;NNW;24;52%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;27;15;Sun and clouds;24;14;WNW;13;60%;42%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;27;17;Mostly sunny;28;17;S;10;52%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;29;22;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;S;10;75%;11%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny;30;16;SW;9;45%;44%;11

Male, Maldives;Increasing clouds;31;28;Partly sunny, nice;32;29;W;25;65%;44%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;32;25;An afternoon shower;31;25;ENE;7;75%;69%;8

Manila, Philippines;Brief p.m. showers;29;26;A shower and t-storm;32;29;WSW;17;76%;83%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;18;11;Partly sunny;16;11;W;7;74%;67%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;20;12;A couple of t-storms;21;13;SSW;11;74%;84%;14

Miami, United States;A morning shower;29;26;A shower or two;29;26;SE;19;75%;83%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;20;11;Variable cloudiness;20;9;NE;13;55%;26%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;S;19;68%;68%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;15;6;Partly sunny;15;10;N;11;77%;4%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;26;17;Rain, not as warm;20;17;SW;7;77%;92%;2

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;19;10;Mostly cloudy;20;12;NNE;18;37%;4%;7

Mumbai, India;A t-storm around;32;28;A couple of t-storms;32;28;SSW;8;79%;86%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Partly sunny;25;13;ENE;10;62%;28%;10

New York, United States;Variable cloudiness;24;16;Thunderstorms;23;18;SSW;17;82%;86%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;28;16;Abundant sunshine;30;17;W;13;39%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;29;14;Showers around;24;13;NE;13;53%;73%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;27;19;Cloudy;28;21;ENE;9;50%;76%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;21;11;Spotty showers;21;11;ENE;10;39%;63%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;27;15;Showers, not as warm;21;14;SSW;11;81%;99%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;Some sun, pleasant;29;25;ESE;12;69%;7%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;25;A shower and t-storm;31;25;NNW;11;81%;84%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A heavy thunderstorm;31;23;Showers around;29;23;E;9;87%;89%;5

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;26;16;Some sun, a t-storm;27;16;ESE;8;66%;73%;8

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;20;10;Mostly sunny;20;10;E;9;68%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;29;SSW;12;60%;56%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;A shower in spots;31;24;SSE;16;75%;65%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;SSW;11;54%;71%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A thunderstorm;23;10;Clouds and sunshine;24;11;ESE;11;48%;8%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warmer with some sun;29;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;11;W;13;89%;65%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon t-storms;21;10;A shower and t-storm;21;10;SW;12;62%;72%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;NNW;9;70%;52%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;27;22;A little a.m. rain;27;22;SSE;14;75%;83%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;11;6;Rain and drizzle;11;9;ESE;21;70%;84%;1

Riga, Latvia;Variable cloudiness;20;13;Variable cloudiness;20;13;ENE;9;58%;10%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;20;Plenty of sunshine;28;21;WSW;9;72%;10%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;44;30;Partly sunny and hot;46;30;ENE;14;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partial sunshine;26;14;Partial sunshine;28;14;NW;12;39%;4%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;20;10;Nice with some sun;23;13;ENE;12;45%;7%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;16;12;Low clouds, then sun;18;13;WSW;21;66%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;28;18;A shower and t-storm;25;20;ENE;12;78%;81%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;29;24;Breezy with a shower;30;24;E;23;73%;76%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A shower and t-storm;24;18;WSW;8;98%;83%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds rolling in;28;17;A t-storm around;28;17;E;16;17%;41%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;Sun and clouds, nice;21;6;SSW;6;56%;1%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;N;13;74%;74%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;21;11;Breezy;20;8;NNW;24;59%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;28;14;Not as warm;21;11;ENE;10;64%;9%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer;30;17;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;14;W;8;83%;95%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;23;20;Rain and drizzle;30;20;N;15;64%;92%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A thunderstorm;32;27;A shower;32;27;SSE;14;73%;82%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the p.m.;17;7;Breezy in the a.m.;19;8;WNW;18;53%;13%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;30;25;Some sun, a shower;30;26;E;20;66%;76%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;21;7;Periods of sun;20;7;SE;11;46%;13%;6

Sydney, Australia;Sun and clouds;21;12;Occasional rain;17;13;WNW;13;80%;88%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Hot and humid;35;27;Some sun, very hot;37;27;W;11;59%;43%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;19;10;Variable clouds;18;11;E;14;55%;15%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Some sun, very hot;38;24;Sunshine, very hot;38;24;NE;13;17%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;29;15;Sunshine and windy;26;15;NNW;31;41%;56%;10

Tehran, Iran;Very hot;38;25;Sunshine, very hot;38;26;ENE;11;8%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;26;19;Plenty of sunshine;26;19;WNW;13;48%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;24;11;Partial sunshine;26;13;ENE;8;50%;2%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Some brightening;24;20;Cloudy;26;21;SSE;15;55%;66%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;20;13;A shower and t-storm;19;13;WSW;8;85%;65%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;29;21;Breezy in the p.m.;26;20;E;23;62%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;30;21;Clouds and sun, nice;30;20;SE;21;44%;13%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;11;3;Mostly sunny, warmer;18;3;NE;14;53%;3%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;26;14;Not as warm;21;11;SSE;8;60%;51%;4

Vienna, Austria;Nice with sunshine;23;11;Partly sunny;24;12;SE;11;47%;10%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, very hot;37;26;Very hot;40;26;NW;8;47%;35%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;21;11;Variable clouds;21;9;NE;11;57%;13%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;20;11;Mostly cloudy;22;12;N;10;44%;5%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;9;Mostly sunny;15;12;N;20;81%;12%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower, very hot;37;27;A stray thunderstorm;37;27;W;11;55%;53%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;33;15;Sunny;28;13;NE;6;23%;4%;11

