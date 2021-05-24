Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 24, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSW;14;79%;68%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun, very hot;47;30;Sunshine, very hot;44;31;E;14;24%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;33;20;Sunny and very warm;35;21;WNW;19;24%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;20;15;Windy in the p.m.;20;17;E;23;65%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain tapering off;14;7;A shower and t-storm;13;9;WSW;24;82%;82%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;17;8;Mostly sunny;19;9;E;9;48%;3%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy, hot;37;24;Sunny and hot;37;24;S;11;17%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouding up, hot;33;16;Hot with sunshine;35;18;E;9;26%;2%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, nice;21;10;Clouds and sun;23;16;SE;7;59%;1%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;30;19;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;NW;9;34%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;16;12;Clouds and sun;17;10;SSE;19;64%;11%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;39;23;Breezy in the a.m.;36;22;WSW;21;22%;1%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;23;High clouds;34;24;SSW;9;65%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;SW;17;72%;58%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;A t-storm or two;32;26;SW;9;76%;86%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;20;15;Partly sunny;18;13;ESE;16;70%;39%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny intervals;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;NE;15;18%;3%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;23;19;Some sun;28;13;NW;11;50%;44%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, milder;21;11;A shower and t-storm;15;9;WSW;20;72%;82%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy, a t-storm;20;12;Cloudy with a shower;20;12;SE;11;73%;88%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A morning shower;27;16;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;SE;10;65%;24%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain this afternoon;16;11;A shower and t-storm;15;6;WNW;22;72%;60%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Rain tapering off;14;8;A shower and t-storm;13;8;SW;20;76%;83%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;25;14;Plenty of sunshine;25;13;ESE;11;58%;42%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, cool;19;10;Cool with some sun;17;7;NW;15;73%;25%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;16;9;Plenty of sunshine;17;4;S;10;68%;2%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;29;17;Some sun, pleasant;28;18;S;11;39%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Not as warm;22;15;Hazy sunshine;26;15;NW;22;45%;25%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;34;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;NE;17;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;19;14;A shower or two;18;11;NNW;12;72%;83%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the a.m.;27;19;A passing shower;28;19;SSE;7;63%;62%;10

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;35;29;Mainly cloudy;38;28;SW;15;45%;30%;6

Chicago, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;Warm with some sun;27;18;SW;25;57%;72%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours, breezy;30;26;A couple of t-storms;30;25;SW;28;82%;93%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;16;11;Periods of rain;13;8;SW;12;81%;89%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;25;21;Mostly sunny, nice;26;22;NNW;19;78%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Couple of t-storms;23;21;Thunderstorms;28;23;SSE;26;79%;80%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;31;21;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;21;SSE;23;61%;7%;8

Delhi, India;Breezy in the p.m.;36;26;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;WNW;17;26%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;24;8;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;SE;11;30%;16%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;37;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;36;27;ESE;9;74%;89%;10

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;33;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;SSE;7;63%;33%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;14;6;Clouds and sun;15;4;NW;22;65%;30%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;NNE;11;21%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and nice;24;17;Partly sunny;23;19;ENE;22;62%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;29;26;SSE;8;80%;72%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;22;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;ENE;7;46%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;E;20;52%;5%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;16;6;Mostly cloudy, cool;12;8;E;15;68%;44%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;30;26;A couple of t-storms;30;26;SW;11;88%;85%;4

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;Showers around;34;27;SE;11;69%;88%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;ENE;10;57%;33%;13

Hyderabad, India;Inc. clouds;31;26;Periods of sun;35;27;NW;13;26%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;34;20;Breezy in the p.m.;36;21;N;19;19%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;25;14;Sunny and nice;25;13;ENE;16;57%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm around;33;25;E;13;70%;55%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;29;Sunny;35;28;N;14;47%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;Partly sunny;20;7;W;8;40%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sunshine;29;13;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;NNE;13;11%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;35;29;Windy and very warm;36;30;WSW;31;52%;1%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;18;A t-storm or two;29;20;SSE;9;70%;88%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;38;27;Plenty of sunshine;39;28;N;12;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of rain;19;10;Partial sunshine;22;15;SSE;12;54%;63%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Winds subsiding;32;26;Increasingly windy;32;26;N;24;60%;47%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;33;23;Partly sunny;34;23;SE;8;62%;38%;9

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;Rain and a t-storm;30;27;NE;16;85%;95%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;NW;7;75%;57%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;13;1;An afternoon shower;13;1;NNW;11;53%;71%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;10;73%;64%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;17;Partly sunny;19;17;S;10;80%;29%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;21;13;Mostly sunny;25;13;NNW;13;44%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;13;7;Partly sunny, breezy;15;7;WSW;23;66%;31%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;29;18;Mostly sunny;29;17;SSE;11;39%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;33;23;Clouds and sun;31;22;SSE;11;71%;0%;4

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;22;10;Mostly sunny;26;13;SE;8;39%;6%;11

Male, Maldives;Showers, mainly late;31;28;Showers, some heavy;32;28;WSW;31;80%;96%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;25;Showers around;30;25;SE;7;80%;85%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;36;28;Mostly cloudy, hot;37;28;SE;10;48%;44%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;22;13;Windy, p.m. rain;20;11;NW;31;68%;89%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;13;A t-storm around;26;14;N;12;38%;55%;14

Miami, United States;Sunny and delightful;28;25;Mostly sunny;29;25;E;19;52%;6%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;18;7;Periods of sun;18;13;SE;14;69%;76%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;31;25;Showers around;31;25;SSW;24;68%;84%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;14;12;Plenty of sunshine;15;5;W;18;70%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;Sunlit and pleasant;21;14;Showers around;27;21;SW;14;46%;70%;4

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;20;11;Turning cloudy;21;11;NW;10;41%;8%;6

Mumbai, India;A stray a.m. shower;33;29;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;29;W;15;74%;45%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A little p.m. rain;23;14;A t-shower in spots;24;14;NE;10;65%;64%;10

New York, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;19;14;Partly sunny;23;18;S;14;48%;28%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;33;22;Sunshine, very hot;36;19;W;14;26%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;25;12;Very warm;29;13;NW;15;52%;22%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with showers;19;16;Periods of sun, nice;24;16;W;16;59%;0%;11

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;11;7;Spotty showers;14;6;NE;14;69%;89%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine and nice;22;11;Showers around;27;19;SSW;23;58%;75%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;29;26;A shower or two;29;25;NNE;10;82%;82%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;NW;11;86%;81%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;A downpour;28;24;E;10;92%;78%;6

Paris, France;Thundershowers;15;9;Spotty showers;16;10;W;17;53%;87%;6

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;15;8;Clouds and sun;17;9;ENE;9;64%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. showers;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;SSW;7;82%;75%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;31;23;Increasingly windy;32;24;SE;25;67%;26%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;33;23;A t-storm around;33;23;ESE;11;51%;48%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer, p.m. rain;19;9;A shower and t-storm;14;7;SW;24;64%;67%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;25;10;Heavy a.m. showers;19;8;SSE;16;58%;65%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;21;11;Occasional rain;21;11;WSW;13;58%;81%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Breezy in the p.m.;22;12;Mostly sunny;24;15;WSW;10;64%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;27;22;Turning sunny;28;22;SE;11;72%;66%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in places;10;5;Breezy in the p.m.;11;6;SE;29;56%;16%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;16;9;Periods of rain;19;11;ESE;16;60%;88%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;24;18;Clouds and sun, nice;24;17;ENE;9;59%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;30;Mostly sunny and hot;44;28;NNE;10;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A t-storm around;28;14;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;SE;13;60%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cool with clearing;13;8;Partly sunny;15;8;ENE;9;62%;28%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;17;12;Partly sunny;18;10;WSW;23;61%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;20;A shower and t-storm;26;20;ENE;15;76%;84%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;30;25;An afternoon shower;30;25;E;23;74%;64%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;25;19;A shower and t-storm;26;19;E;9;84%;91%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;29;16;Mostly sunny;29;16;SE;12;19%;7%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;17;3;Plenty of sun;19;4;S;5;45%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;14;73%;58%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;19;7;Partly sunny, warmer;24;11;NW;11;52%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;A little rain;16;10;Spotty showers;16;8;SW;10;71%;67%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;24;11;Cooler, a.m. showers;19;10;SW;16;64%;98%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warmer;28;20;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;19;ESE;16;50%;69%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty p.m. showers;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;SE;16;73%;57%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;27;14;Periods of sun, mild;27;13;SSE;15;60%;18%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;E;20;65%;59%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy, cool;15;5;Mostly cloudy;14;7;ENE;16;74%;75%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sun and some clouds;19;13;Mostly sunny;21;15;N;15;72%;12%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;32;25;An afternoon shower;32;27;E;14;64%;58%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;14;8;Mostly cloudy;15;10;E;15;64%;74%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;30;19;Warmer;34;21;ESE;12;24%;2%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;28;14;Windy;25;14;NNW;30;52%;77%;10

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun, warm;33;22;Becoming cloudy;30;19;NE;14;20%;43%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;Sunny and nice;28;21;NE;12;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;Partial sunshine;30;16;E;8;39%;2%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;25;18;Hazy sunshine;26;18;SW;16;60%;4%;11

Toronto, Canada;Not as warm;19;14;A shower and t-storm;27;20;SW;20;65%;68%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;33;20;Mostly sunny;24;19;N;13;71%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;27;17;Partly sunny;25;15;WNW;21;44%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold;11;5;A couple of showers;10;3;NW;16;67%;72%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;14;11;A shower in spots;16;10;SE;7;70%;78%;4

Vienna, Austria;P.M. rain, breezy;16;11;A thunderstorm;13;6;W;21;71%;51%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;37;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;ENE;8;66%;80%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds;16;9;A shower and t-storm;16;9;SE;19;73%;88%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;20;12;A shower and t-storm;18;8;WSW;20;75%;71%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;13;10;A little a.m. rain;12;7;SE;32;73%;58%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;30;26;A couple of t-storms;32;25;SSE;13;78%;77%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;29;13;Mostly cloudy;25;13;NNE;8;45%;72%;9

