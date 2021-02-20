Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 20, 2021 _____ City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index Abidjan, Ivory Coast;More sun than clouds;32;26;A morning shower;31;25;SW;13;77%;68%;11 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;26;21;Breezy in the p.m.;28;21;N;18;59%;27%;5 Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, but cool;10;-2;Partly sunny, cool;10;-1;NE;7;36%;0%;4 Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and warmer;24;14;Breezy in the a.m.;27;10;W;21;32%;55%;4 Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun, some clouds;16;9;Sunshine and mild;15;7;SSE;19;68%;1%;2 Anchorage, United States;A few p.m. flurries;-11;-17;Very cold;-8;-15;NNE;3;68%;14%;1 Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;-1;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;0;E;10;61%;35%;4 Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, frigid;-15;-18;Frigid;-16;-23;SSE;19;63%;44%;2 Asuncion, Paraguay;Partial sunshine;33;21;Mostly sunny;35;23;ESE;10;45%;4%;11 Athens, Greece;Some sun, a shower;15;6;Showers around;13;4;N;14;67%;60%;4 Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine and nice;22;14;Rather cloudy;25;17;NNE;14;66%;0%;9 Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sunshine;18;7;Mostly sunny;18;5;NNW;17;39%;0%;4 Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;33;23;Sun and clouds;33;23;ESE;12;60%;21%;11 Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;18;A t-storm in spots;26;18;E;14;74%;67%;6 Bangkok, Thailand;Brilliant sunshine;32;21;More sun than clouds;33;22;S;9;46%;0%;9 Barcelona, Spain;Clearing;14;11;Very windy;15;13;NE;42;82%;64%;3 Beijing, China;Some sun and mild;16;3;Partial sunshine;20;1;ENE;14;23%;2%;2 Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;8;1;Partly sunny;12;-1;SE;14;69%;0%;3 Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;11;3;Mostly sunny, mild;13;0;SE;11;79%;0%;2 Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;20;10;Showers around;18;11;SE;7;73%;82%;6 Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;19;E;10;81%;69%;7 Bratislava, Slovakia;Freezing fog;8;2;Low clouds and fog;9;3;ESE;21;80%;7%;1 Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, mild;15;7;Mild with sunshine;15;10;SSE;12;65%;0%;2 Bucharest, Romania;Snow and rain;3;-1;Milder;9;-1;WSW;8;77%;7%;2 Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;7;-2;Partly sunny;9;-1;E;9;82%;43%;3 Buenos Aires, Argentina;Hazy sun;26;19;Mostly sunny;31;22;NNW;14;47%;4%;9 Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;28;19;Inc. clouds;27;20;S;8;49%;55%;9 Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;18;11;Sunny and warm;19;13;SW;20;57%;0%;4 Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;20;9;ENE;10;45%;3%;5 Cape Town, South Africa;A passing shower;22;15;A shower in the a.m.;21;16;SE;20;61%;56%;4 Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;26;17;A little rain;26;16;NNE;5;61%;60%;7 Chennai, India;A shower;28;23;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;NE;13;78%;68%;2 Chicago, United States;Sunshine, very cold;-4;-7;A little p.m. snow;2;-2;SSW;20;83%;96%;1 Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;31;23;ENE;11;74%;89%;11 Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;4;0;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;SSE;10;84%;1%;2 Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny;23;18;Sunny and breezy;23;18;NNE;25;71%;0%;9 Dallas, United States;Sunshine and cold;7;2;Partly sunny;12;-2;NW;17;74%;16%;2 Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;33;25;A t-storm around;32;25;ENE;17;71%;64%;4 Delhi, India;Hazy sun;25;13;Hazy sun;28;14;WNW;11;53%;0%;5 Denver, United States;Partly sunny;8;-8;Mostly sunny, colder;3;-5;SW;10;41%;11%;4 Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mainly cloudy;29;17;Hazy sunshine;32;16;NW;10;38%;0%;6 Dili, East Timor;Showers around;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;SSW;10;79%;73%;5 Dublin, Ireland;Rain;12;6;Mostly cloudy;11;4;SW;18;70%;5%;2 Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;11;A little p.m. rain;16;10;NW;10;41%;81%;3 Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;17;14;Rain;15;11;W;25;75%;91%;1 Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny, warm;27;19;SE;13;58%;33%;7 Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;26;17;A t-storm around;27;17;S;9;73%;70%;12 Havana, Cuba;Cooler but pleasant;23;21;A shower in places;26;21;E;22;71%;44%;6 Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;-1;-2;A bit of snow;2;-7;E;14;89%;88%;0 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny;32;21;SE;8;57%;1%;10 Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;23;16;Mostly sunny;25;17;E;11;63%;3%;7 Honolulu, United States;A shower;28;22;A shower;28;22;ENE;17;65%;66%;6 Hyderabad, India;Lots of sun, cool;28;17;Increasing clouds;28;17;SSE;10;54%;30%;6 Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;25;12;Partly sunny;27;15;NNW;9;37%;6%;5 Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;Mostly sunny;9;-2;NE;13;75%;0%;4 Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;NNW;9;79%;73%;6 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;Nice with sunshine;28;21;N;16;43%;0%;7 Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;30;18;Partly sunny;31;18;NNE;8;24%;25%;12 Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;5;Turning cloudy, warm;18;7;S;8;36%;76%;4 Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;33;16;Sunny and very warm;33;17;WNW;10;20%;0%;6 Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;22;7;Hazy sun;23;8;W;8;45%;1%;6 Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;28;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;N;20;15%;0%;9 Kiev, Ukraine;Not as cold;-1;-1;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;WSW;11;90%;29%;1 Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;29;23;Mostly cloudy;29;24;NNE;9;59%;56%;6 Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;30;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;SW;9;69%;65%;8 Kolkata, India;Cloudy;27;18;Hazy sun;31;17;WSW;8;37%;0%;7 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny and hot;36;24;E;6;51%;14%;11 La Paz, Bolivia;A couple of showers;12;4;Mostly cloudy;14;3;E;17;63%;24%;8 Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;34;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;SSW;10;70%;5%;11 Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;23;20;Cloudy;24;20;SSE;11;70%;21%;7 Lisbon, Portugal;Rain, becoming heavy;15;9;Spotty showers;14;8;WNW;16;72%;60%;3 London, United Kingdom;Breezy, not as cool;14;10;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;8;S;13;74%;41%;2 Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;19;9;Sunny and nice;22;11;NNE;8;26%;1%;4 Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSW;11;69%;55%;11 Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;8;Showers around;12;5;W;7;60%;89%;2 Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;32;28;Partly sunny;32;28;ENE;15;63%;44%;11 Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;ENE;8;82%;71%;3 Manila, Philippines;Becoming cloudy;29;21;An afternoon shower;30;24;N;10;62%;80%;4 Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;18;Partly sunny, cooler;22;14;S;17;73%;24%;8 Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with sunshine;24;8;Sunshine, pleasant;25;9;NNE;9;26%;3%;8 Miami, United States;Breezy, not as warm;23;20;Winds subsiding;23;21;E;28;58%;67%;4 Minsk, Belarus;A snow shower;0;-1;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;W;14;93%;25%;2 Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with clearing;31;24;High clouds, breezy;31;25;ENE;23;61%;2%;5 Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;N;15;60%;0%;9 Montreal, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;-3;-12;Plenty of sunshine;-3;-8;SSW;4;61%;4%;3 Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cold;-10;-13;A bit of p.m. snow;-8;-18;ESE;8;67%;89%;0 Mumbai, India;Breezy this morning;33;24;Mostly cloudy;34;25;N;10;40%;2%;7 Nairobi, Kenya;Periods of sun;28;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;16;NW;10;61%;63%;13 New York, United States;A few p.m. flurries;1;-5;Plenty of sun;2;-2;SW;13;42%;21%;4 Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning out cloudy;14;4;Mostly cloudy;15;3;NE;13;48%;4%;2 Novosibirsk, Russia;Much colder;-19;-25;Mostly cloudy, cold;-14;-23;SW;18;85%;44%;1 Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;15;11;Sunshine and mild;19;10;SSW;20;57%;1%;4 Oslo, Norway;Periods of rain;5;2;Spotty showers;5;2;S;10;92%;82%;0 Ottawa, Canada;Sun and some clouds;-4;-15;Partly sunny;-2;-8;SSW;12;65%;69%;3 Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers this morning;28;24;Afternoon t-storms;28;24;N;20;84%;99%;3 Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a shower;31;23;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;NNW;21;63%;28%;10 Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;30;24;Afternoon showers;29;24;ENE;13;77%;90%;7 Paris, France;Partly sunny, mild;17;7;Clouds and sun, mild;16;9;SE;12;67%;3%;2 Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;19;Breezy in the p.m.;32;21;ESE;18;41%;0%;10 Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and nice;32;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;SSW;10;46%;1%;9 Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;17;67%;71%;13 Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;32;19;Mostly sunny;32;20;ESE;9;46%;13%;8 Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, mild;11;2;Low clouds and fog;9;5;E;8;75%;43%;1 Pyongyang, North Korea;Mild with some sun;13;0;Clouds and sunshine;18;-1;W;11;55%;4%;4 Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;19;12;Downpours;19;11;ENE;14;74%;94%;8 Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;24;12;Downpours;15;9;SW;24;83%;94%;1 Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;30;25;Brief a.m. showers;29;25;ESE;14;68%;82%;11 Reykjavik, Iceland;A couple of showers;5;0;Cloudy;2;0;NNW;9;84%;67%;0 Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;0;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;0;SSW;12;85%;30%;1 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;23;Afternoon showers;29;23;S;10;77%;87%;10 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Showers around;15;11;A shower in the p.m.;20;12;E;11;66%;61%;6 Rome, Italy;Sunshine;17;3;Mostly sunny;18;5;NE;8;71%;0%;3 Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cold with flurries;-7;-8;Morning snow, cloudy;-6;-13;E;12;87%;93%;0 San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sunshine;16;7;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;NNE;12;61%;1%;4 San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;ENE;20;60%;13%;10 San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;28;23;A shower in the a.m.;27;23;ENE;16;73%;82%;8 San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;21;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;N;12;67%;28%;9 Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;23;11;Partly sunny;22;11;ENE;9;40%;37%;8 Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;Sunny and beautiful;27;14;SW;9;34%;1%;10 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;30;21;Partial sunshine;29;21;N;14;71%;38%;8 Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain, becoming heavy;13;8;Spotty showers;12;4;WNW;14;74%;60%;2 Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;9;6;A touch of rain;11;10;SSW;20;81%;89%;1 Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;15;1;Mild with sunshine;16;2;SSW;12;68%;5%;4 Shanghai, China;Sunny and warm;22;11;Sunny and very warm;24;10;SSW;15;42%;0%;5 Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;32;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;NNE;21;65%;56%;11 Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain this afternoon;6;0;Clouds breaking;9;-2;SE;9;73%;5%;3 St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;ENE;17;64%;2%;8 Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;3;0;Mostly cloudy;5;0;WSW;8;95%;40%;1 Sydney, Australia;Sun and some clouds;29;21;Humid, a.m. showers;26;21;WNW;14;79%;100%;8 Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;24;12;Mostly sunny;26;13;S;9;50%;3%;6 Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;0;-1;Bit of rain, snow;2;-1;SSW;12;95%;82%;0 Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;10;4;Partly sunny;11;2;NNW;9;61%;40%;4 Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and snow shower;4;-1;Rain and snow shower;5;-2;ENE;12;72%;52%;3 Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;12;6;Partly sunny;14;6;NE;12;27%;3%;4 Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;16;8;Mostly sunny;16;9;NE;9;47%;10%;5 Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;16;5;Partly sunny, nice;19;4;ESE;6;54%;1%;3 Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;17;7;Sunny, nice and warm;19;7;WNW;13;57%;0%;4 Toronto, Canada;A few flurries;-2;-9;Partly sunny;-1;-3;SSE;15;67%;67%;3 Tripoli, Libya;Inc. 