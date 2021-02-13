Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 13, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy and humid;32;27;A couple of t-storms;31;26;SW;17;85%;76%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;25;18;Mostly sunny;25;17;NW;10;63%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;18;6;Sunny and mild;19;6;NE;6;58%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;18;8;Partly sunny;15;6;ENE;16;58%;29%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunshine, very cold;-3;-7;Partly sunny;2;0;SSE;23;65%;65%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but cold;-6;-11;Sunshine and cold;-5;-10;NNE;15;72%;3%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warm;22;6;Mostly sunny, mild;18;4;ESE;9;49%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A flurry;-4;-7;Some brightening;-3;-10;SSW;15;87%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;32;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;22;NE;10;65%;48%;11

Athens, Greece;A touch of rain;11;7;Cooler with rain;8;3;NNE;17;85%;91%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;Clouding up;25;19;ENE;18;57%;75%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;23;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;NE;7;44%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm, a p.m. shower;35;23;A shower in the p.m.;34;23;ESE;10;63%;58%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;30;14;Mostly sunny, nice;30;16;E;6;40%;1%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;32;24;Sun and clouds, nice;32;25;SSW;13;64%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;10;Spotty showers;11;8;ESE;22;72%;70%;1

Beijing, China;Fog, freezing early;6;2;Snow and rain;3;-4;NNW;11;71%;74%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Very cold;-2;-8;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-6;NNW;11;38%;44%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, cold;-1;-10;Cold with sunshine;-4;-15;SW;7;92%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;21;11;A stray thunderstorm;21;11;SE;9;67%;76%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;A downpour;26;19;WNW;11;77%;76%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cold;-1;-7;Sunshine and cold;-1;-8;NW;19;62%;1%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine, but cold;0;-5;Partly sunny;3;1;S;10;35%;8%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, cold;-3;-7;Cloudy and cold;-1;-9;WSW;6;34%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Flurries, quite cold;-3;-8;Mostly sunny, cold;0;-9;NW;9;50%;5%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or two;27;21;A shower or two;26;21;S;10;79%;72%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;30;20;Inc. clouds;30;20;SSE;8;42%;60%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;18;8;Clouds, p.m. rain;15;8;N;7;82%;94%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Turning sunny, nice;23;11;Sunshine and nice;23;10;NNE;10;48%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;Not as warm;22;17;SW;19;62%;59%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A few showers;26;21;A shower;26;22;E;7;65%;67%;8

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;30;20;Sunshine, pleasant;31;21;E;9;60%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;A little snow;-8;-20;Frigid with flurries;-13;-17;NNW;19;56%;75%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;Mostly cloudy;32;22;NNE;11;66%;3%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-7;W;10;76%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;24;18;Mostly sunny;24;19;N;18;61%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and very cold;0;-5;Snow and sleet;-4;-14;N;24;61%;90%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;29;26;Breezy;32;26;NNE;24;74%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;25;12;Hazy sun;26;12;NNE;4;61%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Cold, a p.m. flurry;-12;-21;A little a.m. snow;-17;-25;N;10;100%;79%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;28;15;Hazy sunshine;31;16;SE;8;45%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm or two;31;23;SSW;10;77%;94%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Snow, then rain;5;4;Very windy, overcast;12;7;S;54;89%;71%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;20;7;Mostly sunny, warm;22;6;NNE;15;27%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Thickening clouds;18;13;Breezy in the p.m.;17;15;E;29;74%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;SSE;6;62%;13%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;27;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;W;12;73%;55%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, a shower;30;21;Spotty showers;30;21;SSE;14;64%;61%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds may break;-3;-8;Colder;-7;-16;N;18;81%;27%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;31;22;Clouds and sun;30;22;SE;8;64%;4%;7

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the p.m.;21;16;Mostly sunny;23;15;WSW;8;69%;2%;6

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;28;20;Rain and drizzle;28;21;SSE;9;68%;67%;6

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Sunny and nice;30;19;SSE;8;37%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;25;10;Hazy sun;25;9;N;10;39%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cold with some sun;3;-1;Cold with wet snow;1;-1;NE;24;95%;93%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;NNW;12;80%;79%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;30;24;Plenty of sunshine;31;23;N;13;55%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Some sun;27;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;ESE;12;63%;57%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;15;2;Sunny, nice and warm;21;1;NW;7;26%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;30;14;Mostly sunny, nice;29;16;W;13;49%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;20;8;A t-storm around;20;7;WSW;8;67%;44%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;35;21;Sunny and hot;37;22;NNW;13;20%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;-11;-11;Snow showers;-4;-11;W;16;86%;72%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, windy;29;25;A shower or two;30;25;E;29;59%;80%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;Variable clouds;34;24;WSW;10;62%;38%;7

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;29;17;Hazy sun;30;18;SSW;8;59%;2%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;34;25;An afternoon shower;33;24;S;6;71%;76%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;14;5;A shower in the p.m.;14;4;NNE;11;62%;89%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;34;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSW;12;76%;55%;10

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;25;20;Nice with some sun;25;20;SSE;11;70%;12%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;15;7;Cloudy;17;9;S;7;77%;25%;2

London, United Kingdom;Very cold;0;-1;Not as cold;4;3;S;17;69%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rather cloudy;20;12;Partly sunny;21;10;N;15;33%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;33;24;Clouds and sun, nice;32;25;SSW;11;62%;12%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sun and some clouds;15;2;Mostly sunny;14;6;ESE;5;69%;6%;3

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;31;27;Sunny and beautiful;31;27;NE;16;64%;29%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;SW;9;83%;85%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with showers;28;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;ESE;8;70%;70%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;22;14;Mostly sunny;20;14;SSE;17;62%;1%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny, but cool;19;4;Plenty of sunshine;22;5;SW;11;17%;0%;8

Miami, United States;Sunshine, a shower;27;24;A passing shower;28;25;SSE;18;70%;66%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Very windy;-10;-10;Snow showers;-3;-15;N;13;77%;72%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;25;ENE;24;58%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A stray thunderstorm;25;20;Downpours;26;20;SW;11;75%;90%;10

Montreal, Canada;Cold with a flurry;-12;-13;Not as cold;-7;-11;W;1;68%;38%;3

Moscow, Russia;Frigid with snow;-11;-15;A little a.m. snow;-11;-20;NW;15;53%;53%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;31;23;Sunny and nice;32;22;NNW;11;44%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;24;16;A stray thunderstorm;26;16;NNW;14;67%;55%;11

New York, United States;A little icy mix;-2;-3;A little icy mix;1;-1;NNE;9;82%;64%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;19;6;Mostly sunny;19;8;W;8;68%;7%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Frigid;-22;-23;Not as cold;-11;-11;S;14;82%;57%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, mild;18;8;Some sun, pleasant;19;11;E;8;59%;63%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunny, but colder;-10;-16;Sunny, but cold;-6;-14;NW;4;58%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;-13;-15;Not as cold;-7;-13;NW;11;69%;34%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;25;Sunshine, pleasant;29;25;NNE;8;76%;66%;13

Panama City, Panama;Periods of sun;32;23;A stray shower;32;23;NNW;16;62%;48%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;30;25;A t-storm around;29;24;ENE;16;76%;48%;6

Paris, France;Partly sunny, cold;0;-4;Cold;3;0;SSE;12;33%;18%;2

Perth, Australia;Warmer;36;23;Turning out cloudy;32;23;E;18;38%;27%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;32;23;Some sun, pleasant;30;22;SSW;9;60%;3%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;Afternoon showers;32;24;NNE;16;76%;91%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;19;ESE;9;51%;5%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A flurry, very cold;-4;-13;Sunshine, very cold;-6;-19;WSW;7;76%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;13;1;Cloudy and mild;12;-2;W;4;80%;75%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;20;12;Downpours;19;12;SSE;13;73%;95%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;20;8;Sunny and beautiful;22;9;E;8;69%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;ESE;13;72%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy;6;3;Periods of rain;7;3;NE;46;80%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;Not as cold;-1;-3;Snow showers;-2;-12;NNE;17;83%;71%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;27;23;Afternoon showers;31;23;N;9;76%;94%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Thickening clouds;25;12;Sunny and very warm;29;14;ESE;9;20%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Cooler;8;-2;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-2;N;17;38%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;-11;-12;Snow;-9;-20;NNW;13;66%;59%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the a.m.;16;9;Mostly cloudy;15;11;SW;16;66%;36%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;26;17;A shower in spots;28;15;ENE;14;60%;44%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;29;23;Breezy with some sun;29;23;E;22;67%;28%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Plenty of sunshine;21;15;Sunny and humid;22;14;W;9;91%;26%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Sun and some clouds;22;8;ESE;7;24%;1%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;SW;10;52%;9%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Humid with a shower;30;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;NNE;16;70%;18%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;18;7;Cloudy;19;8;ESE;11;64%;25%;2

Seattle, United States;Cold with snow;1;-1;Cold with a shower;2;1;SE;11;88%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and mild;15;0;Cloudy and mild;14;1;WSW;4;64%;63%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;16;9;Partly sunny, mild;16;8;WNW;15;82%;26%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;32;26;An afternoon shower;31;25;NNE;20;66%;66%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Very cold, p.m. snow;-5;-8;A little snow;-4;-15;WSW;15;70%;77%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;28;24;Mostly sunny;28;24;E;26;67%;55%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Turning cloudy, cold;-3;-7;Partly sunny;-2;-15;NNW;10;83%;21%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with rain;19;19;Warmer with a shower;24;20;SSE;22;62%;72%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Afternoon rain;22;16;A p.m. shower or two;23;15;NW;9;78%;63%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;-3;-5;Mostly cloudy, cold;-4;-11;NNE;15;70%;25%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and warm;19;6;Mostly sunny;20;6;E;8;40%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy, cooler;10;1;Clouds and sun, mild;12;3;N;12;48%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mild with sunshine;19;7;Sunshine and mild;18;7;NE;10;16%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;20;11;Plenty of sunshine;20;11;NW;9;67%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain;5;-3;Mostly cloudy, cold;3;-11;ENE;12;49%;25%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partial sunshine;14;6;Mild with some sun;18;12;SSW;16;62%;24%;4

Toronto, Canada;Snow;-7;-10;Not as cold;-3;-7;ESE;10;61%;33%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;20;13;Breezy and cooler;15;10;NNW;26;64%;60%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A little p.m. rain;17;9;Cooler;11;7;N;28;54%;15%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouding up, cold;-12;-27;Frigid with some sun;-16;-27;S;10;90%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Snow to flurries;1;-1;Snow and rain;3;1;ENE;7;66%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cold;-1;-6;Mostly sunny, cold;0;-6;NW;14;45%;1%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;30;18;Sunny and very warm;32;18;E;7;48%;2%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy, not as cold;-4;-5;Snow showers;0;-14;NNW;18;68%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Snow showers;0;-6;Snow showers;-1;-7;WNW;20;82%;84%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Thickening clouds;20;15;High clouds, breezy;20;15;N;28;67%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;34;16;Sunshine;33;18;SW;7;47%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;13;-1;Partly sunny, mild;12;0;NE;4;59%;12%;4

