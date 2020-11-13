Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, November 13, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;30;25;Spotty showers;31;26;SSE;9;81%;77%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;36;24;An afternoon shower;30;23;NW;18;57%;58%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;21;10;Clouds and sun;20;11;ENE;9;47%;33%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;24;13;Clouds and sun;22;15;SSW;8;63%;35%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;12;8;Spotty showers;14;12;SSW;36;91%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;A thick cloud cover;-2;-8;Periods of sun, cold;-6;-11;NNE;7;91%;6%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cool;10;2;Sunshine and cool;12;0;ENE;8;50%;5%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, cold;-6;-8;Considerable clouds;-3;-8;S;13;52%;68%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;35;23;Mostly cloudy, hot;36;23;NNE;14;45%;47%;12

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;20;11;Sunshine, a shower;19;10;N;6;66%;56%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;20;13;Mostly sunny;21;12;WSW;13;63%;2%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine;26;11;Hazy sun;26;9;NW;14;47%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;32;23;Showers, some heavy;31;24;SE;6;83%;94%;5

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;25;20;Nice with some sun;28;19;ENE;14;67%;30%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing, less humid;33;22;Hazy sun;31;21;NE;11;50%;6%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;19;11;Partly sunny;19;12;WSW;12;76%;27%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;15;4;Partly sunny, mild;14;4;NNE;5;63%;30%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds;12;4;Periods of sun;12;4;ESE;5;91%;18%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;11;7;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;8;S;9;89%;35%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;20;11;Brief p.m. showers;17;9;WNW;8;80%;81%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;20;WNW;9;74%;69%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;8;6;Low clouds;9;6;SE;9;89%;25%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;14;11;Rather cloudy;15;12;SSW;17;74%;70%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds;11;4;Cloudy;12;3;ENE;5;78%;23%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;9;5;Periods of sun;10;6;E;5;86%;38%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;Cloudy;27;17;S;10;64%;95%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;31;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;20;ENE;9;50%;72%;5

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;Partly sunny;19;9;NNE;15;62%;26%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Sunshine and nice;27;16;NNW;12;53%;32%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, cooler;20;14;Not as warm;18;13;SSE;15;60%;57%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower and t-storm;28;20;A t-storm in spots;26;20;SE;4;77%;65%;4

Chennai, India;A morning t-storm;30;26;A t-storm around;31;25;NE;19;81%;81%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;6;-1;Cloudy, a shower;10;5;SSW;24;62%;92%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;E;8;75%;70%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;10;7;Mostly cloudy;10;8;S;7;82%;63%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;34;25;Hazy sun;33;25;N;10;47%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;21;16;Mostly cloudy;27;11;W;18;74%;28%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;24;Some sun, a shower;31;24;ESE;9;72%;69%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;28;13;Hazy sun;28;16;E;3;59%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Rather cloudy;17;5;Winds subsiding;8;-3;W;25;25%;27%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very warm;33;20;Hazy and very warm;32;19;NNW;9;59%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Warm with sunshine;37;23;A t-storm around;33;23;ESE;8;60%;46%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;10;8;Windy with rain;13;7;S;35;87%;92%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;9;4;Rain and drizzle;6;-2;S;8;64%;96%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;19;16;Partly sunny;19;16;NW;6;88%;44%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Plenty of sun;29;17;Hazy sunshine;28;19;N;13;38%;78%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;25;13;Mostly sunny;29;13;ENE;9;37%;2%;14

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;28;24;An afternoon shower;29;23;E;16;74%;64%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;5;2;Low clouds;4;2;SSE;17;88%;71%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;31;23;High clouds;32;24;N;11;62%;18%;5

Hong Kong, China;A few showers;27;22;A shower or two;25;21;ENE;16;64%;66%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;A shower or two;30;23;ENE;18;59%;64%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;29;19;Hazy sunshine;30;18;ESE;9;58%;10%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;27;14;Brief p.m. showers;22;13;ENE;8;69%;87%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;14;10;Showers around;15;9;N;14;75%;84%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;33;24;A couple of t-storms;33;25;NE;10;73%;72%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;26;Plenty of sunshine;34;26;N;12;49%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;26;15;Hazy sun;28;16;WNW;11;35%;0%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;16;6;Heavy showers;7;3;NNW;9;80%;93%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;16;Hazy sun;32;17;W;9;32%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;24;9;Hazy sun;25;9;SE;6;47%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;Hazy sun;36;21;NNW;19;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;5;2;Mostly cloudy;7;4;SSW;9;83%;72%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;A shower;31;26;NNE;15;69%;82%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;23;A t-storm around;30;23;W;10;72%;71%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;32;21;Hazy sun;32;20;NNE;10;47%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NW;6;77%;75%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;19;1;Partial sunshine;19;2;ENE;16;18%;2%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun;33;25;A morning shower;31;25;SW;10;77%;81%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;20;17;Partly sunny;20;16;SSE;13;75%;9%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;18;15;Occasional rain;20;16;SW;11;86%;71%;1

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;13;9;Windy;14;11;SW;36;89%;86%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and cool;20;9;Fog, then some sun;21;12;N;7;62%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;29;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;SSW;10;70%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;15;8;Spotty showers;14;11;SW;5;78%;85%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;30;26;A p.m. shower or two;30;26;N;16;76%;95%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;N;7;73%;76%;6

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;24;E;8;70%;37%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;21;12;Clouds and sun;20;13;E;12;56%;23%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sun;25;9;Hazy sun;25;8;NNE;7;35%;8%;6

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;29;25;Sunshine, a shower;29;25;E;13;79%;61%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;4;1;A shower or two;5;2;ESE;8;89%;83%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;25;A morning shower;30;26;ENE;14;72%;65%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;Turning out cloudy;25;18;SE;11;66%;92%;9

Montreal, Canada;Overcast;9;2;Decreasing clouds;6;0;N;8;60%;25%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;2;-1;Low clouds;3;0;SE;9;77%;71%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;35;26;Hazy sun;35;27;N;11;52%;6%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;25;16;A t-storm around;24;16;NE;18;68%;66%;12

New York, United States;A little a.m. rain;12;6;Mostly sunny;11;7;NNW;14;45%;1%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;23;13;A shower in spots;23;13;WNW;10;59%;56%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A few flurries;-3;-6;Mostly sunny;-3;-9;ESE;12;85%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;17;7;Plenty of sun;19;6;NNE;11;54%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds;6;5;A shower in places;7;5;S;9;87%;79%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;8;0;Turning sunny;5;-3;SSE;17;60%;2%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;29;26;An afternoon shower;29;26;ESE;15;71%;75%;12

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;29;24;A shower and t-storm;29;25;SSW;12;82%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;Clearing, a t-storm;31;24;E;10;80%;63%;6

Paris, France;Partly sunny;15;9;Periods of sun, mild;17;12;SSW;14;68%;65%;2

Perth, Australia;Rainy times;22;15;Showers around;21;13;WSW;23;64%;88%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, less humid;32;25;High clouds;30;23;NW;14;65%;10%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;33;24;SSE;22;61%;27%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;31;22;An afternoon shower;31;22;ESE;10;58%;64%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cool;10;7;Variable cloudiness;12;3;S;7;81%;29%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;16;1;Turning cloudy, mild;16;2;N;6;66%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;20;11;Cloudy, p.m. rain;18;11;ESE;13;67%;94%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny intervals;22;14;Partly sunny;23;14;ESE;8;74%;20%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;31;26;A shower or two;31;25;E;15;68%;82%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;4;0;Clouds and sun;2;-1;NE;12;77%;39%;1

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;5;3;Mostly cloudy;5;3;SSE;10;93%;71%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy and humid;27;22;A shower or two;26;22;ESE;10;83%;65%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Hazy sunshine;26;15;E;11;32%;2%;5

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;20;11;A stray shower;19;12;NE;6;78%;66%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;5;0;Partly sunny;2;-1;SSE;9;78%;16%;1

San Francisco, United States;A little p.m. rain;14;9;Partly sunny;15;9;WNW;11;64%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;16;A shower and t-storm;25;16;ENE;9;80%;86%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;30;25;A shower in spots;30;25;ENE;17;72%;64%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;24;17;A t-storm around;24;18;NW;6;96%;67%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;27;5;Sunny and nice;24;4;E;10;30%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;23;9;Hazy sunshine;24;9;SW;11;51%;12%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Rainy times;29;23;A shower or two;30;23;N;14;75%;73%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;19;13;A little rain;18;14;SE;9;87%;86%;1

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;11;6;Occasional rain;9;7;SE;10;75%;76%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clearing and mild;17;5;Mild with hazy sun;18;5;S;7;59%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;19;15;Partly sunny;20;16;WSW;12;59%;2%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty showers;34;27;Cloudy with a shower;32;26;NE;8;77%;79%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A couple of showers;9;2;Partly sunny;12;1;WSW;6;76%;9%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;29;25;A shower;29;24;ENE;10;75%;73%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;8;6;Mostly cloudy;9;5;SW;9;94%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Strong thunderstorms;29;17;Mostly sunny;26;17;N;16;58%;27%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy with showers;23;21;A morning shower;24;21;E;21;67%;55%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;4;2;Mostly cloudy;4;2;SSE;12;82%;68%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, chilly;8;2;Low clouds may break;6;-1;ESE;9;58%;25%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;11;5;Clouds and sun;11;4;ENE;8;70%;16%;1

Tehran, Iran;Showers;10;6;A morning shower;12;4;E;7;49%;51%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;27;18;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;N;10;54%;84%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;21;9;Partly sunny;20;9;ESE;5;64%;9%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;17;8;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;ESE;13;45%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;9;2;Decreasing clouds;6;5;SE;11;62%;56%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;22;14;Sunshine;22;14;SE;3;61%;3%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;27;13;Partly sunny;26;13;S;10;44%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;8;-9;Colder;1;-12;WNW;10;54%;7%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;8;2;Clouds, p.m. rain;7;4;ENE;7;66%;96%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;9;3;Low clouds;9;5;SE;7;91%;19%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;Mostly sunny;30;18;WNW;6;51%;3%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;4;2;Mostly cloudy;6;3;SSE;6;86%;72%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;8;4;Mostly cloudy;9;6;SSW;10;94%;70%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and windy;17;14;Mostly sunny, windy;18;14;NNW;42;70%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;34;24;Hazy sunshine;33;23;WNW;8;67%;33%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;11;-3;Mostly sunny;10;-2;NE;4;65%;4%;3

