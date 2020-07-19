Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 19, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;27;23;A t-storm around;28;23;SW;15;88%;74%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;45;35;Warm with hazy sun;43;32;NNE;16;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;39;23;Hot with hazy sun;40;24;W;18;25%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;27;18;Hazy sun;28;21;ENE;16;46%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;Partly sunny;20;11;NW;17;60%;4%;7

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. rain;19;13;A little p.m. rain;20;14;N;11;73%;80%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;42;29;Warm with hazy sun;41;27;WNW;18;14%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warm;31;15;Partly sunny;33;18;NE;16;31%;24%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy;33;21;Mostly cloudy;33;20;NE;22;41%;0%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;Mostly sunny, nice;32;22;NNE;10;43%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;17;11;A passing shower;18;12;NNE;11;83%;75%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;49;29;Hazy sun and hot;48;30;NW;24;12%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SSE;6;84%;74%;9

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;SSE;10;76%;80%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;27;Brief p.m. showers;34;27;S;11;66%;80%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;28;22;Mostly sunny, humid;28;22;SW;17;73%;6%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;SW;15;40%;1%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;21;15;Partly sunny, warmer;26;17;WSW;10;66%;28%;8

Berlin, Germany;A shower or t-storm;29;18;Some sun, a t-storm;25;12;N;14;69%;57%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;19;9;Partly sunny;17;9;SE;12;68%;73%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;25;10;Plenty of sunshine;26;11;ESE;18;50%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;24;17;Rain and a t-storm;29;17;NW;12;63%;66%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;Periods of sun;21;10;NW;10;61%;1%;7

Bucharest, Romania;More clouds than sun;28;16;A shower or t-storm;27;15;NW;9;73%;59%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;23;16;Showers and t-storms;28;18;WNW;9;60%;62%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, warm;22;15;Clouds and sun, mild;22;16;ESE;8;73%;33%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;26;18;Sun and clouds;27;20;SE;11;38%;43%;4

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;A shower or t-storm;28;23;WSW;16;81%;83%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;37;23;Warm with sunshine;38;23;N;14;34%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;Hazy sun;19;9;SE;12;76%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;SSE;6;64%;80%;11

Chennai, India;Morning showers;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSW;13;75%;74%;6

Chicago, United States;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;22;Clouds and sun;28;21;NE;11;57%;33%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;SSW;15;79%;83%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;24;14;Not as warm;19;11;WNW;16;72%;27%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;31;27;Partly sunny, nice;30;27;WSW;11;75%;44%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;36;26;Mostly sunny;35;25;SSE;12;52%;14%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;29;21;Sunshine and nice;29;20;SSE;18;61%;12%;8

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;33;28;A t-storm in spots;35;26;S;12;66%;74%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;31;17;A t-storm around;33;17;NNE;12;30%;47%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;28;A t-storm in spots;32;27;S;20;83%;67%;6

Dili, East Timor;Sun, some clouds;35;20;Partly sunny;31;20;SE;9;56%;4%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;17;7;Clouds and sunshine;17;9;W;13;64%;26%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;38;22;Not as hot;33;20;NE;12;21%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, humid;27;22;Sunny and humid;27;23;ENE;18;78%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;37;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;ESE;12;68%;81%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;21;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;ENE;11;39%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;ESE;12;73%;85%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;24;15;A t-storm in spots;23;14;WSW;8;66%;76%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. t-storms;34;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;SE;8;73%;72%;9

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;34;27;High clouds;34;26;S;12;66%;55%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;Sunshine and breezy;32;24;NE;26;54%;55%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;Showers and t-storms;29;23;WSW;11;79%;79%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;39;26;A strong t-storm;35;22;ENE;20;62%;69%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Nice with some sun;27;22;Partly sunny, humid;28;19;ENE;14;70%;7%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;12;67%;79%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy with some sun;39;30;Mostly cloudy;36;30;W;13;53%;4%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;22;3;Hazy sun;20;3;W;7;29%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;39;18;Hazy sun;34;18;NW;19;13%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;35;30;Turning out cloudy;35;29;WSW;31;60%;55%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;25;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;19;SE;8;91%;95%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;35;25;Mostly cloudy;36;27;S;23;43%;44%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Showers and t-storms;27;15;W;9;54%;62%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;ENE;21;65%;74%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;31;20;Hazy sunshine;31;20;SW;10;52%;17%;9

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;Decreasing clouds;33;27;SSW;17;76%;55%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;SSE;8;73%;84%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Becoming cloudy;18;-4;Some sun, pleasant;18;-2;NE;10;18%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;29;24;Showers around;28;24;SW;11;79%;83%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Clouds and sun;18;15;S;11;78%;5%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;Partly sunny, warm;33;21;NNE;11;46%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;Not as warm;20;11;Partly sunny, nice;21;12;NNE;13;47%;4%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;29;17;Clouds break;28;18;S;10;59%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;27;18;Hazy sunshine;26;19;SE;11;70%;0%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;38;21;Very hot;39;23;SE;7;21%;3%;10

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;30;28;Cloudy with showers;30;27;NW;21;73%;86%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;33;23;Clouds and sun;33;23;N;7;61%;8%;5

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;E;10;55%;65%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty p.m. showers;14;7;A stray shower;14;7;SW;18;68%;73%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;SW;8;52%;73%;14

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;A shower or t-storm;31;27;E;17;76%;79%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;27;13;Showers and t-storms;25;14;W;7;66%;68%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower;28;24;A little a.m. rain;28;25;SW;26;72%;81%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, mild;21;15;Partly sunny, mild;21;15;NE;9;67%;47%;2

Montreal, Canada;A heavy thunderstorm;34;23;Mostly sunny;29;16;WNW;17;54%;12%;9

Moscow, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;22;15;Spotty showers;20;15;NW;13;79%;95%;2

Mumbai, India;A couple of t-storms;31;27;A t-storm or two;31;26;SSW;10;86%;84%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;22;11;Areas of low clouds;21;11;SSW;10;66%;44%;6

New York, United States;Partly sunny;34;26;A heavy p.m. t-storm;36;24;NW;13;55%;80%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Sunny and hot;36;21;W;12;41%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouding up, warm;27;16;A t-storm around;28;13;N;11;65%;55%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;WSW;12;68%;66%;9

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;18;12;Clouds and sun;19;11;NNW;6;73%;70%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A heavy thunderstorm;33;20;Not as hot;29;14;NW;24;56%;29%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;26;A morning shower;29;25;SSE;8;79%;73%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Thunderstorms;29;24;NW;9;86%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;32;23;Downpours;32;23;E;9;79%;78%;5

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;30;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;NNE;14;52%;4%;8

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;15;8;Mostly sunny;19;10;ENE;16;62%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;9;76%;68%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;Clouds and sun, nice;29;23;SSE;26;78%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;SE;9;56%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;27;16;Showers and t-storms;27;14;NNW;10;53%;82%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;28;22;A morning t-storm;28;20;SW;12;84%;53%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;9;Mostly cloudy;21;9;S;13;46%;44%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;Mostly sunny, humid;29;21;SW;15;75%;2%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;28;22;Showers around;27;22;SE;19;72%;90%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;12;8;Partly sunny;13;8;WNW;10;66%;20%;4

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;26;16;A shower or t-storm;26;16;S;5;58%;82%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and delightful;26;17;Sunny;27;18;N;8;64%;1%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;42;32;Hotter with hazy sun;47;32;NE;15;11%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;W;11;41%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;24;16;Decreasing clouds;26;16;WNW;8;61%;38%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;14;Partly sunny;19;13;WSW;19;64%;6%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;27;19;Thunderstorms;27;18;NE;10;76%;85%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;26;A shower in spots;31;26;ESE;18;75%;65%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;NNW;7;98%;77%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;28;14;Hazy sun;23;14;NW;14;44%;62%;10

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;16;8;Partly sunny;15;6;S;5;56%;44%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;N;9;76%;77%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;14;Partly sunny, warm;33;17;N;9;43%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;Partly sunny;28;16;NNE;11;59%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;27;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;21;SW;12;81%;60%;10

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;35;25;Rain and drizzle;27;25;SSE;8;86%;97%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;27;Some sun, a shower;31;26;SE;7;76%;83%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Heavy thunderstorms;21;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;WSW;18;55%;9%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;25;A stray shower;31;25;ESE;15;65%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;26;16;Thunderstorms;23;12;WSW;12;75%;88%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;20;10;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;WSW;19;49%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A strong t-storm;36;28;A p.m. t-storm;37;27;SE;9;51%;60%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;24;16;A shower or t-storm;25;15;SE;10;65%;83%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;40;25;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;S;12;19%;7%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;34;22;Sunny and very hot;37;24;ENE;12;39%;12%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;40;26;Hazy and very warm;38;26;SE;12;16%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;33;24;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;NNW;12;59%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Nice with sunshine;28;15;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;ENE;8;43%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;29;22;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;ESE;12;72%;87%;6

Toronto, Canada;A heavy thunderstorm;30;21;Mostly sunny;27;17;N;19;64%;2%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;28;22;E;9;60%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;30;19;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;SE;13;43%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;19;3;Hazy sun;22;9;E;9;45%;10%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and clouds;25;16;Mostly sunny;28;16;SW;8;58%;12%;8

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;25;17;Rain and a t-storm;28;17;WNW;12;63%;66%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;NW;7;70%;78%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;28;15;A shower or t-storm;26;15;WSW;4;46%;83%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;28;16;Showers and t-storms;28;15;WSW;8;64%;84%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;15;8;Turning cloudy;16;11;NNE;10;81%;61%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;W;9;69%;64%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;37;22;Sunny and very hot;38;24;NE;8;31%;6%;11

