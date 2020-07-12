Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 12, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;24;Clouds and sun;27;24;SW;13;86%;69%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very hot;48;33;Hazy sun and hot;45;34;ENE;14;33%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Warm with sunshine;37;24;Hazy and very warm;37;24;WNW;24;37%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;27;22;Partly sunny;28;20;ENE;20;58%;5%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;20;11;Clouds and sun;22;15;SSW;12;58%;58%;7

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;17;10;An afternoon shower;19;10;SE;9;66%;64%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy, warm;39;28;Hazy sunshine;38;27;W;14;17%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;16;Mostly sunny;29;14;NNE;15;38%;2%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;27;16;Morning showers;22;10;SSE;18;78%;71%;2

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;Sunny and nice;31;22;NNE;17;43%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;11;A little a.m. rain;17;12;WNW;13;81%;68%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;45;28;Hazy and hot;45;28;NW;14;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;34;23;Showers around;33;24;SE;7;68%;78%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Showers and t-storms;27;21;W;13;78%;86%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SSW;11;76%;68%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;27;22;Mostly sunny;28;22;W;14;63%;33%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;27;22;Still cloudy;29;22;SW;9;64%;68%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;NNE;11;39%;1%;9

Berlin, Germany;Sunny intervals;21;10;Partly sunny;23;12;N;10;48%;23%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;19;9;Clearing, a t-storm;19;9;SE;12;67%;76%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;27;12;Mostly sunny;28;11;E;11;39%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;NNE;13;42%;2%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;22;11;Sun and clouds;24;14;NNW;6;55%;56%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;31;14;A shower or t-storm;21;12;WSW;10;75%;57%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler but pleasant;22;11;Partly sunny;24;12;SSE;7;37%;9%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;14;7;Decreasing clouds;11;0;SW;13;44%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clearing;29;19;Clouds and sun;28;18;NE;14;33%;31%;7

Busan, South Korea;Rain;22;20;Rain and a t-storm;23;20;NNE;16;89%;100%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;23;Hazy and very warm;37;23;N;13;34%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;17;11;Occasional rain;13;7;WSW;42;70%;88%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;26;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;SSE;7;65%;55%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;36;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;WSW;12;68%;80%;6

Chicago, United States;A t-storm around;26;20;Sun, some clouds;27;20;ESE;12;54%;3%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy showers;30;27;A morning t-storm;31;27;SW;13;75%;78%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sun and clouds;18;12;Partly sunny;18;11;W;13;66%;44%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;29;26;Some sun, pleasant;30;27;W;9;76%;44%;12

Dallas, United States;A shower in the a.m.;40;28;Hot with some sun;39;27;S;13;42%;5%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;20;Nice with some sun;29;21;SSW;14;69%;31%;7

Delhi, India;A strong t-storm;34;29;Hazy sun, very warm;37;29;W;12;59%;40%;12

Denver, United States;Warm with some sun;35;21;A t-storm around;35;17;ENE;12;28%;50%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain and a t-storm;33;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;SSE;14;76%;75%;7

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;22;SSE;11;61%;11%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;18;13;Spotty showers;18;10;NW;19;78%;83%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;31;19;Partly sunny, nice;34;21;NNE;11;26%;6%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;26;22;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;ENE;16;74%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;35;27;Mostly sunny;35;27;SE;11;60%;33%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;Sunny and beautiful;24;8;NNE;7;34%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SE;6;72%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;19;9;A few showers;17;8;W;14;80%;65%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;34;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SSW;9;79%;67%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, mild;34;27;A shower or two;34;27;SW;11;70%;64%;8

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;30;23;A shower or two;29;24;ENE;21;57%;84%;7

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;SW;12;78%;85%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;35;24;Hazy and very warm;36;26;W;14;56%;11%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;28;20;Not as warm;25;19;NNE;22;74%;54%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;32;24;Showers around;33;24;ENE;11;69%;86%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;40;28;Hazy sun;36;30;NNE;12;51%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;15;1;Plenty of sunshine;17;1;W;11;34%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;33;18;A shower in the p.m.;31;19;N;8;35%;74%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;34;30;An afternoon shower;35;30;SW;20;59%;53%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain;26;21;Rain and a t-storm;28;21;SSE;7;85%;88%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and very warm;40;26;Hazy sun;39;27;SSW;22;31%;7%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;29;12;Brief showers;19;12;NNW;18;63%;60%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;26;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;27;NE;20;64%;55%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;28;21;Mostly cloudy;28;20;W;10;66%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;27;SSW;13;82%;82%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm around;31;25;SSE;7;73%;55%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny, nice and warm;16;-3;Sunny and mild;16;-2;NE;10;13%;6%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;WSW;13;78%;74%;8

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;18;15;Mostly sunny;18;16;SSE;12;74%;14%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;31;20;Very hot;36;19;NNW;12;43%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;23;13;Clouds and sun;23;15;SW;16;46%;66%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;Patchy fog, then sun;30;18;S;10;52%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;24;20;Mostly sunny, nice;25;21;SSW;11;68%;14%;7

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm around;35;20;Sunny and very warm;35;20;NE;8;36%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;An afternoon shower;32;27;NNE;6;66%;92%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;31;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;ENE;6;75%;81%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;N;10;72%;78%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty p.m. showers;13;9;Partial sunshine;15;8;SE;11;75%;29%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;A t-storm around;25;12;NNW;8;47%;73%;14

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SW;11;61%;50%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;15;9;A shower or two;20;9;NW;14;61%;56%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;29;25;Partly sunny;28;25;SSW;23;73%;68%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rather cloudy;11;6;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;5;SW;21;47%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;28;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;WSW;3;64%;81%;9

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;27;17;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;15;N;11;65%;77%;6

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;29;26;Showers and t-storms;31;27;SSW;15;85%;86%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;12;Mostly cloudy;22;13;SSE;10;68%;44%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny, warm;31;23;A heavy thunderstorm;28;20;WNW;10;75%;68%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;22;Mostly sunny and hot;37;22;W;11;41%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;NNW;14;80%;31%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;28;20;Cloudy, p.m. showers;23;21;E;10;85%;100%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partial sunshine;19;9;Partly sunny;19;12;SSE;8;52%;66%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;27;17;A t-storm in spots;24;16;W;11;72%;77%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;29;26;A morning shower;28;26;ESE;31;78%;78%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;25;Overcast, a t-storm;30;25;NW;9;81%;80%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;8;76%;63%;11

Paris, France;Clouding up;25;13;Partly sunny;26;14;N;11;34%;20%;8

Perth, Australia;Sunlit, breezy, nice;21;14;A p.m. shower or two;19;13;NW;16;80%;93%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;33;26;A heavy thunderstorm;33;25;SSW;11;75%;75%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;A brief shower;31;24;SSE;18;80%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;34;24;A t-storm in spots;35;24;SE;9;60%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;23;10;SE;7;43%;3%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;30;19;Showers around;23;18;NE;14;79%;97%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;9;A little p.m. rain;21;9;SE;12;54%;66%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;WSW;13;71%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;SSE;12;62%;27%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;13;8;Low clouds;13;10;NNE;10;73%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;20;9;A shower in places;20;10;NW;8;65%;46%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;30;22;Partly sunny;29;20;WSW;10;56%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;44;31;Hazy sun and hot;44;31;ESE;10;8%;1%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny;30;17;WNW;11;52%;28%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;20;11;Showers around;21;12;WNW;11;61%;75%;5

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;Mostly sunny;19;13;SW;20;66%;1%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;26;19;ENE;10;75%;82%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;22;74%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;25;18;A shower or t-storm;25;19;NNE;8;89%;81%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;30;17;Hazy sun;28;15;WSW;12;28%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Fog will lift;17;7;Hazy sunshine;19;8;ESE;4;48%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NE;8;76%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and hot;32;17;Sunny and hot;35;16;NNW;10;45%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;A shower in the a.m.;19;11;Mostly cloudy;22;11;NNE;10;59%;4%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Showers around;28;19;Cooler with rain;22;19;E;18;80%;97%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warmer;35;27;Rain and drizzle;29;25;WNW;16;80%;93%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;30;27;SE;11;81%;81%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower or t-storm;28;12;Abundant sunshine;24;11;SSE;19;46%;2%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;31;27;Some sun, a shower;32;26;ENE;22;67%;67%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;21;9;Partly sunny;19;10;SSW;10;60%;33%;6

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;17;10;A little rain;16;12;SW;13;76%;85%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;36;27;Hot with high clouds;38;27;SSE;11;48%;29%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Afternoon showers;21;10;A few showers;19;10;W;11;70%;75%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with sunshine;37;24;Increasing clouds;36;25;E;13;28%;3%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;30;19;Rain and drizzle;28;18;NNW;9;63%;85%;5

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;34;24;Hazy sun;36;26;SSE;13;20%;6%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Lots of sun, nice;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;WSW;14;57%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;35;21;Plenty of sunshine;34;17;ENE;7;32%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;29;20;A bit of rain;24;21;S;13;74%;91%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and humid;26;18;A morning shower;25;16;NNW;15;68%;58%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;30;21;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;E;8;58%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;Partly sunny;33;22;NW;14;35%;4%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;11;Nice with sunshine;26;13;ENE;9;48%;30%;9

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;20;11;Partly sunny;21;11;SE;7;60%;9%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;NE;10;44%;3%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;SSW;6;68%;71%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;18;8;A shower or two;20;9;WNW;11;54%;62%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Episodes of sunshine;20;10;A brief shower;20;11;NW;16;68%;56%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;14;8;Partly sunny;11;6;E;23;73%;8%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;25;SSW;8;89%;79%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;31;18;Some sun, a t-storm;28;15;W;8;49%;71%;10

