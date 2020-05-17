Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 17, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;WSW;14;81%;57%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;27;Sunny and very warm;39;27;NNE;14;32%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and summerlike;39;24;Unseasonably hot;41;26;N;16;12%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Showers and t-storms;20;14;Spotty showers;19;13;W;12;56%;72%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;17;10;Partly sunny;18;11;SW;19;64%;31%;7

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;17;7;An afternoon shower;16;7;SE;13;55%;80%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Periods of sun;32;14;Sun and some clouds;24;14;ESE;15;40%;6%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm in spots;26;13;Thundershower;24;13;SE;12;61%;67%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;ENE;13;54%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny and hot;36;16;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;NNW;8;40%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;16;9;Brilliant sunshine;17;8;S;10;66%;7%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;43;24;Sunny and summerlike;43;24;NW;12;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Very windy;29;25;Mostly cloudy;34;25;S;9;71%;59%;5

Bangalore, India;Heavy p.m. t-storms;35;22;A t-storm around;32;22;WSW;16;57%;55%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;37;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;27;WSW;12;60%;63%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;21;14;Periods of sun, nice;22;15;W;13;69%;9%;10

Beijing, China;Clouds breaking;23;14;Nice with some sun;26;14;NNE;20;16%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;24;13;Partly sunny;25;16;ENE;9;45%;60%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;18;9;Spotty showers;19;11;W;16;48%;70%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;20;9;A shower or t-storm;18;9;SE;11;74%;82%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;18;Partly sunny;25;17;E;15;77%;19%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;21;8;Periods of sun, nice;24;12;NE;8;46%;8%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;18;7;Lots of sun, nice;21;8;W;12;53%;16%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;26;15;Partly sunny;24;13;E;13;56%;65%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;21;8;Pleasant and warmer;24;11;NNE;6;41%;1%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny, nice and warm;25;14;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;N;14;71%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;27;19;Partly sunny;28;19;WNW;9;41%;37%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;23;16;A t-storm in spots;21;13;S;12;81%;64%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Unseasonably hot;42;24;Hazy and summerlike;42;25;NE;18;19%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;22;13;Mostly cloudy;21;12;S;11;67%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;19;Some sun, less humid;28;19;SSE;7;47%;8%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;36;29;Mostly cloudy, warm;39;30;W;10;54%;55%;7

Chicago, United States;Thunderstorms;18;12;Spotty showers;16;11;N;11;83%;83%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;A couple of t-storms;32;27;WSW;22;81%;92%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;14;8;Occasional rain;13;8;W;12;73%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;25;21;High clouds;25;21;NW;16;79%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and warmer;29;17;Sunny and warm;32;20;ESE;8;50%;4%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, breezy;30;21;Sunny and beautiful;30;23;SSW;18;60%;28%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;40;25;Hazy and very warm;41;24;NE;11;18%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;26;11;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;12;WSW;10;31%;6%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly cloudy;35;27;Hot with some sun;39;28;S;13;57%;28%;10

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;33;25;An afternoon shower;32;25;SSE;12;69%;72%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Sunny intervals;16;9;Spotty showers;18;9;SSW;22;68%;69%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warmer with some sun;23;12;Cloudy, p.m. rain;20;10;E;14;60%;94%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;22;15;Clouds and sun, nice;23;16;NNW;6;72%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;32;25;E;8;75%;75%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;23;8;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;ENE;10;49%;6%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;S;13;66%;80%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;9;1;Spotty showers;11;1;W;19;66%;69%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;36;26;A stray thunderstorm;35;27;S;9;67%;74%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;E;13;93%;90%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;ENE;23;58%;75%;5

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;37;25;Mainly cloudy;38;28;SSE;14;36%;6%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;36;18;Mostly sunny;35;20;NNE;13;32%;3%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Warm with some sun;30;16;Not as warm;24;16;NE;19;65%;3%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NW;11;79%;71%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;40;29;Cloudy and very warm;37;29;NNW;14;44%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;20;7;Sunny and nice;22;7;S;9;37%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;24;9;Increasing clouds;25;10;SSW;10;24%;61%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;28;Warm with sunshine;38;27;W;16;48%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;30;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;17;SSW;8;61%;47%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;41;30;Hazy sunshine;38;28;WSW;17;24%;11%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A little rain;18;7;Spotty showers;17;7;W;23;56%;64%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, windy;32;26;Mostly cloudy, windy;33;27;E;31;59%;30%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny;34;23;SE;8;65%;35%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;38;27;Mostly cloudy;37;27;S;16;59%;7%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;Mostly cloudy;34;27;S;7;68%;44%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;15;0;Mild with sunshine;15;0;NNE;12;32%;5%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;10;71%;71%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;17;Partly sunny;20;16;SSE;14;78%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;Partly sunny;27;14;N;10;60%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;19;10;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;W;17;46%;22%;7

Los Angeles, United States;High clouds;26;16;Spotty showers;21;12;WSW;13;67%;66%;5

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;S;10;70%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;Partly sunny, warmer;27;12;NNE;6;45%;2%;10

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;Windy;31;29;W;45;74%;79%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;24;Spotty showers;30;25;ESE;6;82%;86%;4

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;28;WSW;11;69%;64%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;6;Mostly sunny;19;11;NNE;14;62%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;27;12;A t-storm around;27;13;NNE;9;31%;45%;15

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;S;15;72%;59%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;15;5;Spotty showers;13;4;W;21;68%;79%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;SW;20;72%;67%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny, not as warm;21;11;Sunny and pleasant;21;14;NNE;12;72%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;19;8;Some sun;17;6;NE;19;34%;0%;4

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;14;8;A few showers;11;4;WNW;18;64%;72%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;30;Hazy sunshine;33;29;WNW;19;66%;6%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;24;13;Partly sunny;25;12;SW;10;62%;39%;11

New York, United States;Not as warm;19;12;Clouds and sun;20;11;ENE;19;53%;4%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and summerlike;39;23;Sunshine, summerlike;41;24;WNW;13;18%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;26;13;Rather cloudy, warm;27;15;ENE;7;51%;1%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with some sun;25;17;Rain and a t-storm;27;19;E;9;72%;96%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;12;3;Sun and some clouds;13;5;SSE;8;38%;10%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;19;8;Some brightening;18;6;E;21;36%;0%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NE;13;75%;79%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;32;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;WNW;11;82%;86%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;30;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;28;24;E;9;82%;100%;3

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;21;8;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;NNW;8;47%;1%;8

Perth, Australia;Clouds, then sun;22;11;Mostly cloudy;19;7;SE;18;58%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;26;SSW;9;59%;56%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;31;23;Becoming cloudy;33;23;SE;20;72%;41%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;23;A t-storm around;34;23;ESE;8;52%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;19;6;Lots of sun, nice;23;10;ENE;6;41%;30%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm around;24;16;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;11;SE;14;80%;91%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;22;14;Downpours;22;13;WNW;16;63%;90%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;22;12;Rather cloudy;25;13;ENE;12;65%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SSE;12;75%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;10;4;Becoming cloudy;11;5;SSE;12;48%;57%;4

Riga, Latvia;Occasional rain;11;4;Spotty showers;12;4;SSE;19;59%;67%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;20;Hazy sunshine;26;20;ESE;9;74%;46%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;38;25;Sunny and very warm;40;28;ENE;10;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Turning cloudy;28;16;A p.m. t-storm;28;16;SW;11;50%;82%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, cool;10;4;A p.m. shower or two;9;3;W;17;68%;70%;1

San Francisco, United States;A touch of rain;19;14;Overcast, a shower;18;11;WSW;19;67%;56%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;Showers and t-storms;27;19;W;9;79%;85%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;26;A shower in places;31;25;ESE;20;69%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun, a t-storm;25;18;A shower or t-storm;25;19;WNW;7;90%;86%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;13;Nice with sunshine;28;14;E;11;18%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;27;8;Hazy sun;22;7;SW;6;43%;3%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;22;A morning shower;30;23;E;10;76%;69%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;10;Partly sunny;27;10;NNW;10;62%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;18;10;A passing shower;19;11;ESE;10;67%;66%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;24;15;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;11;SW;14;74%;89%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;31;21;Partly sunny, warm;28;18;E;18;51%;1%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;32;28;A t-storm around;33;28;SE;10;72%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;30;16;Partly sunny;27;15;SE;12;57%;66%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;31;25;A stray shower;30;25;E;17;65%;64%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or two;12;3;Partly sunny;14;4;S;11;48%;36%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;19;12;NNW;12;63%;27%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;Becoming cloudy;32;24;SW;18;66%;71%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain;10;3;Spotty showers;10;2;W;24;65%;68%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;15;Heavy p.m. showers;22;12;SE;17;63%;90%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;24;11;Nice with some sun;24;14;NW;12;56%;12%;6

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;32;18;Not as hot;29;20;SSW;14;29%;42%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, summerlike;38;26;Sunshine, summerlike;37;26;NE;13;27%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Unseasonably hot;34;19;Unseasonably hot;37;23;ENE;5;37%;5%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;26;18;Not as warm;22;17;S;13;76%;88%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;13;8;Windy;12;7;E;42;86%;87%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;Partly sunny, cooler;26;19;NW;19;66%;6%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Not as warm;24;18;Breezy with some sun;25;17;WNW;27;60%;30%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;15;-1;Hazy sunshine;20;2;N;13;26%;3%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;18;9;Spotty showers;19;10;ESE;8;57%;69%;6

Vienna, Austria;Sun and clouds;23;8;Partly sunny;26;13;E;6;46%;8%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;25;Unseasonably hot;36;24;NW;8;54%;80%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;13;6;Spotty showers;14;5;W;18;67%;86%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing;18;8;Spotty showers;17;9;SW;23;56%;69%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;14;9;Mostly sunny;15;10;S;14;79%;68%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;SE;13;68%;84%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;28;10;Clouds and sun, warm;27;10;NNE;6;31%;3%;11

_____

