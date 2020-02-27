Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 27, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;27;Clouds and sun;32;27;WSW;15;80%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and windy;24;19;Hazy sunshine;25;19;NNW;17;62%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;16;8;Mostly cloudy;18;7;NE;5;62%;47%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;18;8;Hazy sunshine;19;8;ESE;9;64%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;4;3;A shower or two;8;4;SSW;25;78%;81%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;-5;-14;Cloudy and cold;-8;-19;NNE;4;69%;56%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;11;3;Hazy sunshine;17;6;ESE;17;35%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy;-3;-8;Partly sunny;0;-10;SSW;19;73%;33%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;32;18;Sunshine;33;19;SSE;10;37%;2%;11

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;18;6;Plenty of sunshine;15;8;NW;13;46%;14%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;25;18;A couple of showers;26;18;WSW;10;67%;65%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;22;9;Hazy sunshine;22;8;NW;8;59%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;Mostly sunny, nice;34;23;SE;13;61%;28%;11

Bangalore, India;Rather cloudy;31;18;Some hazy sun;31;17;E;11;50%;8%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;32;26;Hazy sun, a shower;33;26;S;13;66%;46%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;17;10;Partly sunny;16;9;N;17;75%;5%;4

Beijing, China;Bit of rain, snow;5;-3;Partly sunny;9;-1;SSW;5;60%;16%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;8;2;Spotty showers;8;-2;WNW;22;58%;64%;2

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;6;1;A passing shower;8;2;SSW;19;63%;81%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;10;Mostly cloudy;21;9;SE;8;66%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;19;SE;10;79%;75%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;9;2;Showers around;8;-2;WNW;33;58%;62%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Snow, then rain;3;1;A little p.m. rain;5;3;SSW;18;73%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Occasional rain;15;1;Spotty showers;11;2;W;15;46%;84%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds breaking;8;1;Showers around;7;-3;NW;21;66%;60%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine, pleasant;29;19;Sunshine;31;21;E;9;53%;6%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;28;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;21;NE;9;60%;68%;6

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;10;3;Rain and drizzle;9;4;SE;8;60%;60%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sunshine;25;14;Hazy sunshine;27;12;N;12;26%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasingly windy;21;17;Partly sunny;25;15;SE;31;47%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny;28;16;ENE;4;58%;3%;11

Chennai, India;Nice with some sun;31;24;Hazy sun;32;23;ESE;13;64%;3%;7

Chicago, United States;Windy;0;-8;Mostly cloudy, cold;-1;-8;NW;26;50%;7%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunny intervals;34;23;Partly sunny;32;23;NE;10;64%;26%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;4;0;Partly sunny;6;2;SW;14;70%;74%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine;30;21;Hazy sunshine;28;21;NNE;21;54%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;S;9;40%;1%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;NNE;13;70%;65%;9

Delhi, India;Partial sunshine;27;16;Hazy sunshine;27;17;ESE;16;63%;48%;6

Denver, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;8;-2;Sunny and milder;13;-2;SW;11;32%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;26;16;Hazy sun;30;16;NNW;8;44%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SW;10;80%;76%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;7;3;Periods of rain;12;3;SSE;21;89%;88%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with rain;8;4;Low clouds;9;4;SSE;10;62%;41%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;20;13;Partly sunny;19;14;WNW;8;67%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and very warm;27;20;Cloudy and very warm;27;21;SE;14;67%;37%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;26;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;ENE;8;62%;21%;13

Havana, Cuba;A passing shower;23;17;Variable clouds;21;17;N;19;52%;26%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Snow;-1;-6;Cloudy with a flurry;-1;-7;NNW;13;66%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;35;23;Mostly sunny;35;25;SE;9;44%;2%;10

Hong Kong, China;Sun and some clouds;25;17;Low clouds;23;18;ENE;14;76%;19%;2

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;27;20;Partly sunny, windy;26;20;NE;31;52%;63%;8

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;31;17;Hazy sunshine;31;18;SE;9;53%;1%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;25;14;Downpours;19;13;N;10;77%;96%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy;17;5;Becoming cloudy;12;6;NNW;13;77%;78%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;30;25;Cloudy with showers;30;26;NNW;12;82%;83%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun and warmer;30;20;Hazy sunshine;29;21;N;12;59%;3%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;29;17;A t-storm in spots;26;13;E;11;42%;69%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Spotty showers;13;6;A shower;13;4;E;7;54%;83%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;30;19;Hazy sunshine;30;18;W;17;58%;1%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;19;7;Mostly cloudy;21;8;S;8;61%;5%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;36;19;Hazy sun and warm;37;18;N;20;12%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or two;7;0;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;WSW;14;57%;29%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;30;23;Showers and t-storms;31;25;N;8;65%;83%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;WSW;9;71%;75%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;27;17;Hazy sunshine;28;17;W;7;52%;1%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;34;24;Hazy and hot;37;24;ENE;6;56%;16%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;12;5;Times of rain;14;5;ESE;13;73%;87%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;34;27;Mostly cloudy;33;27;SW;11;71%;35%;7

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;26;23;Some sun;26;23;SSE;12;74%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny;17;12;WSW;7;65%;25%;4

London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;7;1;Occasional rain;10;9;SSW;21;88%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;High clouds;31;16;Partly sunny;29;13;SSE;9;24%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;32;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;10;64%;41%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, mild;20;3;Clouds and sun, mild;19;6;SW;5;45%;6%;3

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;28;Decreasing clouds;32;27;NE;20;65%;29%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm or two;31;23;SSE;7;81%;73%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, less humid;32;22;Clouds and sun;32;21;E;13;53%;2%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this afternoon;20;14;Decreasing clouds;20;13;SSE;16;64%;10%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;24;9;Mostly sunny;25;8;NNE;9;35%;18%;9

Miami, United States;Cooler;21;10;Abundant sunshine;20;10;NNW;15;42%;14%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Colder with some sun;4;-2;Partly sunny;3;-2;W;17;63%;62%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;32;27;Sun and clouds;32;26;E;21;66%;7%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;E;15;47%;15%;8

Montreal, Canada;Snow;2;-10;Snow showers, colder;-6;-11;WSW;15;59%;76%;1

Moscow, Russia;A touch of rain;4;-1;Low clouds;2;-2;WSW;11;71%;36%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny;36;25;Hazy sunshine;34;25;NE;10;37%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;26;16;Periods of sun;28;16;NNE;18;60%;34%;12

New York, United States;Clearing and windy;8;-2;Periods of sun;5;-2;W;30;27%;4%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;18;11;Some sun, pleasant;20;8;WNW;13;65%;18%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-1;-5;A little a.m. snow;-2;-5;SW;24;90%;76%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;More sun than clouds;9;1;Inc. clouds;10;4;SSE;10;46%;43%;4

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;-1;-8;Partly sunny;2;-3;E;6;61%;44%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Snow tapering off;1;-13;Snow showers, colder;-7;-16;W;24;64%;71%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;An afternoon shower;30;26;SSE;11;80%;63%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;23;NNW;24;58%;4%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, pleasant;30;22;Partly sunny;31;22;ENE;14;64%;12%;11

Paris, France;Rain tapering off;11;1;A little rain;9;8;SSW;16;64%;80%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy;25;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;21;WSW;20;49%;83%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunlit and very warm;37;23;Mostly sunny;35;23;SSE;8;48%;4%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;NNE;20;73%;68%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;21;A shower in the p.m.;32;21;SE;9;50%;73%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;A passing shower;6;0;Spotty showers;6;-1;SSW;20;69%;70%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;10;-3;Rain and drizzle;7;-1;WNW;9;73%;78%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, downpours;21;14;Showers, mainly late;22;15;SSE;16;68%;96%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;21;7;Mostly cloudy;24;10;SSE;8;61%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;26;A shower in the p.m.;33;27;ESE;12;62%;81%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow tapering off;-1;-3;Periods of snow;2;-1;E;38;73%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;3;0;Mainly cloudy;2;-3;SW;16;76%;74%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;25;22;A t-storm in spots;25;22;ESE;10;81%;78%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;23;9;Hazy sun;27;13;E;7;24%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;14;9;More sun than clouds;17;3;ENE;11;55%;1%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;0;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-6;WNW;13;52%;61%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;21;11;Partly sunny;19;10;WSW;12;76%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny, breezy;27;18;ENE;25;59%;2%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;27;22;A shower in spots;28;22;SE;17;75%;65%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;N;16;60%;3%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;27;7;Hazy sunshine;26;8;ESE;7;29%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;SSW;10;27%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;20;Partly sunny;29;19;NE;8;69%;6%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;18;3;Partly sunny;19;9;SSW;8;50%;25%;3

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;14;3;Mostly cloudy;12;5;SSW;14;76%;72%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;12;1;Rain and drizzle;7;4;S;6;75%;79%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;13;8;Rain and drizzle;13;9;NNW;15;84%;87%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;33;26;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;NNE;20;69%;60%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy;10;-3;A couple of showers;8;-1;WNW;13;67%;88%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;28;22;A shower in places;28;22;E;14;71%;66%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;0;-6;Mostly cloudy;1;-6;SW;8;63%;44%;1

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;26;17;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;20;SE;25;57%;10%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;23;18;High clouds;28;18;SE;10;66%;27%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow;-1;-2;Mostly cloudy;-1;-6;W;12;69%;63%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Overcast and cooler;5;-1;Mostly sunny;9;2;NE;8;65%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Lots of sun, mild;14;2;Partly sunny;18;4;NNW;14;34%;2%;3

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;17;4;Increasing clouds;14;6;WSW;11;23%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Pleasant and warmer;23;13;Hazy sun;23;14;S;8;57%;27%;5

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with rain;9;5;Spotty showers;13;0;NE;12;71%;72%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Windy with sunshine;9;2;Turning cloudy;11;4;S;13;41%;27%;4

Toronto, Canada;Very windy, flurries;-2;-7;A little snow;-2;-10;NNW;35;70%;87%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;18;10;Hazy sun;20;11;N;7;61%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;19;9;Sunny and nice;22;9;W;18;52%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-5;-25;Increasing clouds;-6;-15;E;12;73%;63%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;10;5;Dull and dreary;9;3;S;8;74%;81%;1

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;9;3;Showers around;8;-2;WSW;27;54%;63%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;32;19;High clouds and hot;33;18;E;8;46%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;3;-2;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;W;16;70%;75%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;3;-2;Cloudy with a shower;6;-1;WSW;11;74%;63%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, windy;21;17;Clouds and sun;21;18;NNW;38;73%;25%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;35;19;Sunny;35;19;W;9;40%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-1;Clouds and sun, mild;10;1;NE;6;41%;5%;3

_____

