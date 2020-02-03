Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 3, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;34;26;A morning shower;32;25;SSW;11;71%;58%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and breezy;22;15;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;NW;10;56%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;12;3;Cloudy;13;7;SE;4;70%;44%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;21;10;Hazy sunshine;19;11;W;12;71%;3%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;10;4;Rain and drizzle;7;3;N;30;83%;64%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;-4;-7;Cloudy;-1;-3;NNE;5;77%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;9;1;Hazy sun and milder;17;4;SW;8;35%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;-5;-11;Mostly cloudy;-3;-7;SSW;20;70%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;34;24;ENE;17;68%;40%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;18;8;Partly sunny;17;11;WSW;9;75%;28%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, humid;27;18;A shower in the p.m.;27;18;W;13;60%;80%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;16;3;Hazy sun;18;5;SE;7;49%;8%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Inc. clouds;35;23;Clouds and sun, nice;33;22;ESE;13;59%;0%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, nice;30;15;Hazy sunshine;29;17;ESE;11;37%;1%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;25;Hazy sunshine;32;25;SSW;14;61%;4%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Turning sunny;20;11;Mostly sunny, nice;19;8;ENE;15;70%;2%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and chilly;3;-6;Chilly with sunshine;2;-8;NE;15;17%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Rather cloudy, mild;13;7;Rain;15;2;NW;20;81%;92%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;10;3;Rain and drizzle;7;1;NNW;20;64%;81%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;21;7;More clouds than sun;22;4;SE;10;58%;9%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;20;NNE;8;73%;81%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;10;6;Windy;9;2;NW;33;76%;81%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;11;3;Rain and drizzle;6;2;N;25;73%;89%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;17;4;A little p.m. rain;14;5;WSW;9;72%;88%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;11;6;Morning rain, cloudy;9;2;NW;24;68%;82%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and hot;34;23;Mostly sunny and hot;34;25;ENE;17;58%;6%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;26;20;A t-storm around;26;20;NE;7;53%;78%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;9;-4;Sunny;9;-3;W;8;39%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sun;21;11;Hazy sun;22;12;NNE;9;56%;4%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Humid with some sun;28;19;Humid with clearing;28;17;S;12;75%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;E;6;54%;4%;9

Chennai, India;Sunshine and nice;31;22;Hazy sunshine;31;22;ESE;12;61%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;6;1;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-3;NNE;33;67%;75%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;33;24;Clouds and sun;32;24;ESE;12;62%;57%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;6;2;Rain and drizzle;4;0;N;21;83%;59%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;29;21;Hazy sunshine;27;21;NNW;10;71%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Not as warm;20;16;A little a.m. rain;18;0;N;19;64%;92%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;NE;12;76%;78%;6

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;21;6;Hazy sun;20;7;ENE;8;69%;5%;4

Denver, United States;A little snow;-2;-11;A bit of snow;-7;-17;SSW;11;75%;67%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;24;10;Hazy sunshine;26;13;NW;8;44%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;S;11;76%;69%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;8;2;Decreasing clouds;9;1;W;26;72%;6%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Bit of rain, snow;4;1;Rain and drizzle;7;0;NNE;11;51%;53%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;19;13;Mostly sunny, mild;21;14;NW;7;70%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;19;15;A morning shower;16;16;NNE;10;83%;79%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;28;17;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;NE;11;69%;67%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;26;16;Periods of sun, nice;28;19;SE;9;56%;12%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;1;-7;Turning sunny;-2;-7;NW;19;62%;3%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;33;23;Some sun, pleasant;34;23;SE;9;49%;2%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;21;16;Mostly cloudy;21;16;ENE;15;73%;66%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;20;WNW;8;61%;35%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;Hazy sun;30;17;SE;9;58%;6%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;19;7;Cooler with a shower;14;3;N;5;70%;58%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;14;10;Some brightening;14;12;SSW;9;81%;42%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;28;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;N;12;76%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;28;22;Hazy sunshine;27;20;N;16;60%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;31;15;Mostly sunny;30;17;NW;8;39%;17%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and colder;2;-3;Hazy sun;4;-6;SSW;7;45%;5%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;26;14;Hazy sun;26;13;NE;11;46%;1%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;16;4;Hazy sun;18;3;WSW;7;62%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;32;16;Hazy sunshine;32;15;NNW;18;13%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;5;0;Cloudy;5;-1;ESE;10;70%;71%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;31;24;A few showers;30;24;NNE;14;63%;71%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;29;23;A t-storm around;30;23;WSW;9;70%;77%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;24;10;Hazy sun;25;15;SE;7;50%;4%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;35;24;Hazy sunshine;34;24;SSE;7;57%;12%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy, a t-storm;13;5;A passing shower;14;6;ENE;12;70%;84%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;33;24;Decreasing clouds;32;24;SSW;8;74%;44%;9

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;25;21;Low clouds;25;22;SSE;14;76%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;20;9;Fog to sun;19;9;NNE;7;83%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;11;4;Decreasing clouds;9;1;N;26;67%;5%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and cooler;17;6;Sunny, but cool;16;4;NNE;9;18%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;32;24;A morning shower;30;25;SSE;10;76%;79%;11

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, fog early;16;4;Fog to sun;19;4;NE;4;72%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;Clouds and sun;32;27;NE;21;62%;44%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;23;A shower or two;31;24;E;10;80%;80%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;28;20;Some sun, pleasant;31;22;E;11;55%;4%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;20;11;Mostly sunny;20;12;SSE;17;49%;3%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;23;10;A t-storm in spots;22;11;S;12;44%;48%;7

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;23;17;Partly sunny;25;20;SE;15;59%;6%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;2;-1;Mostly sunny;2;-7;NE;7;66%;20%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;24;Breezy with sunshine;30;24;ENE;25;61%;2%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;Sunshine and warm;33;23;NE;18;46%;5%;10

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;3;-3;Cloudy;2;-7;WNW;3;77%;30%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;2;-3;Areas of low clouds;-2;-6;WNW;19;73%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;28;20;Hazy sun;29;19;N;9;64%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;25;14;Clearing;25;15;NE;17;66%;39%;12

New York, United States;Not as cool;13;6;A shower or two;11;4;SW;9;74%;84%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;17;6;Partly sunny;18;9;S;10;67%;39%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;-7;-10;Cloudy;-5;-9;SSW;15;94%;35%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;11;1;Mostly sunny;11;0;SW;8;52%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;0;-4;Clearing;0;-6;WNW;10;57%;14%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;3;-6;Mostly cloudy;1;-10;NW;10;80%;18%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;A t-storm around;30;26;E;15;78%;87%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;32;24;Some brightening;32;24;NNW;20;67%;14%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little a.m. rain;30;23;A morning shower;30;23;ENE;14;71%;48%;8

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;14;5;Spotty showers;8;2;NNW;24;58%;83%;2

Perth, Australia;Windy and very hot;38;25;A shower;35;23;ENE;16;25%;56%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;35;21;Clouds and sun, nice;34;21;SSE;7;52%;1%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;33;23;A t-storm or two;32;23;N;21;79%;80%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;31;21;A passing shower;31;22;ESE;8;57%;60%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;11;3;A touch of rain;6;1;WNW;22;77%;86%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;1;-11;A little snow;1;-17;NW;11;69%;77%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;23;10;Cloudy, p.m. showers;22;10;SSW;13;64%;95%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and warm;23;9;Sunshine and nice;22;8;SSE;7;75%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;An afternoon shower;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;ENE;12;74%;72%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;3;-3;A snow squall;6;4;S;20;84%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;4;-2;Mostly sunny;1;-4;NNE;9;69%;1%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;28;24;Cloudy with a shower;29;24;N;10;77%;100%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;18;9;Hazy sunshine;21;12;SE;15;26%;2%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, mild;19;7;Mild with sunshine;19;3;N;13;72%;11%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;0;-5;Decreasing clouds;-4;-10;NNW;21;52%;26%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and cool;13;6;Sunny, but cool;13;5;N;12;47%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;27;17;Clouds and sun, nice;28;17;ENE;16;61%;17%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, humid;29;23;A stray shower;29;23;ESE;19;70%;52%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;26;17;Mostly sunny;25;17;WSW;9;76%;6%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;25;7;Periods of sun;22;8;ENE;9;47%;10%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;32;13;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;SW;11;34%;13%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Variable cloudiness;28;21;A shower or two;28;20;N;11;78%;83%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Fog, then sun;22;8;Fog, then sun;21;6;NE;6;76%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;6;0;A little p.m. rain;5;4;S;13;80%;86%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;3;-9;A bit of p.m. snow;5;-13;NW;10;47%;95%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, mild;11;6;Partly sunny;11;4;ENE;11;66%;5%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;33;25;A shower in places;33;26;N;17;65%;55%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;17;4;Mostly cloudy;15;2;W;10;72%;77%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Humid with sunshine;28;23;A shower in places;28;21;E;17;72%;76%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;2;-5;Clearing;1;-4;WNW;8;67%;8%;1

Sydney, Australia;Very windy;30;17;Cooler;22;19;E;21;56%;8%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;22;15;A little rain;23;16;NE;10;74%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;2;-4;Partly sunny;-1;-5;NNE;17;56%;7%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;8;0;Decreasing clouds;11;1;NE;7;69%;12%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;12;1;A little p.m. rain;10;0;NNW;21;66%;56%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;9;1;Hazy sunshine;11;3;NW;14;24%;4%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;18;11;Clouds and sun;18;11;S;11;72%;30%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunny intervals;19;9;A little p.m. rain;20;5;S;12;62%;95%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;15;4;A shower in the p.m.;11;3;NNE;14;45%;81%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Mostly cloudy;3;-6;NW;16;78%;21%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;19;13;Sunny and breezy;20;14;SW;23;65%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;22;14;Mostly sunny, windy;23;11;WNW;36;53%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but cold;-14;-31;Cold with hazy sun;-13;-29;ESE;10;74%;19%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;5;-1;Chilly with rain;4;1;ENE;9;73%;93%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rain;9;7;Rain tapering off;9;2;NW;27;60%;81%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;32;20;Lots of sun, warm;32;20;E;10;45%;8%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;3;-2;Mostly sunny;2;-7;NE;8;64%;17%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;8;2;Rain and drizzle;6;-4;NNE;11;85%;80%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;22;19;Very windy, a shower;23;14;NW;49;78%;81%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;34;14;Sunny and pleasant;33;14;W;9;39%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;4;-5;A little p.m. rain;3;-2;ENE;3;63%;78%;1

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather