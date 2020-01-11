Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 11, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;S;10;76%;32%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing;22;15;A passing shower;20;17;NW;35;64%;56%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;12;4;Turning cloudy;13;6;WSW;14;74%;35%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;14;9;Spotty showers;13;9;NW;9;77%;88%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;7;6;Spotty showers;10;5;SW;31;87%;87%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and very cold;-16;-22;Rather cloudy;-11;-16;NNE;13;73%;44%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and colder;4;-1;Decreasing clouds;6;-4;ESE;8;47%;12%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;-12;-17;Partial sunshine;-13;-20;SW;12;84%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;25;Showers and t-storms;35;25;NE;12;76%;81%;8

Athens, Greece;Sunny;14;6;Periods of sun;13;7;N;9;73%;27%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;23;13;Sunlit and pleasant;24;14;SW;10;55%;1%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;17;4;Partly sunny;16;4;SSE;15;52%;11%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;32;22;High clouds;33;22;SE;11;64%;37%;4

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;28;15;Hazy sunshine;28;16;ESE;11;57%;4%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;34;25;Some sun, a shower;35;25;SSW;8;61%;84%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;12;3;Partly sunny;12;3;WNW;12;62%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;1;-7;Partly sunny;2;-7;N;9;34%;8%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler, then fog;6;-2;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;SE;5;78%;4%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rather cloudy;6;2;Periods of sun;7;5;SW;18;71%;55%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;20;7;Nice with some sun;21;8;ESE;12;60%;38%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;30;20;Nice with sunshine;30;20;WNW;8;56%;41%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;7;-3;Partly sunny;4;-2;SSW;12;88%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing;7;4;A shower in the p.m.;8;6;SW;23;82%;81%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouding up, mild;9;-1;Clouds and sun, mild;8;-2;WSW;5;62%;8%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog this afternoon;6;-3;Mostly cloudy;5;-3;S;5;81%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Cloudy;29;19;E;17;60%;27%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;A t-storm around;26;20;W;9;52%;71%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;9;0;Abundant sunshine;8;-2;WNW;13;56%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sun, some clouds;18;9;Mostly cloudy;19;9;N;9;48%;2%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;Plenty of sunshine;25;19;SSE;31;64%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;26;19;A shower in spots;27;19;E;8;58%;42%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;30;23;Showers around;30;22;N;13;74%;64%;5

Chicago, United States;Windy;3;-6;Partly sunny;0;-1;SSE;11;73%;57%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;33;24;A t-storm around;32;23;NNE;17;66%;43%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Overcast;5;4;Rain and drizzle;6;3;N;15;81%;67%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;24;18;Clouds and sun;24;19;NNE;19;48%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;8;1;Partly sunny;16;6;S;15;59%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;34;25;Partly sunny;33;25;N;16;71%;44%;11

Delhi, India;More sun than clouds;19;7;Hazy sun;18;9;SE;7;66%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;6;-5;Partly sunny;6;-6;SSE;11;30%;12%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;26;14;Hazy sunshine;25;13;WNW;10;62%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;32;25;An afternoon shower;30;24;NE;10;76%;69%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Afternoon rain;13;5;Partly sunny;7;3;SSW;15;85%;10%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;11;4;Periods of rain;10;0;WSW;10;53%;90%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;17;12;Partly sunny;16;11;NE;19;69%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;25;14;Cooler;18;14;S;8;71%;28%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;26;17;A t-storm in spots;24;17;ENE;8;83%;66%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;20;Mostly sunny;30;21;ESE;14;61%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;3;3;Windy;6;-1;W;32;93%;80%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;32;23;More clouds than sun;32;23;SE;7;63%;33%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;25;13;Increasing clouds;22;16;ENE;9;53%;90%;5

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;27;22;Rain and drizzle;27;22;ENE;22;73%;67%;1

Hyderabad, India;Brilliant sunshine;28;14;Hazy sunshine;28;11;ENE;5;51%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Overcast;16;7;Cloudy;15;6;NNW;12;68%;100%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;11;4;Brief a.m. showers;8;5;NNE;13;90%;68%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A morning shower;31;24;WSW;16;72%;60%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with some sun;24;16;Some sun, pleasant;27;15;NNE;15;25%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;25;16;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;16;SE;8;69%;80%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;A thick cloud cover;7;-3;Colder with snow;2;-2;NNE;5;74%;89%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;24;12;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;10;NNE;21;43%;89%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;5;Hazy sun;19;5;SE;5;67%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;24;10;Sunshine and nice;27;13;N;21;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;7;-3;Partly sunny;2;-1;WSW;10;77%;1%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Winds subsiding;31;25;A shower in spots;32;24;NNE;19;52%;42%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sun and clouds, nice;31;22;Partly sunny;33;23;SSW;7;66%;55%;11

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;20;10;Hazy sunshine;22;10;NNW;10;58%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;Afternoon showers;33;23;WSW;6;74%;96%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;15;5;Afternoon t-storms;15;5;ESE;11;68%;75%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny, humid;31;24;SSW;8;78%;23%;8

Lima, Peru;Areas of low clouds;24;21;Some sun, pleasant;23;20;SSE;13;75%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;14;4;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;NE;6;78%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and breezy;10;9;A little a.m. rain;11;5;SSW;22;80%;63%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;18;7;Mostly sunny;18;6;E;8;64%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;29;22;Partly sunny;30;24;S;8;68%;19%;11

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;11;-4;Sunshine;9;-4;SW;4;66%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;32;28;Showers around;32;28;NE;20;66%;83%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;S;8;72%;75%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;Rain and drizzle;31;23;ESE;7;64%;68%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;22;13;Turning sunny;21;13;SSE;16;57%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;24;7;Partly sunny;24;8;N;6;38%;5%;6

Miami, United States;Winds subsiding;27;24;Partial sunshine;28;23;E;22;72%;32%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;3;-4;Mainly cloudy;3;1;WSW;17;76%;53%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;27;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;ENE;16;70%;57%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;28;19;Clouds and sun, nice;25;16;ESE;17;51%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;Heavy rain, sleet;6;-7;Afternoon snow;-5;-15;NNE;11;83%;68%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;0;-5;Cloudy;1;-1;WSW;17;68%;57%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;24;Hazy sunshine;31;23;N;10;57%;3%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;27;15;A t-storm in spots;26;16;NW;10;61%;64%;11

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;14;Morning rain;18;3;NNW;34;53%;65%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;16;7;Sun and some clouds;16;9;W;12;74%;19%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-16;-17;Mostly cloudy;-12;-15;S;14;86%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;12;3;Mostly cloudy;10;4;W;8;71%;55%;1

Oslo, Norway;Periods of rain;7;1;Partly sunny;4;-1;SW;11;63%;33%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and ice;5;-6;Snow and ice;-6;-14;NNW;17;85%;61%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief p.m. showers;29;26;A shower;29;25;ENE;11;81%;84%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;33;25;Spotty showers;33;25;NNW;13;65%;61%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a shower;30;23;A shower or two;30;23;ENE;14;72%;68%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;8;3;A shower in the p.m.;10;6;SSW;15;77%;58%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny, breezy, hot;36;21;Hazy sunshine;30;18;SSE;21;42%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy with a shower;34;24;Clouds and sunshine;33;23;S;8;59%;33%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Thunderstorms;32;25;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;NNE;17;83%;85%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny;32;20;Sunny;33;21;ESE;14;43%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds;6;-2;Partly sunny;5;1;SW;9;66%;10%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;4;-8;Clearing and colder;-1;-12;W;7;53%;5%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A passing shower;23;12;An afternoon shower;23;11;SSW;15;50%;59%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;17;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;E;16;64%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;ESE;14;55%;29%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;3;-4;Cloudy, snow showers;-1;-4;NNE;15;71%;82%;0

Riga, Latvia;Inc. clouds;3;1;Rain and drizzle;5;2;WSW;25;83%;69%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;NW;10;77%;91%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler;15;6;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;NNW;15;38%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunny;14;2;Plenty of sunshine;14;1;NNE;8;74%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;1;-1;A little rain;6;2;W;21;75%;94%;0

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;13;6;Partly sunny;12;9;W;14;70%;70%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Spotty showers;28;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;ENE;21;65%;8%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Windy;29;25;A shower or two;28;24;E;31;75%;82%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;26;19;Sunshine and nice;26;18;NE;13;70%;11%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this morning;22;5;Partly sunny;21;3;E;10;44%;5%;7

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;Plenty of sun;34;15;SSW;10;23%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;29;21;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;N;17;72%;65%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;15;1;Brilliant sunshine;14;1;ENE;5;73%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;8;4;Rain;6;-4;NNW;13;79%;93%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;5;-4;Hazy sunshine;2;-6;NW;8;55%;4%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;8;4;Overcast;9;3;NE;15;57%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;32;26;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;N;13;66%;68%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;10;-1;A little a.m. snow;5;-2;S;8;93%;55%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Winds subsiding;29;23;A shower or two;28;22;ENE;32;71%;83%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;5;3;Milder with some sun;8;1;WSW;20;69%;25%;0

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;23;19;A shower in the a.m.;21;19;SE;23;65%;59%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy, not as warm;22;15;Occasional rain;17;15;ENE;16;74%;96%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;3;1;Showers;7;1;W;32;88%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and clouds;10;2;Rain and drizzle;4;-4;WNW;9;91%;82%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;8;-2;Mostly cloudy;7;0;NW;13;65%;41%;1

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;8;-1;Brilliant sunshine;7;0;S;9;30%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;18;10;A shower in the p.m.;17;12;SSW;11;64%;84%;2

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;9;4;Plenty of sunshine;14;3;ENE;6;61%;44%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;11;4;Rather cloudy;9;5;NNE;12;72%;44%;1

Toronto, Canada;Drenching rain;7;0;Some morning snow;2;-6;NNE;30;76%;75%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;15;10;SW;6;73%;24%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;16;8;A morning shower;15;9;NNE;7;77%;57%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds, then sun;-15;-29;Sunshine and cold;-16;-30;SSW;7;95%;31%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;5;0;Snow and rain;2;-11;NE;8;83%;88%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;8;-4;Partly sunny;6;-4;S;8;79%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;30;18;Sunny and very warm;32;17;ENE;7;53%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;4;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;1;WSW;20;65%;76%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Overcast;6;1;Partly sunny;6;2;SW;15;80%;25%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;19;16;Very windy;20;16;NNW;47;78%;77%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;34;16;Sunny and pleasant;32;15;W;8;54%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;2;-8;Increasing clouds;1;-4;NNW;3;50%;52%;1

