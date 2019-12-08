Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 8, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;S;10;78%;68%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;28;22;NE;8;73%;21%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and clouds;13;7;Afternoon showers;11;6;ENE;19;91%;95%;1

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;17;10;Rain and drizzle;16;11;WNW;21;77%;79%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;11;5;Showers;9;3;NW;43;80%;65%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;3;1;Rain, breezy, mild;7;0;ENE;23;73%;97%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as cool;16;6;A shower in the a.m.;11;4;SE;10;70%;74%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-1;-5;Low clouds;-4;-8;SW;12;97%;5%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, not as hot;30;18;A little a.m. rain;31;19;E;16;58%;81%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;19;7;Sun and clouds;16;11;E;6;77%;44%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;23;15;More sun than clouds;21;14;SSW;22;61%;27%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;16;6;Clouding up;18;8;ESE;12;65%;36%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers;31;23;Cloudy with a shower;30;23;ESE;11;76%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;24;16;Nice with sunshine;26;16;E;13;63%;9%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and nice;30;16;Clouds and sun, nice;29;16;NE;10;45%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds, then sun;15;9;Mostly sunny;16;7;WNW;18;63%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Fog, freezing early;5;-5;Partly sunny;6;-4;WSW;7;45%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;10;1;Fog, then some sun;12;4;ESE;9;83%;27%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little rain;10;5;A shower in the p.m.;9;3;W;25;63%;84%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;18;9;A shower in the p.m.;20;7;SE;9;71%;80%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;SE;12;79%;87%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog this morning;5;1;Partly sunny;6;3;W;7;91%;74%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy with rain;10;6;Cooler with showers;7;0;WNW;38;77%;87%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;10;-1;Fog, then some sun;6;-2;ESE;7;85%;2%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds and fog;6;3;Periods of rain;6;3;WNW;5;97%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;31;20;Mostly sunny and hot;34;24;NNW;12;46%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;24;20;Plenty of clouds;27;21;NNE;9;49%;67%;5

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;10;-2;Sunny;10;2;W;7;62%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy;22;15;Increasing clouds;22;14;NNE;10;56%;29%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning cloudy;25;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;SE;20;53%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a shower;27;18;Mostly cloudy;28;19;E;5;59%;9%;5

Chennai, India;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;NE;14;72%;58%;6

Chicago, United States;Cloudy, p.m. mist;8;6;Spotty showers;9;-6;WNW;15;77%;90%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NE;13;77%;84%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;8;4;Spotty showers;6;0;WNW;15;76%;60%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;26;22;Partly sunny;26;22;N;23;64%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;21;16;Mostly cloudy, mild;24;3;N;17;51%;76%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A downpour;33;25;A morning t-storm;32;26;NNE;21;78%;88%;4

Delhi, India;Brilliant sunshine;23;11;Hazy sunshine;23;10;W;6;58%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;13;-4;Colder;2;-6;SW;11;66%;11%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;30;16;Hazy sun;28;15;N;8;58%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;A couple of showers;36;23;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;SSE;8;60%;57%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Windy this afternoon;7;4;Partly sunny;8;5;S;18;79%;67%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some sun, pleasant;17;6;Cloudy and warm;17;7;NE;9;28%;27%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;19;13;Partly sunny;18;12;W;19;80%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;NE;9;41%;0%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;28;18;Couple of t-storms;27;18;NNE;13;70%;84%;8

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;28;17;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;SSE;11;57%;2%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;4;2;Spotty showers;6;-1;W;29;86%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;31;19;Partly sunny;31;19;SSW;7;55%;13%;4

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;20;11;Hazy sun;21;13;E;9;45%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;NE;9;59%;14%;4

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sunshine;26;17;Hazy sun;26;16;E;9;67%;14%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;22;8;Hazy sunshine;21;7;NNW;6;48%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;11;6;Sunny;13;5;ESE;9;72%;7%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;31;24;A thunderstorm;33;24;WSW;10;71%;71%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;Sunny and beautiful;29;22;N;14;50%;9%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy, a t-storm;20;15;Morning t-showers;18;14;N;16;89%;100%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouding up, mild;16;-1;Partly sunny;13;0;WSW;6;26%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;27;16;Hazy sun;29;15;NNE;13;22%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;5;Plenty of sun;18;5;SE;7;63%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Windy this afternoon;32;16;Sunny and pleasant;32;16;N;19;18%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;6;2;Mostly cloudy;6;0;SSW;16;73%;12%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;31;24;Spotty showers;32;24;NNE;11;60%;63%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;23;A t-storm around;30;23;SSW;9;71%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;30;17;Hazy sun;28;16;SSW;6;66%;4%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;E;7;71%;67%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;15;4;Some brightening;16;5;E;13;54%;44%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;33;25;A morning shower;31;24;SW;9;75%;72%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;22;19;Some brightening;22;19;SSE;13;78%;37%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Rather cloudy;17;10;Partly sunny;16;6;NE;9;78%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Windy;11;6;Windy;8;2;WSW;34;65%;8%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Spotty showers;18;10;Mostly sunny;19;9;NE;6;72%;5%;3

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;31;24;Clearing;29;23;SSW;11;69%;31%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;10;5;Low clouds and fog;13;0;NE;4;75%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;ENE;18;75%;91%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;30;24;A few showers;31;24;E;7;75%;87%;10

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;30;24;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;E;10;61%;44%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;28;16;Partly sunny and hot;34;15;SSW;20;30%;30%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Lots of sun, nice;24;8;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;SSW;7;35%;4%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;26;21;Partly sunny, nice;27;24;ESE;14;68%;44%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Inc. clouds;3;2;Showers around;5;1;SSW;16;83%;70%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;ENE;18;71%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and warmer;28;17;Sunny;31;22;NNW;13;54%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;A flurry or two;0;-1;Milder with rain;5;3;S;8;90%;94%;0

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;3;1;An afternoon shower;3;2;SSW;18;70%;50%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;32;24;Hazy sun;33;26;N;11;53%;8%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;22;15;A stray t-shower;24;16;NNE;12;71%;72%;9

New York, United States;Periods of sun;7;4;Mild with rain;13;12;SSW;15;76%;92%;0

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;19;8;A shower in the a.m.;16;9;NE;11;66%;58%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-1;-3;Low clouds;-1;-5;SSW;12;94%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;12;1;Plenty of sunshine;14;5;ENE;6;64%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;-1;-2;Mostly cloudy;1;-10;NNW;9;78%;25%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Overcast;2;0;Rain and drizzle;4;1;SSW;15;96%;88%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief p.m. showers;29;25;Cloudy with showers;30;26;NW;13;77%;91%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower;31;24;A passing shower;32;24;NW;10;76%;60%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Afternoon showers;30;23;E;12;81%;90%;7

Paris, France;Considerable clouds;12;6;Spotty showers;9;1;NW;36;55%;63%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;25;16;Sunshine;28;18;SSE;20;39%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Abundant sunshine;29;19;Sunny intervals;30;19;NNW;15;54%;5%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly sunny;32;22;A t-storm around;33;23;E;20;70%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;Mostly sunny;32;21;SE;9;55%;9%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. rain;10;6;Sun and clouds;9;2;W;25;64%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;7;-5;Showers around;6;0;SSE;11;86%;79%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A drenching shower;19;12;Cloudy with a shower;20;12;ENE;13;69%;81%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;18;8;Partly sunny;19;9;E;9;83%;16%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;An afternoon shower;31;25;E;14;55%;75%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;2;-4;Morning heavy snow;3;0;ENE;21;81%;83%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;6;4;Spotty showers;7;3;SSW;21;85%;86%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;20;More clouds than sun;28;22;NE;12;63%;67%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;21;12;Mostly sunny, nice;22;16;ESE;16;49%;48%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;16;11;A passing shower;17;5;NE;10;77%;58%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;2;1;Low clouds;6;3;SW;17;77%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;15;10;Mostly sunny;13;9;W;8;87%;10%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Spotty showers;25;17;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;ENE;17;69%;74%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunny and pleasant;30;25;Partly sunny, breezy;29;25;ESE;22;73%;74%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Lots of sun, nice;25;17;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;NE;8;71%;28%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;A shower in the p.m.;23;10;ESE;9;54%;67%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;31;13;Sunny and pleasant;31;13;SW;11;32%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;30;22;Mostly sunny;29;22;N;12;74%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;14;10;Low clouds and fog;16;3;ENE;8;77%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;10;6;Cloudy;10;4;SSE;5;79%;32%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;7;-4;Increasing clouds;8;5;SE;8;72%;69%;2

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;12;5;Partly sunny, mild;15;7;SSE;10;60%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;29;25;Couple of t-storms;30;26;N;21;85%;86%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Low clouds and fog;6;-2;Fog, then some sun;6;-3;SSE;6;81%;6%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;ENE;28;73%;73%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Occasional rain;7;4;A stray shower;6;-5;N;16;81%;62%;0

Sydney, Australia;Turning sunny, smoky;25;20;Partly sunny;27;19;NNE;28;58%;1%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, windy;20;14;Rather cloudy;21;16;E;18;61%;10%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;3;2;Spotty showers;6;1;SW;22;83%;69%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partial sunshine;13;4;Turning cloudy;15;7;ENE;7;60%;42%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Some brightening;9;3;Periods of sun;10;-1;NNW;20;60%;27%;2

Tehran, Iran;Rain and drizzle;10;3;Mostly sunny;11;2;NW;14;39%;6%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Periods of rain;19;15;Periods of rain;20;15;SSW;13;75%;100%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, pleasant;18;6;Clouds and sun;18;10;ESE;6;62%;74%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;12;2;Partly sunny;11;7;NNW;13;70%;73%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and windy;6;4;Rain tapering off;7;4;SW;19;91%;89%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;24;14;Windy;18;14;WNW;33;76%;69%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun, a shower;18;12;A morning shower;18;10;W;25;69%;85%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;-8;-21;Partly sunny;-9;-19;NW;8;72%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;9;3;Mostly cloudy;8;2;ENE;3;74%;14%;1

Vienna, Austria;Becoming cloudy;10;0;Rather cloudy;9;3;W;12;64%;74%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Turning sunny, nice;25;8;N;7;40%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Becoming cloudy;5;4;Showers around;7;2;SSW;17;76%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rather cloudy;8;4;Showers around;8;2;SSW;17;86%;70%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;18;13;Sunshine;17;10;SE;15;57%;2%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Nice with sunshine;30;15;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;NNW;9;42%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;5;-3;Clouds and sun;6;-4;NE;3;67%;30%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather