Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 23, 2019

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;WSW;12;82%;64%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;35;27;Sunny and very warm;36;27;NNE;12;54%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;26;17;A morning shower;25;16;ENE;18;53%;80%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;20;14;A p.m. shower or two;19;14;WNW;26;57%;86%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;15;12;Mostly cloudy, mild;19;11;WSW;18;84%;44%;1

Anchorage, United States;A touch of rain;10;4;A touch of rain;8;2;S;11;76%;85%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;23;13;Partly sunny;21;11;SSW;9;32%;27%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;7;2;Mostly cloudy;9;5;W;23;52%;57%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;Sunny and nice;31;18;SE;8;48%;2%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;NNE;16;46%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;15;11;An afternoon shower;17;11;SW;31;68%;48%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;32;18;Partly sunny;32;17;NNE;10;45%;12%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;S;7;82%;87%;4

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;Thundershower;26;20;SW;16;81%;68%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing and warm;35;27;Some sun, a shower;35;27;SSW;9;61%;67%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Occasional rain;20;13;Mostly cloudy;20;12;SSE;12;67%;32%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;21;10;Rain and drizzle;16;7;NNW;15;70%;72%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very warm;28;10;Mostly sunny, warm;27;9;ESE;10;48%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Fog, then some sun;18;11;Fog, then some sun;19;12;SW;10;84%;8%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;19;9;Mostly cloudy;19;8;ESE;10;70%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A shower or t-storm;27;18;ENE;10;80%;67%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog to sun;23;10;Mostly sunny, warm;24;8;ESE;18;62%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;18;12;Partly sunny, mild;19;10;SW;16;75%;37%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then some sun;22;8;Fog, then sun;23;7;E;6;74%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warm;25;9;Warm with sunshine;23;8;ESE;8;67%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;21;9;Clouds and sun;24;16;NE;10;49%;4%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;19;A t-storm around;28;20;NE;7;44%;72%;8

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;20;16;Rain and drizzle;20;15;N;16;83%;74%;1

Cairo, Egypt;A shower or two;25;18;A stray shower;26;20;NNW;11;61%;57%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;12;Partly sunny;20;14;N;21;58%;83%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A shower or t-storm;27;20;SSE;7;70%;80%;8

Chennai, India;Cloudy;32;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SSW;11;82%;80%;3

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;14;6;Decreasing clouds;10;4;NNW;13;63%;16%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;32;25;Cloudy with showers;29;24;SSW;11;82%;94%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;12;9;Partly sunny;14;10;SSW;14;88%;38%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;30;26;High clouds, humid;29;26;SSE;8;81%;44%;4

Dallas, United States;Sunny and nice;27;16;Rain and a t-storm;22;9;NNW;14;72%;95%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and humid;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;ESE;15;84%;91%;3

Delhi, India;Sunshine and nice;31;19;Hazy sunshine;32;19;ESE;7;51%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Showers around;14;-3;Clouds breaking;6;-4;SW;9;61%;12%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or two;32;21;Spotty showers;22;21;NNE;13;96%;92%;2

Dili, East Timor;Warm with sunshine;37;22;A p.m. shower or two;32;22;SE;11;61%;73%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;14;7;Showers around;12;2;WSW;19;82%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, nice;22;7;Mostly sunny, nice;22;7;NE;10;28%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;20;13;Mostly sunny;21;14;W;19;64%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A few showers;31;22;Heavy a.m. showers;26;23;NNE;9;82%;93%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Lots of sun, warm;32;19;Warm with some sun;34;20;ENE;14;27%;0%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sun and some clouds;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;19;63%;65%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Thickening clouds;11;7;Partly sunny;11;8;SW;20;87%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;SSE;9;69%;52%;9

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;Mostly sunny;29;24;ENE;15;59%;22%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;ENE;12;57%;35%;6

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;21;A p.m. t-storm;27;21;SSW;8;81%;87%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;29;16;Hazy sunshine;30;14;N;8;45%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;19;14;Mostly sunny, nice;21;15;ENE;14;69%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny and hot;35;24;Partly sunny;35;25;N;12;54%;67%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;35;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;WNW;13;53%;10%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;More sun than clouds;30;15;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;NNE;17;24%;4%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Lots of sun, warmer;25;5;Sunny and nice;23;6;N;7;24%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;22;Warm with hazy sun;36;23;NNW;9;34%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;22;13;Nice with some sun;25;13;E;8;63%;4%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;27;Partly sunny;37;27;NW;9;32%;11%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog, then some sun;18;8;Fog, then sun;18;7;ESE;6;83%;13%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;NE;11;67%;83%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;A thunderstorm;30;23;WNW;9;76%;85%;9

Kolkata, India;Showers around;32;23;Downpours;25;22;NNE;10;97%;91%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;6;72%;82%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, warm;18;1;A shower in the a.m.;17;2;ENE;13;42%;73%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;28;25;Clouds, a t-storm;28;24;W;8;83%;81%;3

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;19;15;Decreasing clouds;18;15;SSE;18;77%;3%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;19;12;Partly sunny;20;10;NNE;9;68%;3%;4

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;14;10;Rain at times;13;8;SW;10;91%;71%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and summerlike;35;19;Sunshine, summerlike;36;17;NE;13;25%;4%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds breaking;29;24;Mostly cloudy;29;24;SW;11;72%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;12;7;Periods of sun;18;6;W;8;62%;16%;3

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds, nice;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;SW;12;73%;79%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;24;Mostly cloudy;31;24;W;8;75%;71%;10

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;E;8;60%;48%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and warmer;29;15;Sunny and very warm;31;19;N;22;33%;2%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;23;12;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;WNW;7;55%;80%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, warm;31;27;Some sun, a t-storm;31;27;ENE;20;72%;73%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Fog, then some sun;15;4;Fog, then some sun;14;6;SE;6;78%;6%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;30;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;SE;13;74%;52%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;18;11;Periods of sun;20;11;WNW;16;56%;2%;10

Montreal, Canada;A passing shower;14;5;A brief shower;12;3;WSW;7;74%;57%;1

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;14;8;A shower in the a.m.;11;5;WNW;8;69%;66%;0

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A t-storm or two;33;26;NE;12;70%;77%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;24;16;A morning t-storm;25;16;E;15;66%;78%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;8;Sunny and pleasant;19;10;SW;11;44%;6%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Overcast;27;18;A t-storm in spots;24;18;S;12;74%;83%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;3;-1;A little a.m. snow;2;0;SW;24;88%;80%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Thickening clouds;24;18;Periods of rain;23;16;ENE;19;73%;96%;1

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;11;7;A little rain;11;8;SSE;9;89%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A passing shower;13;4;Clearing, a shower;12;0;WSW;15;76%;57%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;Mostly sunny;30;26;ENE;16;74%;56%;13

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;28;23;Showers and t-storms;29;23;SW;8;83%;82%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;33;24;ENE;11;68%;33%;10

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;17;13;A shower in the p.m.;18;10;WSW;16;69%;58%;2

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;23;13;Mostly sunny;19;11;S;19;49%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Inc. clouds;33;25;A t-storm around;32;25;ESE;7;71%;69%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;19;77%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A shower or t-storm;32;23;ESE;8;62%;80%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;17;8;Fog to sun;18;9;WSW;5;84%;13%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and warm;24;12;Partly sunny;23;9;ENE;10;61%;10%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;19;12;Periods of rain;20;13;WSW;17;66%;86%;6

Rabat, Morocco;A passing shower;19;9;Sunshine and nice;22;9;ENE;15;68%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;SE;16;68%;64%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny and cold;0;-3;Partly sunny;2;-1;N;28;49%;5%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sunshine;12;6;Clouds and sun;12;8;SSE;6;85%;28%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;25;20;A t-storm in spots;27;21;ENE;13;67%;64%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;34;22;Increasing clouds;36;22;SE;14;14%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, warm;27;14;Partly sunny;24;14;N;10;64%;67%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;11;8;Low clouds breaking;11;6;SW;12;79%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;NE;11;34%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;16;Showers and t-storms;25;18;S;8;82%;85%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or t-storm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;E;15;78%;65%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;23;18;Showers and t-storms;23;19;WSW;7;100%;83%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;28;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;E;9;21%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;27;11;Sunny and nice;27;10;SW;8;31%;2%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;A t-storm in spots;30;23;N;9;80%;68%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rather cloudy;18;8;Cloudy;20;8;NE;7;74%;27%;1

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;14;6;Partly sunny;16;9;N;6;78%;28%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;22;14;Turning sunny, nice;23;12;NNE;11;55%;24%;4

Shanghai, China;Nice with some sun;23;18;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;NW;14;64%;2%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ENE;7;72%;94%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;24;4;Mostly sunny;24;5;SSE;5;46%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;ENE;13;70%;74%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;13;7;Mostly cloudy;13;10;S;12;85%;31%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;25;16;Mostly sunny;27;20;NW;15;53%;0%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;26;20;Clouds and sun, nice;28;20;ENE;12;59%;19%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;11;8;Periods of sun;11;8;S;14;90%;29%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;21;7;Sunny and pleasant;21;7;NNE;8;31%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Mostly sunny;19;8;NE;7;60%;20%;3

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm in spots;20;13;Partly sunny;21;12;SSW;8;46%;62%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A shower in the a.m.;26;20;SE;14;51%;59%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;28;13;Mostly sunny, warm;29;12;ESE;5;43%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;22;17;Mostly cloudy;21;17;NE;18;61%;87%;2

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;12;8;A morning shower;13;5;NW;21;70%;44%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;31;21;High clouds;29;19;SSE;5;42%;8%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;29;20;A heavy thunderstorm;22;16;WNW;14;80%;89%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine and chilly;-1;-16;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-15;SSE;8;44%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;13;6;Rather cloudy;13;9;ENE;5;66%;36%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;19;12;Mostly sunny, warm;22;11;NW;9;62%;1%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sun and some clouds;37;24;Partly sunny and hot;34;24;E;6;60%;62%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds;14;4;Fog, then some sun;15;9;SE;9;82%;6%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Fog, then some sun;15;10;Fog to sun;20;9;SSE;12;79%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, showers;11;6;Some sun, a shower;16;8;NNW;34;72%;68%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;Clouds and sun;34;25;SW;7;70%;55%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;19;6;Mostly sunny;19;5;NE;4;50%;12%;4

