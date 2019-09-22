Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 22, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;27;24;Some sun, a t-storm;29;24;WSW;17;85%;73%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, hot;42;30;Sunny, very warm;40;29;NNW;14;44%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, pleasant;29;14;Sunny, nice;31;15;W;15;25%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy, humid;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;WSW;11;65%;4%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, warm;25;14;Not as warm;19;12;S;15;83%;63%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;12;5;Cloudy;13;6;SSW;12;67%;28%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;28;15;Sunshine, delightful;28;15;E;15;39%;11%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning out cloudy;30;5;Partly sunny, cooler;16;10;SSW;27;50%;10%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, delightful;28;14;Plenty of sun;30;19;E;13;47%;6%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunny, pleasant;26;15;Partly sunny;26;18;S;11;57%;30%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;16;11;Mostly cloudy;16;13;NW;18;67%;76%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;40;23;Sunny, very warm;40;23;NNW;17;14%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;32;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;ESE;8;81%;86%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;WNW;11;71%;77%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;31;26;Heavy thunderstorms;29;25;E;11;83%;100%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Humid and warmer;26;18;Partly sunny;24;18;WSW;13;62%;8%;5

Beijing, China;Sunshine, pleasant;27;16;Sunny, very warm;30;17;NW;8;48%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny, warmer;26;12;Showers and t-storms;20;13;ESE;7;71%;83%;3

Berlin, Germany;Sunny, warm;25;9;Clouds and sun, warm;23;12;SSW;11;55%;12%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;19;9;Cloudy;19;9;ESE;9;74%;65%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;34;20;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;16;E;25;36%;3%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Abundant sunshine;22;12;Partly sunny;19;12;NNE;13;68%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A p.m. t-storm;26;14;Not as warm;20;13;S;13;72%;62%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny, pleasant;24;7;Partly sunny;24;13;ESE;6;45%;27%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine, pleasant;23;13;Partly sunny, cooler;16;11;NE;10;71%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny, cooler;17;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;NE;16;51%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;32;21;Partly sunny;31;21;E;11;34%;33%;13

Busan, South Korea;Tropical storm;23;17;Clouds and sun;21;15;NE;9;69%;21%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;33;22;Mostly sunny;34;22;N;13;40%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partial sunshine;17;11;Plenty of sunshine;18;13;SSE;23;56%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;19;A t-storm in spots;26;20;S;6;68%;55%;5

Chennai, India;A couple of t-storms;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;SSW;8;76%;82%;5

Chicago, United States;Rain and a t-storm;26;15;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;16;W;22;62%;8%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, showers;30;26;Showers and t-storms;29;26;SW;16;82%;95%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine;17;10;Partly sunny;15;10;ESE;17;69%;7%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;31;27;Decreasing clouds;31;27;SW;11;86%;44%;9

Dallas, United States;Some sun, very warm;34;25;A shower or t-storm;34;25;SSE;11;64%;62%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;Partly sunny;31;21;SE;19;67%;29%;12

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;29;25;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SE;10;68%;53%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny, pleasant;25;9;Clouds and sun;28;12;SSW;9;24%;6%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;26;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ENE;10;76%;73%;6

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;36;22;A brief p.m. shower;31;22;SSE;13;65%;59%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;18;8;Tropical rainstorm;16;12;S;25;89%;91%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;15;Sunny, not as hot;32;15;NE;10;21%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;24;19;Some sun, pleasant;26;20;NW;11;69%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;32;22;Some sun, beautiful;31;21;N;14;48%;7%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun, nice;30;14;Mostly sunny;32;14;ESE;14;24%;5%;12

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;ENE;15;74%;70%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;0;Partly sunny, chilly;9;2;WNW;15;68%;30%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;25;NNE;8;76%;71%;11

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;31;23;Sunny intervals;31;24;ENE;12;53%;20%;7

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;31;24;Brief showers;31;24;ENE;14;67%;72%;3

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;Some sun, a t-storm;30;22;W;9;77%;69%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;34;22;Mostly sunny;33;23;ENE;13;57%;35%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;23;14;ENE;8;62%;4%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;24;A stray a.m. shower;34;24;E;18;54%;47%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;37;28;Mostly sunny, nice;34;28;N;13;65%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;29;14;Sunshine, delightful;28;10;NNE;16;24%;14%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun, hot;34;13;Plenty of sun, hot;34;13;N;7;19%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Very hot;40;27;Mostly sunny, hot;38;27;SSW;9;56%;11%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;26;17;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;17;SSE;7;85%;78%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;28;Mostly sunny;39;28;ESE;14;35%;7%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;19;6;Plenty of sunshine;14;1;ENE;12;58%;9%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;W;9;68%;84%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;31;23;A shower or t-storm;32;23;W;10;63%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;ESE;14;78%;76%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Some sun, less humid;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;NE;7;67%;85%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;16;0;A brief shower;17;-1;NE;13;46%;56%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;SW;11;78%;73%;3

Lima, Peru;Mainly cloudy;18;15;Cloudy;18;15;SSE;15;80%;36%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;23;14;Partly sunny;24;17;WNW;9;69%;2%;5

London, United Kingdom;Showers and t-storms;23;13;Cloudy;20;14;S;19;67%;81%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, hot;33;19;Mostly sunny;29;18;S;9;49%;4%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;21;Variable cloudiness;26;21;SW;11;75%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;23;10;Some sunshine;23;12;SW;6;51%;6%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, p.m. showers;29;26;Afternoon showers;30;27;WSW;10;73%;97%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;WNW;7;66%;64%;13

Manila, Philippines;High clouds;30;25;A t-storm around;32;26;WNW;8;71%;54%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;15;9;A brief a.m. shower;15;6;WSW;16;58%;59%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun, nice;25;12;Partly sunny;25;12;N;7;48%;30%;11

Miami, United States;Thunderstorm;30;26;Partly sunny;31;24;NE;20;59%;4%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;15;-1;Partly sunny, cool;10;-3;ENE;8;71%;3%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;Turning sunny;29;25;SSW;17;69%;9%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;15;5;Partly sunny;18;8;NNE;14;57%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;Variable cloudiness;27;20;A p.m. shower or two;24;13;WSW;10;74%;69%;1

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;7;3;Mostly cloudy;6;0;NW;19;59%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;More clouds than sun;32;25;Thundershower;31;25;ENE;10;81%;88%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;28;12;Clouds and sun;28;14;E;11;48%;30%;14

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;29;21;Some sun, breezy;30;18;WSW;24;65%;66%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, nice;30;19;Plenty of sun, nice;32;19;W;15;43%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;21;15;Spotty p.m. showers;19;8;SSW;24;62%;82%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and wind;28;24;A morning shower;30;19;N;28;64%;68%;4

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;18;8;Cooler;12;7;ENE;6;79%;30%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, very warm;27;18;Cloudy, rainy times;23;11;SSW;22;83%;75%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;28;25;A shower or two;28;25;ESE;33;74%;83%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;ESE;11;78%;75%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Turning cloudy;34;25;Partly sunny;34;24;ENE;11;69%;30%;12

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;22;13;Periods of sun, nice;22;14;SW;11;49%;67%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;20;10;Some sun, pleasant;25;15;E;13;43%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;30;24;A thunderstorm;31;25;S;8;78%;73%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;24;SE;24;87%;58%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;SE;7;67%;70%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine;21;7;Partly sunny;19;10;WSW;4;67%;39%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;27;14;Sunshine, pleasant;23;10;SSE;9;61%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;22;11;A shower in spots;23;12;S;14;40%;55%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;NE;14;62%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;24;A morning shower;28;24;SSE;19;73%;79%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;15;11;Low clouds breaking;14;11;N;16;77%;69%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower;13;2;Clouds and sun;11;2;N;2;65%;11%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Brief showers;23;19;Mostly cloudy;22;17;E;15;54%;29%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;24;Sunny, very warm;42;26;SE;10;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;23;20;A t-storm in spots;27;15;ESE;12;70%;43%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, chilly;9;2;Turning cloudy;8;2;NNW;15;58%;30%;2

San Francisco, United States;Not as warm;23;14;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;SW;10;60%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;25;17;ENE;8;80%;75%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;32;26;A shower in places;32;26;ESE;16;69%;74%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;W;6;99%;66%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny, nice;28;13;Sunny, pleasant;27;13;NE;14;20%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, pleasant;26;9;Sunny, nice;24;10;SW;8;40%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;31;24;A passing shower;31;24;N;8;72%;66%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;22;11;Partly sunny;24;14;NNW;8;63%;27%;5

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;19;12;Mostly cloudy;17;15;S;11;71%;55%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain;22;16;Partly sunny;23;13;NW;8;60%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;23;19;Some sun, pleasant;26;18;NNW;20;65%;2%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun, warm;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;ENE;14;72%;82%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny, nice;23;8;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;SE;7;53%;44%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;26;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SSE;21;79%;97%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, cooler;11;3;Partly sunny;12;6;SSW;10;58%;27%;2

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;21;12;Mostly sunny;21;9;SW;20;39%;3%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, nice;29;21;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;ENE;11;62%;82%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;11;4;Clouds and sun;9;5;NNW;14;54%;29%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;15;Cooler;25;16;NNE;11;52%;69%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;7;Sunny, nice;22;9;NNE;10;41%;5%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny, hot;36;20;Sunny, not as hot;31;21;SSW;12;24%;2%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny, pleasant;31;23;Sunny, pleasant;30;22;N;13;49%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;27;20;ESE;5;59%;71%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;26;21;Spotty a.m. showers;30;23;SSW;31;75%;69%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, humid;26;18;A few showers;23;13;WSW;29;73%;69%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partial sunshine;33;25;Mostly sunny;34;26;SSE;6;46%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;31;24;Some sun, nice;31;21;WNW;14;60%;15%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warm;25;3;Sunny, very warm;24;4;ESE;9;36%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;17;11;Rain and drizzle;14;12;E;8;72%;94%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;21;10;Partly sunny;20;13;W;10;68%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, a shower;33;20;Clouds and sun;32;20;E;8;52%;13%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower;16;-1;Periods of sun;11;-2;ESE;7;68%;1%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny, warmer;21;8;Partly sunny;18;6;E;13;74%;10%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;14;11;Turning cloudy;16;10;NNW;45;78%;74%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;9;78%;60%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny, cooler;23;7;Sunny, nice;24;9;NE;5;30%;1%;5

