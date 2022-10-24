CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 636 PM EDT Mon Oct 24 2022 Patchy fog has developed across the area, resulting in visibilities down to a quarter to half mile. Areas of fog are expected into Tuesday morning, and may become locally dense at times. Exercise caution if driving tonight and utilize your low beam headlights as visibilities may suddenly drop. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather