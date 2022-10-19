CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey

and southeast New York.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

