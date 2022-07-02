CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 631 PM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD... SOUTHWESTERN NEW HAVEN AND EASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southern Connecticut...and southeastern New York. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather