CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 242 PM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern New London County through 315 PM EDT... At 242 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Coventry to Jewett City. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Jewett City, Norwich, Griswold, Lisbon, Sprague, Voluntown and Franklin. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4155 7179 4160 7212 4165 7205 4163 7196 4164 7186 4164 7179 TIME...MOT...LOC 1842Z 282DEG 36KT 4172 7170 4159 7199 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____