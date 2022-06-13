CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of southern

Connecticut, including the following county, New Haven.

Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat.

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by previous

excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Connecticut, including the following

county, Fairfield.

* WHEN...Until 445 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 259 AM EDT, Doppler Radar indicated heavy rain fell in the

advisory area within the last two hours. Between 1 and 2

inches of rain have fallen. There are areas of residual

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Stamford, Norwalk, New Canaan, Fairfield, Greenwich, Westport

and Darien.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

