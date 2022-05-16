CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 733 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern New London, southeastern New Haven and southern Middlesex Counties through 815 PM EDT... At 732 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Guilford, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... New London, Guilford, Colchester, Clinton, Old Saybrook, Salem, Chester, Branford, Waterford, East Lyme, East Haddam, Haddam, Old Lyme, Westbrook and Killingworth. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4133 7210 4126 7226 4124 7238 4126 7241 4124 7254 4126 7259 4123 7270 4123 7276 4125 7279 4159 7236 TIME...MOT...LOC 2332Z 232DEG 41KT 4117 7271 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather