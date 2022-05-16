CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

733 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern New

London, southeastern New Haven and southern Middlesex Counties

through 815 PM EDT...

At 732 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Guilford, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

New London, Guilford, Colchester, Clinton, Old Saybrook, Salem,

Chester, Branford, Waterford, East Lyme, East Haddam, Haddam, Old

Lyme, Westbrook and Killingworth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4133 7210 4126 7226 4124 7238 4126 7241

4124 7254 4126 7259 4123 7270 4123 7276

4125 7279 4159 7236

TIME...MOT...LOC 2332Z 232DEG 41KT 4117 7271

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

