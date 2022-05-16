CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

653 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS

EVENING TO 2 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level

expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New

York, Bronx, Southern Westchester, Northern Nassau and

Northern Queens Counties.

* WHEN...From this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable

locations near the waterfront and shoreline.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

