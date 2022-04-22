CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 252 PM EDT Fri Apr 22 2022 The combination of relative humidity values of 20 to 25 percent and frequent wind gusts between 20 and 25 mph will contribute to an elevated risk of fire spread into early this evening. For New York residents, the annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued. Listen to NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio or visit our website at http:\/\/weather.gov\/okx for further details or updates. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather