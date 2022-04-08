CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 1257 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including the following counties, in southern Connecticut, Fairfield. In southeast New York, Putnam and Westchester. * WHEN...Until 200 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1257 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury, Southbury, New Canaan, Sherman, Brewster, Newtown, Fairfield, Greenwich, Westport, Ridgefield, Darien, Monroe, Bethel, Wilton, Brookfield, New Fairfield, Weston and Redding. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather