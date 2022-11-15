CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

300 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to one inch. Ice accumulations of around a glaze to one tenth

of an inch at or above elevations above 1000 ft.

* WHERE...Hartford CT County.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather