CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

245 PM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode

Island, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut,

Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT. In Massachusetts, Eastern

Franklin MA, Eastern Hampden MA, Eastern Hampshire MA, Northern

Middlesex MA, Northern Worcester MA, Southern Worcester MA,

Western Franklin MA, Western Hampden MA and Western Hampshire MA.

In Rhode Island, Eastern Kent RI, Northwest Providence RI,

Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI.

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Heavy rainfall

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

