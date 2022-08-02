CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

725 PM EDT Tue Aug 2 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Windham,

Kent, Providence and northwestern Bristol Counties through 815 PM

EDT...

At 725 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Glocester to Killingly to near Canterbury.

Movement was east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed

branches.

Locations impacted include...

Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, East Providence, Coventry,

Cumberland, North Providence, West Warwick, Johnston, North

Attleborough, Plainfield, Attleboro, Smithfield, Lincoln, Central

Falls, Killingly, Barrington, Burrillville and Seekonk.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities

until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying

areas near small streams.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your

safety, go indoors or to your vehicle.

LAT...LON 4164 7179 4164 7191 4172 7209 4183 7192

4199 7172 4197 7138 4190 7138 4190 7134

4182 7134 4177 7131 4174 7135 4179 7137

4179 7138 4172 7138 4160 7160 4160 7179

TIME...MOT...LOC 2325Z 281DEG 19KT 4193 7170 4183 7184 4171 7204

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

