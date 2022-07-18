CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

307 PM EDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...Potential for funnel cloud formation in Windham, southern

Tolland, eastern Hartford and southwestern Providence Counties

through 345 PM EDT...

At 306 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hebron, or near Colchester, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Funnel Cloud.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...If storm continues to intensify, it may produce a brief

tornado.

Locations impacted include...

Mansfield, Windham, Plainfield, Willimantic, Killingly, Coventry,

Hebron, Putnam, Brooklyn, Woodstock, Marlborough, Columbia,

Canterbury, Foster, Ashford, Pomfret, Sterling, Andover, Chaplin and

Hampton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This storm may intensify and become severe. Stay tuned to your local

media for updates and possible warnings.

LAT...LON 4160 7242 4166 7247 4196 7196 4173 7176

4164 7200 4166 7213 4166 7216 4171 7224

4169 7227 4167 7227 4164 7233 4161 7233

4160 7234 4160 7238 4159 7239

TIME...MOT...LOC 1906Z 237DEG 25KT 4163 7233

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

