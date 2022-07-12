CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 602 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN HARTFORD COUNTY... At 602 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Granby, or near Windsor, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include... Enfield, Windsor, South Windsor, Simsbury, Bloomfield, Suffield, East Longmeadow, Windsor Locks, Somers, Granby, East Windsor, Canton, Southwick and East Granby. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather